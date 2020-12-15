All of a sudden Elon Musk has become the second richest man in the world. How did he do it? With Tesla, the electric car company, whose stock has risen 650% this year.

How come I always miss out on these deals? It’s not as if Tesla is a secret.

Sensibly, Musk is heading out of California for Texas. After all, why would he want to pay California state income tax on his stock options?

But, let’s face it, Musk has become the second richest man in the world on gubmint subsidies. Electric cars, batteries, you name it: our ruling class is all in on it: to save the world from climate change, and there is money to be made.

Now I don’t know if Elon Musk believes in climate change. But he sure knows how to make money on it.

And now that it looks like Joe Biden is going to steal the election fair and square in the good old American tradition, it’s first and ten for climate change, and both the opponent’s cornerbacks have been sent off the field.

James Delingpole is mourning today that the climate change skeptics have lost. He quotes a Telegraph columnist: “Whatever the merits of their case, climate change sceptics have lost the argument.”

Well, yes, because the whole global ruling class is all-in on it. But why? It’s simple.

Ruling Class gotta have a war.

It’s not hard to figure out. The whole point of being the leader of your tribe, your barony, your princedom, your nation, is to be the brave leader braving everything to save your country -- or our planet.

Why else do you think President Wilson injected the U.S. into World War I? Or President Roosevelt into World War II? Or President Johnson into the War on Poverty? Or Joe Biden into the Double War on Climate Change and Systemic Racism?

Because there is nothing more superfluous in this world than a ruling class without a war to fight.

Ruling Class gotta have a war.

That’s why the Dem governors are all rehearsing Shakespeare’s Henry V.

Once more into the mask, dear friends, once more;

Or close the bar up with our COVID dead.

You might ask: what in the world was King Henry doing in France, attacking the innocent town of Harfleur? Didn’t he have enough systemic problems back in England?

You might just as well ask our Democratic governors what bombing bars and restaurants until the rubble bounces is all about.

But if we are going to have a global war on climate change, we may as well do what Elon Musk, the white guy from Pretoria, South Africa, is doing. Go all in as a war profiteer.

But do you notice that nobody is calling Musk a war profiteer? At least not yet? That is because all my liberal neighbors are queueing up to buy Teslas. There is a fine line between a war profiteer and a Henry Kaiser, heroic builder of Liberty ships, and I don’t have the moral chops to know that line. Let’s see what La Wik has to say:

A distinction can be made between war profiteers who gain by sapping military strength and those who gain by contributing to the war.

Ah yes, silly me. Elon Musk is in the clear, because he is gaining “by contributing to the war.”

And then there is the war on systemic racism. Do you know, I suspect that there is nothing to compare with the ruling class’s usual war except a Holy War.

Ruling Class gotta have a war.

You see, in a Holy War, the ruling class politicians get to join up with the ruling class priests. Boy, oh boy, do they have fun together. Of course, we moderns have to go back eons to find a Holy War to study, way back in the dim and distant past in ancient China when the political priests decided to purge all the Evil Ones from society in the Maoist Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution.

So, what do you think our Great Woke War on Systemic Racism is all about? Chopped liver?

Yep, ruling-class men still need to show that they are man enough to send the Forlorn Hope into the breach, and ruling-class women still need to out-virtue-signal the other women, who are probably witches, anyway.

For if the ruling class doesn’t have climactic climate change wars and moral systemic racism wars to fight, what would the robin do then, poor thing?

Elon Musk has the answer to that: Go to Mars! And I dare say that in a twinkling of a nose-ring, the Wokies will be complaining about Systemic Spacism, and the next Sandy O will be advocating for a Blue Space Deal.

But I tell you what I think of those next-gen Wokies: “To the Moon!”

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: Picryl