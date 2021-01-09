Lockdown Leadership Has to Go

I should have seen the results of the Georgia Senate runoffs coming. As a lifelong resident (51-plus years) of Georgia, living my whole life in one of the most conservative congressional districts in the U.S. (Georgia's 9th), I've enjoyed living in a political sea of red — but though my congressional district is still reliably Republican, real conservatism is getting harder and harder to find in northeast Georgia. Nothing has made this clearer than the manufactured crisis over the Wuhan virus.

I write "manufactured" because it is now clear that, whatever health risks the Wuhan virus presents, they pale in comparison to the social, mental, economic, and spiritual carnage wrought by the foolish political actions — and subsequent foolish private actions — that tragically followed the Wuhan virus into the U.S. The shutdowns, the lockdowns, the mask mandates, and the like have done little to nothing to stem the tide. As many warned, including President Trump, for the Wuhan virus, the "cure" has indeed been worse than the disease.

In addition, the pervasive fear porn frequently spread by the left-wing media and those like-minded opened the door for mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes, and other opportunities for voter fraud. Though the exact extent is still unknown, a wide array of evidence has made clear that vote fraud occurred. Thus, the election fraud — however widespread — is also greatly due to our Wuhan virus reaction.

Nevertheless, two months after the fiasco that was the November election, and about ten months after the Wuhan virus fear-mongering began, in spite of all the evidence we now have, in northeast Georgia — again, one of the most conservative parts of America — the lockdown narrative persists. And if it's happening here, there's little doubt that this is the case over much of the U.S.

As I recently reported, numerous school systems — including colleges — in northeast Georgia are beginning the second semester with students stuck in at-home learning. As a long-time veteran of homeschooling our four children, there's nothing wrong with this if it is what parents and students are prepared for, but this is not the case for the vast majority of households. Also, this attitude toward in-person schooling perpetuates the lockdown narrative.

Many institutions — especially those that involve young people — are taking their lockdown cues from school systems. The prevailing thinking is, "If school is not safe, since our activity involves school-age children/young adults, we must shut down/lock down as well." This is happening with churches, recreation departments, camps, concerts, and the like.

Very troubling and discouraging is the fact that school boards in northeast Georgia are dominated by Republicans and supposed conservatives. I won't rehash the mountain of data and science one has to ignore to conclude that children are in any real danger from the Wuhan virus, but I will add: shame on them! Where is the courage? Where is the leadership?

Even more troubling is the seeming lack of courage and leadership on the Wuhan virus in U.S. churches, including those in my ZIP code and the surrounding areas. I realize that churches with vulnerable populations might need to take certain measures to protect them, but months-long, widespread shutdowns of services and activities — especially those involving young people — are inexcusable. This is nothing more than operating out of fear or laziness instead of operating out of faith.

Why in the world are churches taking direction on life and death, health and prosperity, liberty and joy, from the faithless in secular government? If there was ever a time for the Church to be the Church, this is such a time! Churches have just as much access — if not more — to expert health care analysis. Moreover, right-minded churches (note that many churches who have long been in shutdown mode have also compromised on a wide array of other important issues) are much more equipped to weigh health care advice from the proper perspective, rightly balancing safety with living one's life.

Corporate leadership on the Wuhan virus has been as bad as any other leadership. To the detriment or destruction of hundreds of thousands of small businesses all across America, for months now, Corporate America has enthusiastically backed mask mandates, lockdowns, and the like. As countless owners and employees of small businesses have suffered as their businesses have been significantly limited or shut down, Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot have survived and even thrived in lockdown America.

Like public school teachers and other government employees whose paychecks have continued through the lockdowns and shutdowns, those employed by corporate America have seen little to no economic pain from the lockdown policies that are prolific in the U.S. No amount of "stimulus" checks from broke Uncle Sam — now approaching $30 trillion in debt — can replace the real income generated when businesses are free to operate as they wish.

It is past time for the end of lockdown politics and policies! Notice that I'm not saying that lockdown "leaders" must go, but that leadership that has resulted in the general lockdown of America, must end. However, leaders who refuse to acknowledge what science — as well articulated in the Great Barrington Declaration — has long made clear, should step aside, or be removed. On the Wuhan virus, the GBD rightly concludes:

Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith and Reason

www.TrevorGrantThomas.com

Trevor is the author of The Miracle and Magnificence of America

tthomas@TrevorGrantThomas.com

Image: meandcolors via Pixabay, Pixabay License.