Where’s the Kraken? Where’s the Storm?

When Attorney Sidney Powell a few weeks ago said, “Release the Kraken,” it wasn’t clear if she was referring to the mythical creature with multiple arms and heads or a secret military counterintelligence unit that may have real time evidence of electoral fraud. Either way it hinted at big things ahead.

Before the Kraken it was “The Storm.” We have been in the “calm before the storm” for most of President Trump’s first term. We are told “pain is coming” and that “it will be Biblical.” The only pain is waiting in anticipation for the pony under the Christmas tree that never seems to arrive.

Perhaps “nothing can stop what is coming,” as the mysterious military intelligence insider assures us, but to most observers the only thing coming is the end of the American experiment, a fraudulent and stolen election cheered on by a corrupt and complicit media and ignored by a feckless Republican establishment.

YouTube screen grab

The Electoral College meets on Dec. 14, about a week from now. The election was a month ago, yet President Trump seems no closer to pulling this out than he was the day after the election. There have been numerous credible allegations of electoral fraud, from late-night ballot dumps to statistical impossibilities in votes and turnout, as well as hundreds of sworn affidavits, but it is looking more and more like a fool’s errand.

The Trump team of attorneys is smart and tenacious but will any of this work? Has the fix been in all along? Are the Kraken and Storm wishful thinking? How did we get here?

The deep state mobilized soon after Donald Trump rode down the escalator at Trump Tower in June 2015 and polling showed he was a serious candidate. They attempted to undermine his campaign, transition, and presidency, with impunity and without fear of punishment.

Attorney General Barr and U.S. Attorney Durham have accomplished little. One mid-level FBI attorney, Kevin Clinesmith, may or may not serve prison time but the big players, Comey, Clapper, and Brennan, appear free and clear. Comey was rewarded for his seditious activity with a teaching gig at Columbia Law School and his consigliere Peter Strzok got a similar deal at Georgetown. That’s assuming they have time to teach when not appearing on CNN or writing books.

Barr recently appointed Durham as a special counsel, to keep the investigations going if Biden ends up in the White House. Democrats told us that Trump complaining about, much less firing, a special counsel would be impeachable obstruction of justice. So, Durham is safe, right?

Fat chance. Biden would fire Durham immediately, saying it’s a witch hunt and illegitimate. The media would be lockstep in support and Nancy Pelosi’s House would certainly not entertain impeachment, but instead investigate Barr and Durham. Double standards for the left come as easily as walking or breathing.

Would the Senate be a bulwark against any of this? What have their investigations into Benghazi, Clinton emails, Spygate, Burisma, Uranium One, and so on produced, even under Republican jurisdiction, other than hot air?

If there is no reckoning for electoral fraud in the presidential election, it is a virtual guarantee that the two Georgia Senate seats go to the Democrats using the same successful chicanery that stole the election for Biden.

Even if Republicans somehow maintain razor thin control of the Senate, expect a few GOP defections on crucial votes, like Supreme Court nominees, from the likes of Romney, Murkowski, or Collins under their “go along to get along” doctrine.

Establishment Republicans eager to “accept the results” and “move on” are either oblivious to what they are accepting or don’t care, comfortable with their futures courtesy of corporate or foreign paymasters. The reality is that this is the last gasp for the GOP.

Republicans, whether in Congress or on talk radio, promise investigations into voter fraud. They assure us such an election scam will never happen again. Fat chance. Investigations by whom? If Democrats control the federal government, there is zero chance any electoral fraud will be investigated. The only investigations will be of Trump and his supporters. Democrats will use the 2020 election as a pilot project, refining their ability to steal enough future elections to keep themselves in permanent majority.

Democrats will change the rules so that Republicans never have control of either branch of government again. Added states will insure Democrat control of the Senate. Institutionalized electoral fraud will make future elections as irrelevant as the outcome when the Harlem Globetrotters play the Washington Generals. A good show with a predetermined result, banana republic style. How do those countries end up?

A stacked Supreme Court will rewrite the Constitution and Bill of Rights to suit Bernie, AOC, and George Soros. Masks, lockdowns, and censorship will become the norm. The Mitt Romney’s of the GOP will be yapping chihuahuas in cages, annoying but irrelevant.

The clock is ticking, with the Electoral College deadline quickly approaching. As of yet, not a single legal challenge is before the US Supreme Court. Will state legislators, facing death threats from the mob to themselves and their families, refuse to appoint electors, sending the election to the House? It’s not looking that way. Will the Supreme Court stand up for the Constitution and equal protection? What’s the over/under on that?

The only light is the fact that Donald Trump is still President. Other Republicans would have already conceded the election. Trump knew this was coming as he talked about it years ago. If anyone knows the stakes, he does, personally and for the country.

Would he have sacrificed so much to win the presidency only to have it stolen from him? He has survived every bullet fired at him for four years. He knows what will likely happen to him, his family, and supporters if he doesn’t prevail.

Would a Biden Justice Department arrest Trump as a national security threat? Who would stop them? Would Biden’s AG and Democrat state AGs unleash their full might on the Trump family and his close circle? Of course they would, and the DNC media would cheer them on. If one of the Trump kids was arrested for an overdue parking ticket, an Emmet Sullivan type judge would sentence them to life at Supermax.

Would a punitive administrative state punish Trump supporters through the IRS or any other weaponized agencies? As Sarah Palin would say, “you betcha!”

Trump said in a famous speech in 2016,

This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government.

We face a binary choice of either trusting that Trump has things in hand or that he is in over his head. I subscribe to the former because if the latter were true, he would have never been elected, much less had a successful first term. At his Georgia rally on Saturday, he was relaxed and confident, projecting that all is well. Let’s hope so.

Trump knows the stakes. He also knows that the clock is ticking. Many of his supporters are going wobbly not seeing progress. Where is the Kraken? Where is the Storm? Now would be a good time to release them, before it’s too late.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a Denver based physician and freelance writer for American Thinker, Rasmussen Reports, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Parler, and QuodVerum.