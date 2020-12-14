Our Crisis Already is at DEFCON-3

We’re witnessing a historical rift in a cold (so far) civil war. It’s like overlooking the battlefields pre-Gettysburg, or looking at Hiroshima before the bomb.

DEFCON-3: What is that? Most center-right readers know.

DEFCON is a military preparedness alert system. It’s how we assess enemy threats. Our normal DEFCON number sits at 5, sometimes going to 4. We don’t know details, but it musters military readiness due to intelligence rumblings.

DEFCON-3 is a rare signal of danger.

DEFCON-3 was was enacted during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, moving to DEFCON-2 one week later. We hit DEFCON-3 during the Yom Kippur war of 1973. After the September 11 attacks, we were there, with an alert we might move to DEFCON-2, moving back to DEFCON-4 on September 14. DEFCON-2 was instituted during the Gulf War of 1991.

The system is complex, nuanced enough to bore us all, so onward to the point. This is not about the armed forces, it’s for those of us in America who want to have a country we treasure, one that will be worth saving. It’s calling all patriots, everyone who cares about our country, the center-right, moderates, independents; plus those sane Democrats who might be hiding.

DEFCON-3, moving rapidly towards DEFCON-2. A cultural alert:

1. We just had an election that was stolen. The evidence is clear, the left colluded, and stole this. The collusion/coordination was massive.

2. Pollsters are saying 60% of the country now believes this election was fraudulent.

3. The entire country knows this issue isn’t going away.

4. More than three quarters on the center-right believe that. Almost half of independents. Thirty percent of liberals. Those are serious numbers. Real. And growing.

5. Those numbers make it clear to anyone with a sentient brain that we cannot survive as a country without fixing what happened.

6. Those numbers do not record the growing depth of white, laser-hot, righteous anger in over half of those on the center-right.

7. When twenty states join a national suit countering the fraud, coming from a normally milquetoast party, you know we’re in emotional purgatory.

8. When conservative justices signal that they aren’t interested in this lawless act, you know we’re in intellectual purgatory.

9. Those who colluded in this theft: our Democrat/media complex, the tech oligarchs, the foreign actors of China, and Iran, have been colluding long before this.

10.They colluded from the time Trump came down the escalator, manifesting their power long before his run.

11.They colluded on the mindless stupidity of the Russian witch-hunt.

12.They colluded on the asinine Trump impeachment.

13.They colluded on preventing the American public from seeing the corruption and ineptitude of the Biden family leading up to the election.

14.And they will collude to destroy most of the goodness in this country.

Add those up: DEFCON-3, moving to DEFCON-2.

Because, if citizens don’t mobilize now, the left will make our country not worth saving. Not without an actual civil war. I don’t know about you, but I’m not there. I don’t want DEFCON-1. That’s the last resort, and close as we may be, we’re not there. Yes, many are prepared for that, but most are not willing.

Yet.

The above-mentioned cabal of colluders: This is a group of actors that we cannot have in these United States and survive. They are hopelessly corrupt; they will lie, and cheat at the drop of a hat, they will continue to try to destroy the historically unique great things of our country without batting an eye. It’s who they are. And until they are defeated, figuratively tarred and feathered, many put in prison, or driven from this country, we will be on the edge of civil war II.

Are you getting this? This is no joke. This is what the left has brought us to with their civilization-ending tactics and actions of fraud. They are the reason for DEFCON-3, not the average center-right voters who wants to simply live their dreams, aka pursuing happiness.

No. The left is jamming its geriatric, corrupt candidate down our throats with this fraud. If Biden actually were to be sworn in, you can already see the awful character of those he is picking to run our government. Their history is one of corruption and ethical depravity. You can see the awful things they want to do here and abroad. They are openly telling us what they will do.

This is a horrible thing to consider: A group that can successfully steal an election will know they can get away with anything.

San Fran Nan will be on steroids with Senator Chuck Smarmy.

They want to rule us. They have made it clear. If you don’t know this, you haven’t been paying attention to what they’ve been saying, or doing.

God help us if it goes beyond DEFCON-2.

Let me address the GOP: The steal is ongoing. The left disenfranchised our vote by cheating. They stole an election. And this cannot stand. There are those in the GOP along with some independents who know this, and who are standing up and shouting it from the rooftops. And there are those who look like the pathetic monkeys who hear, see, and speak no evil. Those who won’t lift a finger to deal with the fraud. Wake up sleepers! Either act to end this fraud now, or face one of two ends: As worthless props, or historical heroes.

Will the GOP be the stupid party forever? If so, we’re toast. If they cluck, mewl, and dissemble as the Bush/McCain party, their phony-baloney jobs will evaporate. I don’t think it’s too much to ask GOP members and independents to summon up the courage to fight this evil, or the spine to face down the awful cabal that did this. Consider this: if people united, actually stood with conviction and fought for principles they would make a mark on history; as newly-minted Thomas Jeffersons and George Washingtons.

They might count for something.

Independents: Do not remain silent, fight against the hard left, before everything worthwhile is gone. The left destroys everything it touches, always has, always will. If they succeed in this theft, your lives will become disenfranchised too. You will not escape. The mob will come for you.

To Joe Biden and the Democratic Party:

It’s time to concede this election. If not, the fault for the carnage to follow will be laid at your feet. No call for unity from moral despots will be heard by anyone.

Democrats are now officially the party of total fraud and deceit. All who voted for these cretinous frauds, realize the seriousness of what the hard left has done. There is still time to regain integrity.

Make no mistake, I am not suggesting civil war. I am calling for actions to avoid one. Note to the Supreme Court: You can still be heroes. If lawless elections are allowed, there will no longer be a law left to adjudicate. You really can save this country. Do so.

The hard left cannot consolidate their election theft if we mobilize and unify against them.

This is what cultural DEFCON-3, moving towards DEFCON-2 means - be prepared. Mobilize.

Now.

And never give up. Freedom is a precious thing.

Graphic credit: Fsxvm blaze CC-BY-SA-3.0