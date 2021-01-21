Now We’ve Got Them Right Where We Want Them

Like many Americans, I’ve been in a funk since last November. Now it’s time to shake it off and re-engage. George Washington presided over a series of lost battles and tactical retreats during the American revolution. But each battle (regardless of outcome) weakened the enemy, and led to eventual freedom from monarchical rule. The ruling class has taken an election, but they’ve substantially weakened their position in doing so. It’s time to take stock of our relative positions and move on.

So, what is the left’s position now? They lost seats in Congress. Even more significant, they lost power in state governments. These are the same state bodies that are going to reapportion congressional districts this year. They’ve exposed their true nature to all Americans. Through their actions over the last year, they’ve revealed themselves to be petty, vindictive, dishonest autocrats. It is not an attractive look. They’ve also exposed all of their covert operators. The media, tech oligarchs, and faceless bureaucrats have taken sides -- and now we know it. Much of their power came from secrecy, which they no longer have. All of this was sacrificed to drag a demented, racist has-been across the finish line. President Asterisk enters office in the weakest position of any president in recent history. We’re not at the dawn of the left’s ascendancy. They have peaked. They’re spent. I’m sure they’re not done fighting, but their strategic position is not something to envy. It’s doubtful they can retain power.

However, what conservatives have is quite formidable. We have over 75 million followers. That number is our floor, not our ceiling. Our ranks are growing every day. The more our ruling class attempts to suppress us, the faster our movement will grow. Remember when the left used to warn us, “Don’t mistreat terrorists. They’ll use it as a recruiting tool.” They were right, and it applies here too.

Republicans control a majority of state governments now. Republicans control 32 upper chambers (versus 18 for Democrats) and 30 lower chambers (versus 19 for Democrats and one TBD in Alaska). Republicans are in the driver’s seat for reapportionment. They’ve been on the receiving end of gerrymandering for a long time. Now it’s their turn. In addition, state and local governments stand as a bulwark against tyranny. My home of Star, Idaho recently declared itself a 2nd amendment sanctuary, as many other communities across the country have. Sheriffs are beginning to step forward and assert that they will not enforce unconstitutional laws. Our state and local governments have the ability to push back, and many are beginning to do so.

Finally, and most importantly, we have the truth on our side. We know the election was compromised. We know the left is trying to impose socialism on us. We know socialism never works. We know we are not a racist country and we can no longer be subdued with name calling.

Many on our side are arguing that the left institutionalized election fraud and we’ll never be able to win an election again. That is simply not true. Elections are controlled by the states, and Republicans control the majority of states. Out of 50 states, the vote was compromised in perhaps six of them. Fraud was only able to tip the election because it was close. As Hugh Hewitt used to say on his radio show, “If the election isn’t not close, they can’t steal it.”

Some argue that now that the Democrats have all of the levers of power, they’ll use the military to subdue us. I’m sure a few Democrats have given that some thought and realized the notion is nonsense. Putting aside the optics of another Kent State massacre, it simply wouldn’t work. Soldiers are not robots. They are us. Some would follow their orders, but many would not. So no, military suppression of the citizenry is not an option.

The use of the military for propaganda purposes is an option. The left will try to use it to intimidate us, but it’s all a bluff. The Democrats moved five divisions of soldiers into Washington D.C. for the inauguration. Let me ask this -- does putting on a Kim Jong-un style coronation telegraph confidence or fear? The fact is, our ruling class knows that they’ve overplayed their hand, and they are terrified. But beyond a bluff, they’ve got nothing else. If they want to retain power, they have to do it through politics.

Here’s what they have to work with. They have a propaganda ministry that sacrificed the last shred of credibility they had in the last election. The legacy media approval rating is bouncing around somewhere between that of Congress and used-car salesmen. They have big-tech oligarchs that went out on a limb and then sawed it off. Google, Facebook, and Twitter are now facing legal challenges from state and foreign governments (bet they didn’t see that coming). They’ve got educational institutions which have been politically indoctrinating our children for generations. But COVID-19 lockdowns and remote learning exposed many parents to the reality of what’s been going on in classrooms. It was both eye opening and disturbing. The Democrats have a tenuous grip on political power, and are likely to lose it in the mid-term election. Finally, the left has only minority support from the citizenry.

All we need to do, is keep up the pressure. We need to vote nationally and work locally. Speak over the propaganda by talking to friends and neighbors. Take over school boards. Deprogram our children by talking to them. Engage in local politics. Elect local officials based on a constitutional litmus test. As General George (Washington or Patton -- take your pick) would say, “Okay boys. We’ve got’em outnumbered, exposed, and scared -- Engage!”

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Star Idaho. He is a retired engineer with over 40 years of experience in the areas of product development, quality assurance, organizational development, and corporate strategic planning. He can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Med