America Is (Not So) Slowly Turning Communist Red

Perhaps the most contemptible action of the Democrats, and there have been so many, is the desire to completely erase Trump and, by extension, his MAGA movement.

So now "more than 250 authors, editors, agents, professors and others in the American literary community signed an open letter this week opposing any publisher who signs book deals with President Donald Trump or members of his administration." Such actions can only be described as emulating a dog gone mad. It is rabies of the mind and soul. Clearly, their politics supersede economics, and everything is upside-down in this madness.

That people involved with ideas and books would inveigh against the publishing of important thoughts is mind-boggling! Even more disturbing is the ease with which they lie. For the umpteenth time, Trump did not cage any children; Obama did, but why let the facts get in the way of left-wing censorship?

In addition, Texas Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro announced "that he would be introducing legislation that would prevent any federal buildings or property from ever being named after President Trump."

In lockstep with tyrants, Castro displays the most hideous of instincts as he states, "President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some of our nation's most significant and sacred federal property. Donald Trump should never become a future generation's confederate symbol."

How ironic that his last name is Castro, mastermind of communist Cuba and purveyor of the horrors that Cubans have endured for the past 60 years. How stunning that he perverts history. How very 1984.

Then there is Ocasio-Cortez, who has decided that she and her allies will be the arbiters of what Americans will be able to access. "We're going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can't just spew disinformation and misinformation. It's one thing to have differing opinions, but it's another thing entirely to just say things that are false. And so that's something that we're looking into." This from a woman who in 2019 told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that she was less worried about making factual statements and more focused on prioritizing morality.

Former Facebook executive Alex Stamos called for conservative news alternatives OANN and Newsmax to be deplatformed, saying, "We have to turn down the capability of these conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences."

Katie Couric, a former co-anchor of NBC's Today show asks, "How are we going to ... deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?"

Free speech on campus is long since gone. Thus, "while some campus radicals are avowedly Marxists, most are not[.] The view that prevails among today's radicalized faculty members and students is not a hard-core Marxist formulation but a tissue of glib rationalizations about 'privilege' and 'power.'" Yet this is standard leftist fare.

Moreover, Harvard students demand that the university revoke the degrees of Trump-supporters. What is lost on these students is the college arms — a shield with the Latin motto "Veritas" or Truth.

Echoes of Communist China, anyone?

Recently, the "Chinese Communist Party CCP) introduced new rules on what members can say in order to 'boost internal democracy.'" A new revised rule book has been issued by the CCP that mandates that "cadres can make complaints about their superiors but are prohibited from airing them in public." In addition, "[t]hey are also banned from expressing opinions that are 'not consistent' with the decisions of the central leadership."

However, the new rules also made clear that the party, which has 92 million members, will not tolerate its own ranks expressing dissenting views in public. 'A member of the party must not publicly express opinions that are inconsistent with decisions made by the central leadership,' said Article 16 of the revised regulations on safeguarding the rights of party members. Article 11 of the new rules stipulates that while party members are entitled to report misconduct by other members, including those who hold a higher rank, they must not disseminate such information at will and must not do so on the internet. In an article published in People's Daily, the party's mouthpiece, in 2014, Wang Qishan, then the party's top corruption buster and now vice-president, argued that joining the Communist Party means voluntarily giving up certain rights and freedoms. In addition to running the government, party members also fill the top jobs in universities, scientific institutes, hospitals, the military and many private companies.

In 2019, "Joe Biden proclaimed that the Chinese Communists were 'not bad folks,' and the Delaware Democrat has never showed any knowledge of the mass atrocities scholars have chronicled" — e.g., genocide of Uighurs, Kazakhs.

In light of Biden's attitudes and appointments, "Americans might wonder if entire 'classes' of people such as deplorables, Christians, and elderly people of pallor might be targeted for violence. For leftist Democrats, these are the equivalent of those mutant social growths that need to be uprooted if society is to progress in a socialist direction."

Moreover, "[t]he Biden regime is following the familiar pattern of suppressing a conservative populist movement rising against its radical agenda by criminalizing it as a dangerous threat. But no previous Democrat suppression campaign, not even after the murder of a president, ever involved the scope, ruthlessness, and brutality of the one we are witnessing right now."

Communism manifests "the most intransigent and intolerant moral absolutism." Its tenets are seeping into America as people are being punished for speaking their minds and "whoever disagrees with the total inversion of good and evil is now relentlessly persecuted" (Madalozzo 179).

The choice is clear. There really is no middle ground, because communism wrapped up in Democrat platitudes takes no prisoners. Communism simply destroys whatever stands in its way.

Image: Frank Schulenburg via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (cropped).