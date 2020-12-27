Trump: The American David

One of President Trump’s most prescient statements to the American electorate leading up to the November vote was, “They’re not after me, they’re after you, I’m just in the way.” The question that everyone should want to fully grasp now is, who is the “they” that Trump has repeatedly referred to, and what do they want to do to you and to America?

This “they” goes beyond the Democrat Party and Joe Biden. Biden is not only a weak political leader, but many are just now learning for the first time after the election, because of pre-election media censorship, that Biden family corruption ranks up there with the Clinton family crime syndicate. A recent poll by McLaughlin & Associates now shows that 4.6% of the Joe Biden’s supporters would have voted differently had they known about Biden family corruption. The media ignored and censored two separate Senate committee reports in September, documenting the details of large payments from numerous foreign government-related entities to Hunter Biden and holding companies under his control, with most fund transfers coming from relationships that originated while Pops Joe served as vice president in the Obama administration.

What this says about the power brokers behind Biden who knew everything about him is that they prefer a weak and compromised leader, who is easier to control and influence so as to assure that their interests and goals are carried out. They own Joe Biden.

No wonder we are where we are. There is no way that a majority of reasonably well-informed Americans can embrace what the Democrat Party has become -- a party that has accommodated the radical Gang of Four’s Islamo-Marxist hatred of America and aligned its interests with Antifa and Black Lives Matter -- facilitating wholesale destruction of property and prolonged disruption of commerce in major cities across the country. Winning an Electoral College majority was all but impossible without media dishonesty, omission and censorship, and massive vote fraud.

Should this presidential election stand, we should expect more attempted rule by Saul Alinsky’s “ends justify the means” Rules for Radicals and Marxist-Leninist playbooks of class conflict and the vanguard’s use of false flag causes and front groups. Race, class, and gender would continue to be used to exploit and heighten societal division and further weaken America’s already frayed social fabric, as well as to exacerbate white guilt and shake down institutions for funds to support their revolution. The politicization of science and medicine would continue and likely undermine rational common sense health care delivery. And the so-called Green New Deal would unleash creeping economic coercion, undermining the free market’s vital function of efficient allocation of resources. As a result, politically correct directives would likely transform the economy sector by sector in energy, transportation, utilities and power generation, causing prices of essential services to rise -- the inevitable result of subsidies and penalties that accompany a socialized and dependent economy.

Trump is reviled by some of the corporate elite and the internationalist establishment in and out of government because of his commitment to America First -- an orientation of putting the interest of average Americans first -- a common-sense approach to governing also exercised by some of America’s greatest prior Presidents, such as Reagan, Coolidge, and Lincoln -- the latter whose famous Gettysburg Address reminded everyone, in the midst of the Civil War, that America would remain committed to upholding government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Trump’s enemies also want to take him out because he stands in the way of those who benefit from lucrative political corruption rackets and others who embrace globalism. Many of those among the internationalist establishment in and out of government and a growing part of the corporate elite have accepted the subordination of the United States to a New World Economic Order. They embrace a world without borders for access to low-cost labor and offshore manufacturing. Mainland China has been the number one destination, despite its communist government that now threatens the security of its neighbors and the United States -- a threat against which Trump is the first president to push back.

It was Democrats and members of the Deep State who engineered the highest crime and misdemeanor of disenfranchising the American people through fraudulently obtained warrants for surveillance and orchestrating a coup against Donald Trump based on Hillary Clinton’s bought-and-paid-for phony Russian dossier of salacious and false charges of Trump being compromised by the Russians. That led to the Mueller investigation. Then it was the House Democrats who then attempted to impeach Trump based on another falsehood. While both of those efforts failed, the COVID pandemic accompanied by lockdowns and heightened public fear created the ideal environment for a successful third coup attempt through massive vote fraud. First, it appeared to have worked, but now overwhelming evidence has seeped into the public mind…

And there is a new sheriff in town, and his name is Trump.

There is an old saying: “Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me.” There is no saying on being fooled a third time, but Donald Trump is not easily fooled even once. And this perhaps explains why he was raised up for such a time as this, in which an effective end game would entrap the evildoers after they have committed their crimes. The cleanup and prosecutions can start with the main perpetrators of vote fraud and then move simultaneously to take down other seditious lawbreakers.

I have been writing for years in these and other pages about the inevitable downfall of America if there is no correction to the two-tiered justice system that repeatedly declines to prosecute corruption in high places of power -- predominantly but not entirely in the Democrat Party. I also pointed out that unpunished crime gives rise to increased frequency and more egregious and bold criminal actions. The Clinton political crime syndicate was given a pass and then brought into the Obama administration, and that may have emboldened the VP-Biden family to ramp up the exploitation of their political position for private financial gain. Protectors and enablers of all this corruption included household names from the intelligence agencies such as John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey. And the list of corrupt enablers goes on.

America is now truly at the crossroads. People are deluded if they think that America can regain its footing and a restore relative normalcy of a two-party democratic system and remain a respected and principled nation on the world stage if Trump -- who pledged his oath to uphold the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic -- concedes defeat to an obviously weak and corrupt political opponent whose alleged victory was obtained by the fraud of a stolen election.

Many American citizens and people around the world now pray that a once great free nation of law based on a Constitution rooted in Judeo-Christian principles that derives its legitimacy from the people -- expressed through their votes -- will do the right thing to bring about a corrective. If a pass is given to seditious and traitorous wrongdoing at this level, we fall into the moral and political abyss of banana republics and communist regimes and likely inherit the same fate of never regaining legitimate elections once the opportunity is lost.

People ask, why have the lower courts not acted and the Supreme Court deferred hearing the Texas case in the face of overwhelming evidence of massive fraud that violated other states’ rights? Some assume they are fearful of acting because it could provoke a civil war. There are various explanations and most recognize the lower courts tend to be weaker and have more corruption than the high courts. But anyone with eyes and ears knows that the civil war between truth and falsehood has been raging all around us for many years. In the last four, it has intensified and threatens to turn into a shooting war.

Ancient Israel was once in a similar position when no one but David would stand up to the threatening Philistine giant Goliath. What is lacking in high places in America today is courage -- what Aristotle called the essential human quality. Winston Churchill -- widely esteemed as the most consequential leader of the 20th century -- took from Aristotle when he said, “Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities... because it is the quality which guarantees all others."

America is fortunate to have Donald Trump as president, who despite his shortcomings, is indisputably a leader with the essential quality of courage for a time such as this. Let us hope that day by day more consequential Davids will come forward to play their part in doing what is necessary to pull us back from the edge of the moral and political abyss, and in so doing not only save but propel America, and other countries who look to us, to be delivered to the upside of greater peace, opportunity, and well-being.

Scott Powell is senior fellow at the Discovery Institute and founder of RemingtonRand LLC, a law partner search firm . Reach him at scottp@discovery.Org