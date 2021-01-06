Donald Trump's Next Challenge

The problem with the first term of Donald J. Trump, arguably, is that he did not have the wholehearted support of congressional Republicans. The proof, notwithstanding GOP majorities in House and Senate, the first two years of the Trump presidency, when the anti-Trump conspirators of the retired Obama regime, with the active support of media, foisted the 22-month-long Mueller probe that was based on the falsehood propagated by the Oust Trump Conspiracy.

Where was the congressman or senator to explain the conspiracy to remove President Trump in terms of the insight of Machiavelli, in Chapter 6 of The Prince:

[T]he innovator has for enemies all those who have done well under the old conditions, and lukewarm defenders in those who may do well under the new. This coolness arises partly from fear of the opponents, who have the laws on their side, and partly from the incredulity of men, who do not readily believe in new things until they have had a long experience of them. Thus it happens that whenever those who are hostile have the opportunity to attack they do it like partisans, whilst the others defend lukewarmly, in such wise that the prince is endangered along with them.

Rephrased in current parlance: "The enemies of President Trump consisted of the denizens of the Swamp. He could not count on wholehearted support from Republicans who were unsure that he could drain the Swamp and, in fact, feared the power of the Swamp. The Trump-haters believed they could attack with impunity a president they viewed as a political neophyte, confident that he would be left alone to defend himself and, in time, would inevitably be toppled from power.

Throughout the course of the fraudulent Mueller investigation, it can be accurately stated that support from the president’s logical defenders did not even rise to "lukewarm" levels. And, as his four-year term approached its conclusion, where were the president's defenders to shield him from the successful Democratic assault on our election process? For four years, the American people were fed one Big Lie after another smearing President Trump, and it is remarkable that he accomplished as much as he did, in domestic as well as foreign policy.

One may now seek reappraisal of Lincoln's observation that the people cannot be fooled all the time. Until COVID-19, the Trump economic program, based on tax and regulatory reform, gave the American people the lowest unemployment rates in decades. In the Middle East, President Trump broke the mindset of "the experts" that enabled the Arabs to “call the tune indefinitely” (in Amb. James G. McDonald's 1948 phrase, complaining to Truman aide Clark Clifford). Where the "experts" asserted that Israel would remain isolated unless it caved to Palestinian demands, Israel has the best relations with the Arab world since it defeated the initial Arab attack in 1948 -- and it is the Palestinians who have become isolated. Isolated, that is, until Biden assumes the presidency, with faux expert John Kerry at this side to counsel the resumption of a "tough love" policy against Israel.

The "experts" also asserted that President Trump was alienating out NATO allies by demanding that they pay their proportionate share of the expenses of this alliance (which surely exists under conditions quite removed from the days of the former Soviet Union). For a judicious, insightful, objective view of the Trump foreign policy see, for example, this article by George Washington University professor Henry Nau.

The media and the political left would like to confuse the public into thinking that their unfounded, shrill attacks on President Trump reflected political reality, when all that those assaults reflected was desperate anti-Trump hostility born of fear that Trump's new order would indeed drain the Swamp, putting an end to the entitlements of its denizens. And now, it must be conceded that those denizens of the Swamp, conspiring to undermine our democratic institutions by manipulating Biden's "victory" over the president, have, for the present, preserved their undemocratic sinecures.

But woe betide them should it become apparent, by next January, that the American people regret the undemocratic unseating of President Trump -- amounting to a de facto coup -- and long for his restoration come January 20, 2025. It will be consequent to such a turn in the public's appreciation of Donald J. Trump that his defenders will become rather more than "lukewarm" -- with a return to the days of Mueller mendacity and Schiff sniping unthinkable. Behold the Trump Restoration: The Swamp Drained at long last.