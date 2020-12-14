The Fight Will Continue

The presidential election of 2020 has revealed America’s present state of social and spiritual chaos. It has also cast light on the paths we might choose going into the future. While we wait for the Georgia senatorial runoff that will begin that future in earnest, here is where we are right now.

There are two different world views in competition. The one that seems to be on the ascendant, calls itself by many names so it is hard to pin it down. Let me try. All of these various names have aggregated themselves under the “big tent” of the Democrat party. There is a kaleidoscope of ideologies from the Muslim Brotherhood to Greens and Communists but the three largest and most often cited groups are liberals, progressives and socialists. Leaving aside the serious and unresolved argument that liberal is not the correct term in any way for what passes for the ideologies that predominate in that party, there is one core belief that they all have in common. In one way or another, they believe that human life can be perfected through government.

They make it sound good by painting the benefits of government control with soothing words -- equality, security justice -- they leave out the part about the government the bullying involved. Liberals think that Social Justice can be achieved by passing laws to govern every aspect of social and personal interaction. Socialists believe that it is a legitimate governmental responsibility to see that no matter how hard one works, how intelligent one is or even how lucky one has been, that person must not have a vastly better position or wealth than anyone else.

Progressives just want to decide what is progress and what isn’t. They all, in their own way, want to increase the role of government in your life. When push comes to shove, to achieve any of that, government is a blunt instrument, a bully.

That is the nature of government. Our American system of government was created to protect the individual whose rights were endowed by God -- to make life better by setting rules and keeping things fair. Our Constitution is the rule book and its best rule is that government should be limited. Government that is not limited is a jealous monster that wants more and more control all the time until it devours the people. There is a fine line between being governed and being ruled.

That’s not to say the Republican Party is in any way ideal. It has been an unreliable ally, a fair-weather friend, to the cause of liberty. Many Republicans, Mitt Romney, Jeff Flake, Mike Lee and many others are either part of or have sold themselves to the corporate and high tech finance and influence sectors. They paint themselves as entrepreneurs, but they are really careerists of the most hypocritical kind. The irony is that even though they think of themselves as entrepreneurs, they also believe that government is the ultimate answer to all problems. They just believe in somewhat different goals. Without Donald Trump as the disruptor, The Republican Party would have continued on the path to irrelevancy that it scurried back to after the Reagan years.

The Trump presidency, above all, championed the idea that individuals can run their own lives and make decisions about what is right. To have freedom of (not from) religion. Businesses of all sizes should be able to take risks and create jobs without overbearing, senselessly inefficient regulation and confiscatory taxation by the government. It has been, above all, about returning the role of the individual and his aspirations to the central role in public life.

So, what was the election about, then, and what is at stake in the Georgia runoff? According to an Economist/YouGov poll, 75% of registered voters believe that there was voter fraud and that 40% believe that there was enough fraud to change the outcome. There is even a poll that shows that a significant number of Biden voters believe there was fraud. As the lawsuits and evidence pile up, this understanding will only grow. The more the media and Democrats argue with that growing understanding, the more they expose their need to govern our thoughts as well as our actions. This is the point at which being governed is no longer by consent -- it is where being governed takes the fatal slide into being ruled over..

The people who pulled this theft off think that our history of peaceful transfers of power in the past is their guarantee that their theft will succeed. Like an over-confident bank robber, they have taken our Constitution hostage with this brazen heist and are now holding a gun to its head. “One false move,” they are in effect saying, “and we kill this thing and take over.”

But it is clear that it is about killing the Constitution whether we act or not. They have already declared that this is their aim. Now they are only using our reverence for it to quell us -- to, in effect, coerce us into beginning our captivity voluntarily. Like the passengers on flight 93, we are being hijacked. If we don’t do anything, they will do what they want with us, take our guns first, confiscate our property through taxation and worse

Most humiliating of all, they will force us to repeat their absurdities and lies. We will have to mouth the words that we believe that there are any number of genders that they can imagine -- that men can chose to be women who can chose to be men. They will take our children away from us with indoctrination in public schools, and universities. They will force us to agree that we are irredeemable racists. They have already begun -- just ask any of the several people fired from their jobs for so much as privately expressing support for President Trump. In short, they mean to rule over us, body, heart and mind in every humiliating way.

That is what the fight about the 2020 election fraud is about. It is about us, the 70 million people who understand this at some level, those who voted for President Trump. We cannot turn a blind eye to the theft of our rights. We know in our hearts this is wrong. We are the first and most fully aware victims of the downhill slide toward tyranny. There are many more though. There are polls that show that significant numbers, even of Democrat voters who think that there was significant fraud.

We are right to be proud of being a nation of laws. The peaceful transfer of power has been one of the hallmarks of that civilized orderliness. We must do our best to keep it peaceful, but it does not have to be orderly or passive. Neither is it the most vital element of rule of law.

The most important cornerstone of our rights and responsibilities in our system is the vote of the individual. If our votes are changed, discarded, diluted or negated in any way we have been betrayed. This is the result of the 2020 election all arguments about order and law are irrelevant if this is not addressed, investigated and the culprits punished.

The founders defied the tyranny of Great Britain even though most of them had wanted to be good “subjects” of the king for most of their lives. They revolted, finally, because they were galvanized by the humiliation of knowing that being “subjects” of a king that lived on a different continent and ruled without consent was a form of slavery. They and so many generations of patriots risked everything to escape that servitude. We are now facing the gravest challenge to the survival of the Union since Lincoln’s day.

The fiery trial through which we pass, will light us down, in honor or dishonor, to the latest generation. We say we are for the Union. The world will not forget that we say this. We know how to save the Union. The world knows we do know how to save it. We -- even we here -- hold the power, and bear the responsibility. In giving freedom to the slave, we assure freedom to the free -- honorable alike in what we give, and what we preserve. We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth. Other means may succeed; this could not fail. - Abraham Lincoln, Address to Congress, delivered two months before the Emancipation Proclamation.

That Union, in the sense that Abraham Lincoln knew it was then and is still “the last best hope of earth”. That last best hope depends upon the primacy of liberty and the rights of the individual as expressed by the vote.

Statistically and from eyewitness accounts, we know that we so far surpassed the Democrats’ arrogant expectations of victory in 2016 that they could not cheat enough at the last minute to turn us back. This time, they were more prepared. They began months before the election, putting in place illegal mail-in ballot schemes and crooked machines. Even so, we outvoted them to such a vast degree that their cheating had to become too desperate and huge to hide -- in spite of the best efforts of their lackeys in the media. The Biden “victory” is a lie that should not be allowed to stand. Its continued acceptance is corrosive and shameful to our very core.

The fight is not over; it goes on in the courts. If the courts fail us, it will continue in Georgia. I pray that Georgia will stand in the breach for us but if they don’t, the fight must go on, to the House of Representatives voting by state delegation. This is still The United States of America. It is up to us, We the People, to remember why this is the greatest country ever- the last best hope. Lincoln outlined the choice, it is between nobly saving it or meanly losing it.

The oaths of our military begin with the promise “…to protect and defend the constitution of The United States” first and above all other loyalties. If that is the last line of defense we must call on our military to defend us. God Bless the United States and the Constitution that created it.