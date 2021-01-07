A Democrat-controlled Senate Spells Doom for Kamala Harris

Many in the Republican Party were dismayed to hear about the twin losses the GOP suffered in Georgia yesterday, which saw both Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue defeated. This leaves the U.S. Senate split 50/50 on both the Democratic and Republican side, with Vice President Kamala Harris being responsible for casting the tie-breaking vote.

A split Senate is very rare, and indeed has only happened three times in the nation's history, with the most recent time being in 2001, when it was split for only six months. A previous time was in 1954 due to a senator’s death and lasted only a few months. The third time was in 1881 and lasted the full two years.

Now, many will say, well, this is not a big deal, as the Democrats control the Senate only due to Harris casting the tie-breaking vote and that is that. However, as I showed above this is truly unprecedented as we have not had a tied-up Senate that lasted for two years since 1881. The reason I am bringing this up is due to the untenable position this places Vice President Kamala Harris in. In fact, I would venture to say that the Democrats sweeping the Georgia races could in fact be the political doom of Kamala Harris and has effectively ended her career as a politician after her tenure as vice president is finished.

As most politicians come Harris is fairly young at the age of 56 (especially when one considers the age of Joe Biden), she was a senator and is both a woman and a person of color. In fact, one could say that Kamala Harris was being groomed by the Democratic Party to run for president in 2024 as we all know Joe Biden will be too elderly by that point at the age of 82 to run.

All was looking really rosy for Harris on the front of running for president until the Georgia runoff elections, which now have placed Harris in the position of being one of the most powerful politicians in the country and possibly the most powerful vice president in the last 200 years. How does this then spell her doom, you ask? Three little words:

Tie-breaking vote.

The vice president operates as President of the Senate and is responsible for casting the tie-breaking vote if a tie ever comes up. While casting a tie-breaking vote does happen, it's not a major part of the vice president’s job, as one of the parties often has a large enough majority to pass legislation without the vice president’s help. However, this has all changed now. The GOP is fighting mad over losing the White House, Donald Trump has an army of almost 75 million voters, lots of freshmen congressmen and women who are his acolytes, and politicians like Ted Cruz eager to carry the flag of Trumpism into the future. In short, Trump is not going away anytime soon, this means that it will likely be outright war in the Senate, with the votes going along party lines.

This means that Harris will be casting the tie-breaking vote on almost Every. Single. Bill. that comes into the Senate. Thus, Harris will be personally responsible for the passing of almost every bill the Democrats push through. Packing the Supreme Court? She will personally confirm every judge. Raising taxes? She will personally raise the tax on every American. Banning guns? She will personally attempt to seize the firearms of every last law-abiding citizen. You see where I am going with this.

This is a devastating position for a politician to be in, and you can bet any amount of money that the GOP is looking at this and rubbing its hands together. The Georgia races being in favor of the Democrats has spelled the doom of a potential Harris presidency. If Harris was to run in 2024 or 2028, the GOP will be able to tie her personally to literally every single negative bill that the Senate passed in between 2020 and 2022, she will not be able to hide it, or say she did not understand or was misinformed -- she will have personally rubberstamped each bill.

In the end, I would not want to be Vice President Kamala Harris today. She has inherited the wind, and a hurricane is coming.