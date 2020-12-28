Transgenderism and the Equality Act

In June 2012 George Soros' the Center for American Progress (CAP) published an 84-page document whose introduction asserts that "[e]very day gay and transgender employees face alarmingly high rates of discrimination in the workplace. CAP actively seeks to advance the Democratic Party agenda.

From 2015 on, many LGBT rights advocates moved to support the Equality Act, that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity not only in employment, but also housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit, and jury service.

What is gender identity? To the left, it means at least 71 possibilities. Paul Kengor notes that the "newest project by the progressive left is transgenderism. Like their reinventions of marriage and family and sexuality, leftist human-nature redefiners are now remaking gender in their own image -- many genders[.]"

In New York City, for example, "employees are free to fluidly fluctuate among various male-female combinations and derivations. You can change your gender identity not merely once or twice or a handful of times, but you can keep changing it over and over, daily if you’d like, or even hourly -- and the government will legally support you in your whims and fancies."

And for those "New York-based businesses that do not accommodate the 'gender' choice, they risk six-figure fines under rules established by the city’s Commission on Human Rights. In fact, if you dare not refer to a transgender person by his or her preferred pronoun, regardless of the person’s XX or XY chromosomal reality, there are a bunch of angry New York progressives who would fine you and shut you down -- in the name of 'tolerance' and 'diversity[.]'

Ryan T. Anderson at Heritage notes that even liberals with concerns about the transgender agenda are being shunned by the radical left wing.

The leftwing agenda is bent on ensuring that 'children as young as three years old are being started on hormone treatments to restore their identified gender.' Thus, 'gender identity' refers to an individual’s inner sense of being a man or a woman or both or neither. It exists along a spectrum and can be fluid. It’s entirely arbitrary and self-disclosed. And rather incoherent, as it’s not at all clear what it means to 'feel like' a woman, or how I would know if I felt like one, or why my feeling like a woman (whatever that means) would make me a woman.

This video encapsulates genuine concerns from groups who would normally have nothing to do with the Heritage Foundation but who are horrified by the transgender epidemic.

Science is shoved aside as "gender affirmation or gender confirmation" becomes the new mantra, despite the damage done to young people's minds and bodies. There is a documentary titled "Transhood" that depicts parents propagandizing their children in radical gender theory. In a guidebook for schools, teachers are told that gender neutral pronouns should be ze, hir, hirs, e.g., This is my friend Sam. Ze came to my house today. I borrowed a book from hir. This book is hirs."

Lesbians who publicly disagree with transgenderism and object to dealing with males who claim to be women are now pariahs.

Always ready with counterarguments, transgender advocates posit the following: "So who decides if a student is transgender? What is to prevent a boy from coming to school one day and simply declaring that he is a girl and changing in the girl's locker room?"

Schools all over the country are supporting transgender students in these ways and this issue simply does not come up. A transgender student is very different from a young person who is claiming to be a different gender for some improper purpose. Any student pretending to be transgender would be easily identified in the planning processes we have established. Our policy of treating transgender students consistent with their gender identity does not permit a student of the opposite sex to enter into the wrong facilities.

And what is the criteria in this rather vague collage of ideas? According to the authors of the guidebook, "when we discuss gender, we talk about what people like to wear, the activities they engage in, and how they feel about themselves. This is not sexuality. Sexuality involves physical intimacy and attraction. Gender is about self-identity. Gender identity is a person's internal sense of where they fit on the gender spectrum."

It is now proven that boys who identify as girls are destroying women's athletic functions as they win female athletic competitions.

As these ideas gain more traction, it affects legal and health records. For example Joshua M. Ferguson of Canada received Ontario's first non-binary birth certificate.

Most destructive is "when bad medicine becomes mandated as a civil right, and good medicine becomes outlawed. Thus, "Sari van Anders, chair in social neuroendocrinology, sexuality and gender/sex at Queens' University asserts that "[t]he idea of female and male brains is outdated and never reflected the science."

If we see these ideas to their logical conclusion, then when Henrietta identifies as Henry, when she sees her doctor, will she be given a pap smear or checked for PSA levels?

Far too many children and teenagers are undergoing permanent damaging surgery to change their sense of self. Too late, these young people deeply regret what they have done to themselves.

If the Equality Act becomes law, "women and girls will no longer exist as a coherent category worthy of civil rights protections. Sex-segregated spaces and women's rights will utterly disappear."

These are rarely mentioned as the radical left continues its daily destructive drumbeat to make itself the arbiter of all things. Disparage the nuclear family unit, ignore the reality of biology, demean religion, dismiss any debate, and obliterate women and girls as distinct groups who require safeguards.

Mistaking intolerance for empathy "some religious people give support to these narratives, when they agree to support 'gender identity' laws, provided they get a religious exemption." That won't last long. Recollect how hard the Little Sisters of the Poor had to fight for their religious freedom. Consider the more recent case where radical leftwing governors shut down church services under the guise of health concerns for others.

In the name of "diversity" schools now celebrate a Transgender Day of Remembrance with a panel of all-trans individuals to commemorate those lost to violence against transgender people.

Moreover, Chuck Schumer endorses Biden's plan to force public schools to allow males in female bathrooms. Biden has stated he will "enact the Equality Act to end legal discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, expand economic opportunities for LGBTQ+ people, reform [the] treatment of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals in [the] criminal justice system, ensure access to accurate identification documents, and improve government data collection to better track violence against the transgender community.”

Moving forward, the Equality Act will be an unmitigated disaster that will harm many people. As always, it is not about rights; it is about raw power and Soros and his ilk will be gleeful.

