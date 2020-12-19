The Leftist Nonprofit Machine

“This book is about a political force of unprecedented magnitude in American life,” The New Leviathan warned. It defined the ‘New Leviathan’ as “a network of billion-dollar tax-exempt foundations and advocacy think tanks that work in concert with government unions and grassroots radical groups to make up the organizational core of the political left.”

When The New Leviathan: How the Left-Wing Money-Machine Shapes American Politics and Threatens America's Future arrived in 2012, it came as a warning from David Horowitz, one of the veterans of the New Left, and Jacob Laskin, a talented Front Page Magazine author, about the new form of the enemy and the kind of struggle that the conservative movement would face.

Too few listened to that warning.

The New Leviathan demonstrated using hard numbers that the Democrats had become the party of the rich and of corporate America and were using that power to fundamentally transform the country using their 'leviathan' of massive tax-exempt foundations. Even while pretending to be the party of the working class, their political organizations were outspending conservatives.

Today, the infrastructure of the New Leviathan, as the book warned, “extends into every aspect of the nation’s life.” It is a political machine that dictates the terms on which governments operate, as well as corporations, the media, and academia, using the resources of the network to function as a shadow government.

The shadow network of lefty non-profits allowed Big Tech billionaires to hijack local elections with their own private armies of activists and armed foreign governments with a direct pipeline into the heart of our political system by funding think tanks and other political nonprofits.

The 2016 election introduced the nation to the Clinton Foundation and the 2020 election to the Biden Foundation as pipelines for foreign money influencing presidential candidates. The transformation of presidential foundations into tools for laundering money from enemy nations had been foreshadowed by prominent think tanks staffed with future members of Democrat administrations, like the Brookings Institute, being financed by foreign interests. What the Clintons and the Bidens did was cut out the middlemen to get to the sources of the cash.

The 2020 election also showed the devastating way that nonprofits, like the Center for Technology and Civic Life, funded by Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, could alter elections even in red states while still functioning under the umbrella of nonprofits.

Horowitz and Laskin had warned in The New Leviathan of, “the Left’s dominance of another essential component of political success: election law. Encompassing everything from who is entitled to vote in elections, to voting procedures and challenges of election results, election law is increasingly shaped by progressive activists to provide the Left with a critical advantage.”

Eight years later we can see how effective the Left’s dominance of election law is at stealing elections. And we can see how the neglect of a crucial arena threatens America’s survival.

The New Leviathan even highlighted the fact that, “the Obama Justice Department has blocked requirements in Georgia that voters establish they are US citizens.” Eight years later, the failure to secure Georgia’s electoral system against fraud and illegitimate voters has cost dearly.

2020 was also the year that the racist hate groups going by the name Black Lives Matter, burned and looted their way across entire cities after financially partnering with the Ford Foundation. In the age where the New Leviathan has come to dominate public life, you can’t loot a city without the backing of a billion-dollar foundation and your very own PAC.

That’s also why it’s impossible to understand the events that defined 2020, from the race riots to the lockdowns to the election fraud, without understanding how the shadow political universe laid out in The New Leviathan unleashed one of the worst years in American public life.

The David Horowitz Freedom Center has led the way in exposing this grave threat to America.

The Freedom Center is unique in not only understanding the stakes, but the tactics and the infrastructure behind those tactics that would be used against America. David Horowitz’s experience with the Left led him to write The New Leviathan and half a lifetime of other important books, articles, pamphlets, and speeches warning what was coming.

The Freedom Center, he has often said, isn’t a think tank, it’s a battle tank, and its investigations built a database that mapped the infrastructure and the personnel of the ‘Leviathan’.

Conservatives have come to be familiar with banner names like George Soros, Warren Buffett, and Pierre Omidyar, but the shadow networks exposed by the Freedom Center extends far beyond even some of the biggest billionaires who fund its operations. They encompass Silicon Valley tech money and Wall Street cash, inherited fortunes and ancient foundations, as well as an ocean of government grant money flowing into the bank accounts of left-wing nonprofits.

And that money flows to the big organizations you know and many smaller ones you don’t.

Counting them is the job of Discover the Networks and John Perazzo. This Freedom Center project continues to track the increasing number of leftist tax-exempt organizations. This election, DTN was there tracking Stacey Abrams’ plans for Georgia. It was there analyzing the key players in Black Lives Matter and Antifa during the worst of the violence. And it’s here now.

One of the strongest assets of Discover the Networks is its Funders section which was the source of the compelling charts in The New Leviathan’s appendices which laid out some of the sheer organizational scope of the Left, contrasting it with the much smaller resources of the Right, and showing that at the time the foundations of the Left had ten times the assets of those on the Right, dispensed ten times as much in grants, and tracked the hundreds of millions in federal grant money going to open borders and environmentalist groups.

A decade later, DTN’s Funders section is tracking a situation that has grown much worse.

“Progressives have operated as a moneyed elite, deploying the war chests of billionaires to redraw the political map to increase their power and expand the role of the state with negative consequences for working Americans and the poor,” The New Leviathan warned.

In 2006, David Horowitz, along with Richard Poe, released The Shadow Party whose expose of George Soros helped make the Nazi-collaborating billionaire financier a household name. That book described a Shadow Party that "operates much like a network of holding companies coordinating the disparate branches of the movement" using "an unlikely network of radical activists and activist billionaires" to effect a transformation, "economic, social, and political".

As the enemy and its tactics evolved, the Freedom Center kept pace with The New Leviathan and with the continuing reporting and investigations conducted by the journalists and experts at Discover the Networks and Front Page Magazine, among other sites affiliated with the Center.

As the enemy networks evolve and expand, preparing new strategies for a new decade, conservatives are struggling to keep pace with the sophisticated techniques and sprawling infrastructure, the complex funding schemes, the hybridized institutions, and interconnected networks which are spawning new activist entities nationwide on an almost daily basis.

14 years after The Shadow Party and 8 years after The New Leviathan, the Freedom Center continues to lead the fight for America using expert knowledge and cutting-edge research.

In The New Leviathan, David Horowitz warned that the failure to 'sunset' foundations after 5 to 10 years had allowed radicals to take over conservative foundations and steer them into causes that the inventors and businessmen whose fortunes and names they were misusing would have violently opposed. He urged conservatives to work to change IRS rules for the 'leviathan' of leftist 501c3 nonprofits which act as political advocacy organizations before it's too late.

The 2020 election shows just how urgent this cause is.

The battle for our nation and our future can be won. But the only way to win is to know the enemy. As bad as 2020 was, the Left is not going to settle for unleashing the worst year that Americans have experienced in a generation. It intends to take its strategies to a new level in 2021 and to vastly expand its infrastructure with government and corporate money this decade.

And the David Horowitz Freedom Center will be tracking, investigating, and exposing the Shadow Party, the New Leviathan, and all the shapes that it takes on... to take over America.

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism.