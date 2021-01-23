Biden’s Presidency of Disunity

It is hypocritical for the Democrat party and their supporters pretend to care about the social cohesion of the United States. Calls for unity are empty coming from a party that spent the last four years dividing people and will continue to do so for four more. Radical education measures, especially pollution of United States history, and likely favors, for special interests await.

Americans are incredibly divided, PEW Research Center found that before the 2020 United States presidential election, 89% of Trump supporters were ‘’very concerned about the country’s direction’’ and thought, ‘’Biden’s election would lead to lasting harm to the US’.’ They are right to think so.

Biden’s choice for Education Secretary nominee, Miguel Cardona, points to the hollowness of talk of unity. Cardona greatly expanded Critical Race Theory as Connecticut education commissioner. Cardona introduced mandatory Black Puerto Rican and Latino Studies that analyze how race, power, and privilege influence group access to citizenship, civil rights, and economic power.

Mr. Cardona is likely to want to expand such efforts on the federal level. Children in America’s educational institutions will be divided into categories based on race, and ethnicity. Stripping people of their individuality for categorized thinking will cause resentment because those in attendance will not necessarily view themselves as privileged or see peers like the categories presented. Other people in attendance, if it is mandatory attendance, will resent the time spent away from useful learning.

A good comparison is the diversity training experience of the corporate sector. Researchers Frank Dobin, Harvard University, Alexandria Kalev, University of California, Berkeley, and Erin Kelly of the University of Minnesota concluded mandatory training has a ‘’negative impact on management diversity.’’

Should anyone be surprised if America’s students turn their backs on one another more?

Not content just to waste student's time, the teachers’ unions linked to the Democrat party have decided to distort their minds against the foundation of the United States. The National Education Association ed justice project says that the NEA recently worked with the New York Times to distribute copies of the 1619 Project to educators and activists around the country.

Parents should be concerned. The aim of this project is to reframe US history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year. This would poison the idea of America’s founding based on greed, racism, and unfreedom. In particular the words of project essayist Nikole Hannah Jones wrote in the introductory essay for the New York Times that the 1776 American Revolution was launched ‘’in order to endure slavery should continue’’ are an assault on the heritage of freedom. Americans fought for democracy when it was scarce globally. Students today should be reminded that the cry ‘’no taxation without representation’’ is a call for democracy, collective elite accountability, and to know if one’s own representative is virtuous.

Most importantly, the actual 1776 American Revolution refutes the notion it was to preserve slavery. On March 1st, 1780 Pennsylvania abolished slavery; its proclamation said:

It is not for us to enquire why, in creation of mankind, the inhabitants of several parts of the earth were distinguished by a difference in feature or complexion. It is sufficient to know all are the work of the Almighty Hand.

The American Revolution, whatever its faults, should be seen as an event that furthered human emancipation, not stifled it. Where has Joe Biden been to rein in the teachers’ unions?

It is no wonder the ‘’Capitol rioters’’ felt driven to think they were defending American democracy. Looking past the extremists to the other average people that were in attendance, their disillusionment is valid. The Democrat party is only pretending to care about the spirit of democracy. Virginia Democrats renamed the Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Virginia as the Blue Commonwealth Gala and Democrats even had Andrew Jackson’s statue taken down in Jackson, Mississippi. Strangely for people that remind fellow citizens Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016, Andrew Jackson is unwelcome. Jackson won the popular vote in 1824 Presidential Election and the most electoral votes, but lost out when John Quincy Adams was chosen by the House of Representatives. If Democrats believe the people’s choice matters, honor the man that embodies its spirit. Joe Biden has yet to criticize the Democrats of Virginia or Jackson, Mississippi for the mentioned actions.

Of course, this will not happen in a Democrat party comfortable with the heirs of Henry Clay. As part of their election donations WallStreet spent 74 million Dollars on Joe Biden to 17 million on Donald Trump. In Australia, the gaming industry spent equally on Labour and the Liberals until reform was mentioned, then heavily to the Liberals (who are the conservatives Down Under). American donors are likely no more disinterested than Australian ones, and Joe Biden will be expected to pay them back.

Now that Biden has taken the oath of office, do not get your hopes up. Biden is a talker of nice words but is not going to stop what has been happening under his watch as a senior Democrat party leader for years. His call for unity will be followed by nominating a radical identitarian as Education Secretary, not calling the National Educational Association out for peddling pseudo-historical resources and staying silent while his fellow Democrats erase the reminders of those that fought for American democracy.

Image Credit: From flickr, Creative Commons license. Swearing-in photo by Jim Griffin, caricature by DonkeyHotey, last picture by Gage Skidmore.