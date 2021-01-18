Fascism is Back

Fascists are back in a very big way, and they are not who legacy media say they are. They are not who big tech says they are. They are not who the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their minions say they are. The CCP itself is fascist, not communist, and has been fascist since Deng Xiaoping. The distinction is important, and without that distinction, it is vastly more difficult to deal with the most dangerous threats to freedom here and overseas. Fascism is far more resilient than communism. It is the wedding of markets and totalitarian governance, an attractive prospect for many oligarchs in the US and all over the world. It is the “ism” that underlies globalism.

The US at the national level has been moving toward fascism steadily and deliberately. Democrats and Republicans in Washington endorse big state crony capitalism openly in some cases, and tacitly in others. The trend is accelerating right now due to Covid windfalls that hugely benefit many oligarchs. Today’s fascist oligarchs comprise a formidable array: the deep state of unaccountable bureaucrats, academe, the megalomaniacs of Silicon Valley, Davos elites, Hollywood, Wall Street, big banks, many of the largest corporations, legacy media, some state governors, professional sports, New World Order kleptocrats, some functionaries of both parties.

The oligarchs’ front men in legacy media are partisans. In the US, what on the surface appears to be two party governance is in fact one party, the big state party, with two branches: the pedal to the metal fascists and the drive 55 fascists, the latter renowned for their complicity in private but now exposed thanks to an American president. Their allies in academe have been and are doing everything they can to obscure the evidence, cloud the issues with misdirection and propagandize the young against Western liberalism.

Sadly, most of the people who suffered directly under fascism or who fought against fascist militarism in World War II are not with us anymore. Bulwarks against fascism in this country have weakened with the greatest generation now mostly gone. Recognizing this, the fascist oligarchs have accelerated into their end game. Emboldened by four years of vile obstruction against the first American president in thirty years to take them on, and shielded against consequences by their deep state facilitators, fascists in formerly American states are now showing their true colors behind the cover of Covid with threats against small businesses and churches familiar to those who have studied the black shirts. Nationally, the fascists are in full cry, censoring, cancelling, demonizing, de-platforming, and conspiring to ruin perceived threats to their hegemony.

In The Gathering Storm, Winston Churchill reflected that World War II was one of the most avoidable catastrophes in world history. Time and time again those entrusted with Western governance decided against making a stand against fascism and in favor of what was hailed “peace in our time” then later described as appeasement. The butcher’s bill was enormous.

In that same volume Mr. Churchill observed,

“If you will not fight for the right when you can easily win without bloodshed; if you will not fight when your victory will be sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may even be a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.”

Thankfully, Americans are waking up to fascism and its oligarchs. It is late, the threat is right here, and there is a lot to do.

Walk away from the worst of Silicon Valley. Get rid of Gmail, Chrome, and as much of Google as you can, including YouTube. Nobody needs Facebook or Twitter. Ditto Netflix. Avoid investing in wokish behemoths. Avoid buying their products, or when you do, buy second hand and not from them as “refurbished”.

Check out Parler (whoops, too late) and Rumble. Read the Bongino Report, the Epoch Times and watch NTD. Watch American Thought Leaders, catch them on Rumble.

Amazon is not the only game in town. Almost everyone does online these days. You will discover that Amazon’s price is not always the lowest and their merchandise not always the best or even very good. Nobody needs Prime. If you order from Amazon, keep your orders as close to $25 as you can without going under. Wait for your orders to ship before ordering again. Think about it.

Patronize small business in your area and online.

Have you noticed that the oligarchs are for the most part insulated from the effects of their diktats, especially in this age of Covid hysteria? Do as I say, not as I do. Tucker Carlson nailed it during a recent Turning Point USA program; it is all about power for the oligarchs to control the rest of us.

Almost fifty years ago this notion inspired the publication of E F Schumacher’s Small is Beautiful: A Study of Economics as if People Mattered. It is time to dust that one off and take another look. There is good news. The oligarchs, especially those in academe, in governance, and even in technology, do not make anything we really need. They thrive at the top of Maslow’s pyramid. We can walk away from more than they think. Check this out

Insist that your representatives defend your rights and your freedom. If they do not, hold them accountable. Work to replace them. Apply this at all levels of government.

Nobody outside of professional sports needs professional sports.

Excepting the hard sciences, colleges are a waste of money. Look for cost effective alternatives that do not bury you in debt. Make the ghouls of wokish faculties and administrations get real jobs. That will be fun to watch.

Do not put up with dubious electoral integrity: likewise, Russiagate. Unaddressed they are the death of the republic and of the union.

Sadly, the list of formerly American states is growing. The usual suspects, California, Illinois, and New York have been joined by quite a few others, notably Oregon and Washington. Why notably? Those states and California have our only ports to the Pacific Ocean. That is a very big problem. By the way, do you suppose CCP fascists perceive the West Coast’s strategic significance? Check this out.

The big banks are a tough one. The banks are entrenched behind “too big to fail” and own increasingly large shares of American corporations. Deal with regional banks where you can. Check out block-chain based currencies, and block-chain based services in general. Look for ways to hold assets in forms that cannot be seized by fiat, overnight, electronically, “for the greater good.”

Support organizations who fight for your rights in the courts, such as The Institute for Justice.

Support organizations who fight against human trafficking and slavery, such as Operation Underground.

Support organizations who work to expose the hypocrisy and criminality of the oligarchs, such as Project Veritas and Judicial Watch.

Support organizations that work to inform and to educate everyone about American history and Western liberalism, such as Prager University, The Freedom Center, Classical Conversations, The Mises Institute, The Library of America, Hillsdale College, The Atlas Society.

Support organizations that find leaders within troubled communities and help them identify and develop potential in others within those communities, such as The Woodson Center and Liberty Hill Foundation.

Above all, fight. This is a fight Americans cannot afford to lose.

