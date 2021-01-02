Georgia Senate Election: Conservatives Must Vote and Save the United States

The January 5 special runoff elections for the US Senate in Georgia will certainly be one of the most important in US history: It is a choice between maintaining a constitutional republic that values individual freedom or changing the USA into the USSA (United Socialist States of America). This January 5 should be viewed as a mandate to all conservatives and Republicans in Georgia to vote, not to simply reelect two Republican Ssenators (David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler) but rather to vote to preserve freedom. A loss of those Senate seats can lead to catastrophic harm that may well require a miracle to undo.

On January 5, 1967, in his inaugural address as governor of California exactly 54 years before the pivotal January 5, 2021 Georgia runoff election, Ronald Reagan warned the people of the United States that freedom can never be taken for granted. If we do not fight for it, we effectively cede it. In a real sense of the word, January 5, 2021 is Judgment Day for the United States, and each vote in Georgia for the Republican Senate candidates is a good deed that may prove pivotal in maintaining Republican control over the Senate.

As Reagan put it so effectively on January 5, 1967:

Perhaps you and I have lived with this miracle too long to be properly appreciative. Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. Those who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.

And in his famous 1964 speech, “A Time for Choosing,” Reagan said:

We're at war with the most dangerous enemy that has ever faced mankind in his long climb from the swamp to the stars, and it's been said if we lose that war, and in so doing lose this way of freedom of ours, history will record with the greatest astonishment that those who had the most to lose did the least to prevent its happening… We'll preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we'll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.

President Reagan’s warnings ring more true now than ever for the January 5, 2021 Georgia Senate runoff elections. At this critical moment in American and world history, in these pivotal runoff elections, every voter is a peaceful warrior in the fight for the soul of the United States of America. It is because of this that no conservative and no Republican has a moral right to boycott this election. A well-intentioned, but ill-advised, plan to protest Georgia voter fraud is a vote to cede control of the United States to the forces of liberalism and socialism, in effect, to cede freedom, the underpinning of this country.

Every vote in the Georgia Senate runoff elections counts in these two exceptionally close races that are well within the margin of error; as of December 31, the RCP (RealClearPolitics) polling average shows Republican Senator David Perdue trails by a razor-thin 0.8% margin and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler trails by only 1.8%. These margins demand a red-wave of Republican votes to counter and overpower any blue-wave of Democrat votes. Unlike most swing states where polling averages have been way off in recent presidential election years, polling averages for Georgia have been relatively accurate.

Unfortunately, in protest of election fraud and questions about the reliability of the Dominion voting system, some conservative voters have decided to sit out the election and not vote. According to a recent SurveyUSA election poll, 6% of conservative registered voters and 2% of liberal registered voters plan on not voting. Such a significant gap in those who plan on not voting could certainly prove decisive in giving the Democrats the Senate, and the country, on a silver platter.

Some voices have called to sit-out and boycott the election unless important changes are made in how future elections are conducted. Some of these voices are from conservatives, while some are undoubtedly from liberals who seek to, in effect, disenfranchise conservative voters by misleading them to think that a victory for Republicans in Georgia is impossible.

Notwithstanding challenges, Republicans have a real chance of holding two Senate seats, forestalling Democrat control of the Senate and the subsequent ability to ramrod destructive liberal legislation through a narrowly held House and Senate. Republican control of the Senate with at least 51 seats will prevent Democrats from packing the Supreme Court, adding four Democrat Senate seats by making Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. into states, and from passing legislation to socialize healthcare, expand abortions, pass the Green New Deal, dramatically raise taxes, significantly limit the right to bear arms, and allow international foes to target the United States with impunity, to name a few.

Be assured that with their razor-thin majorities in the House (with 222 seats - 4 seats more than a bare majority) and in the Senate (with 50 seats), the Democrats will work doggedly to preserve their fragile grasp on power to try and ensure it will never be surrendered.

While it is right to protest widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and a number of other swing-states, there are other effective ways to do it to effect positive change. However, a potentially self-destructive election boycott in Georgia must be avoided at all costs, because any supposed potential “gain” risks the loss of the constitutional republic of the United States. An election boycott only benefits the leftist Democrats in their attempt to wrest control of the United States in perpetuity.

Instead of boycotting the election, those who oppose surrendering the country to full-Democrat control should look for other, more effective, avenues to achieve electoral change. Republicans and conservatives should unite to demand state legislators in Georgia, and in all potential swing states, stop using Dominion voting systems, and any digital voting system. In addition, a whole host of election laws should be instituted, such as voter ID laws and laws to ensure vote counts are conducted with proper scrutiny.

In light of the widespread discontent with the vote in Georgia and widespread coverage, particularly in conservative media, coupled with increased intensity by conservatives and Republicans to better ensure election fraud does not take place on January 5, it will almost certainly be much more difficult for the same degree of election fraud to occur. And while election fraud will likely occur on a smaller scale, the best way to compensate for that fraud is to overpower the Democrat vote with record Republican vote turnout combined with engaging in meaningful observation of the vote counts.

The US Senate runoff elections in Georgia may well prove pivotal for the future direction of the United States and the world. The threat of Democrat control of the Senate, and the havoc that the Democrats can wreak on the country with unfettered power, is something that must be prevented. January 5, 2021 is Judgment Day not just for Georgia but also for the United States and, by extension, the world. It is high time that all Republicans and conservatives in Georgia stand united and vote for a Republican Senate and the United States of America, for “united we stand, divided we fall.”

