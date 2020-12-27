On 2020, Some Thoughts from Abraham Lincoln

First, the good news.

Conservatives have always recovered, and the Democrats look messy.

It was Nov. 3, 1992. Bill and Hillary Clinton managed to move into the White House with Al Gore toting the luggage. The Democrats had the House by a 258-176 margin. Democrats had the Senate by a 57-43 margin. Fledgling Rush Limbaugh was only as politically influential as Weird Al Yankovic. It was all over for conservatives.

But, in two short years, on Nov. 8, 1994 the Republicans had gained 54 seats in the House and overtook the advantage 230-204. Conservatives recovered.

Then, it was Nov. 5, 2008. Barack Obama and his Chinese/Ukrainian sidekick had won the White House. The Democrats had the House by a 257-178 margin. Democrats had the Senate 58 to 42. Surviving Republicans were practically reduced to tour guides in the National Mall area. It was all over for conservatives.

But, in two short years, on Nov. 2, 2010 the Republicans gained 63 seats in the House and overtook the advantage 241-194. Conservatives recovered.

So, given the above should our present conservative situation be considered doomed upon a Joe Biden coronation? Well ...

Comparing Biden’s 2020 political scorecard to 1992 and 2008 is no comparison at all. The down-ballot Democrat performance in 2020 lacked even an inference of overall public support for the Democrat agenda -- whatever that is -- with significant House member reductions and minimal impact on the Senate.

Additionally, the Democrat party has established an unstable alliance of an aging, alleged moderate and his Clintonesque leftovers; a radical California progressive; Marxist radical Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa; and a congressional bartender and her sickle-hammered comrades. BLM is already tapping their fingers on the desk waiting for payback. The Democrat House can likely only afford 4 defections on legislative initiatives given Republican solidarity (of course, not a given), but still a challenge for Democrats to pass anything not watered down.

Moving on to the Senate. There is a towering inferno of smoke saying Democrats will pack the Supreme Court, douse the filibuster, and add new states. The likelihood of that is zero if candidates Kelly Loeffler and/or David Perdue win in Georgia, and close to zero if Loeffler and Perdue both lose. West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin as recently as Nov. 10 has stated that he will not support packing the court or removing the filibuster. There could be a few more Democrats on that page. All that is necessary is maybe one. So, the Democrats have little fire supporting their Senate smoke.

Now, the bad news. We are in a fraudulent system that does not ensure conservative recovery on any terms.

As Christian Bale’s character, Dr. Michael Burry, said about the 2008 housing crisis in “The Big Short” movie, “We are in a fraudulent system.”

There was a fraudulent presidential election through manipulation of mail-in voting and other corrupt acts. Should this fraud continue in future elections, the chances of a Republican White House are very slim.

There is a fraudulent media that has manipulated the 2020 election. The suppression of the Hunter Biden story and other stories has skewed the election. A Media Research Center poll of 1,700 Democrats found:

One of every six Biden voters we surveyed (17%) said they would have abandoned the Democratic candidate had they known the facts.

There is a fraudulent social media that is also controlling the public narrative through Facebook, Google, Twitter, and other censorship.

There is a fraudulent education system at the university and K-12 public school system levels twisting education into a broadcast system for socialist sentiments and false narratives about our country’s founding.

There is a fraudulent American legal system with many black and blue robes -- but few red ones.

So, how might Abraham Lincoln help us contend through these difficult fraudulent times? Here are some quotes from the Brainy Quote site with the words of the 16th president:

Lincoln: I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts. Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail. Without it, nothing can succeed.

The task here is to overpower the mainstream media and big tech censorship with alternative information sources to ensure that the public does have the truth. Some platforms are already in place and growing with NewsMax, Parler, the Washington Times, the Washington Examiner, Real Clear Politics, the Federalist, Breitbart, talk radio, and of course -- the American Thinker -- among many others. These conservative media forces need to become more influential than the mainstream forces to accomplish our task.

The narrative needs to be wrested from the mainstream media so that the truth is understood, and public sentiment restored. Even a fraudulent election cannot overcome an informed and strong public sentiment.

Lincoln: We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.

Our Constitution has been perverted with the 2020 fraudulent election. The task will be to reestablish fair elections. Let us have a national holiday for elections, in person voting with valid ID required, and only requested exception absentee ballots with no mass mail in voting. Without those election measures the people cannot be “the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts” and will be subject to continued government control through continued “perversion of the Constitution.” A fair election will “overthrow” these perversive forces.

Lincoln: The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.

Our duty here is to stop Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project in its tracks. We may have lost a generation or two by being asleep at the wheel with our universities and public-school education. It makes this an exceedingly difficult but no less important a task.

Lincoln: The probability that we may fail in the struggle ought not to deter us from the support of a cause we believe to be just.

Some criticize Donald J. Trump for not conceding an election that has ample evidence of being fraudulent even after a Supreme Court dismissal. Donald J. Trump is living Lincoln’s words. This has been Trump's mantra from the escalator forward. Now and in the future we need that same courage to not be “deterred from the support of a cause we believe to be just” to restore America to its rightful direction.

Lincoln: “This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or exercise their revolutionary right to overthrow it.”

Lincoln’s last desperate measure of “exercising (our) revolutionary right to overthrow (our government)” would be very regrettable, but what are the options versus a fraudulent system? Hopefully, our “constitutional right to amend” our government will be sufficient. We need to fight to remove the fraudulent influences to keep truth in the minds of the people so that “our country belongs to the people who inhabit it” not to those who would fraudulently rule and control it.

The last wild card in the deck is the traditionally weak Republican Party, the alleged champion of the conservatives. Will they assume the mantle to drive home Lincoln’s guidance through the predictable, difficult battle to overcome our fraudulent system? Finally, a valid application of “wokeness”. It will take more than one man’s obstinate orange courage. It will take the full force of woke, unified Republicans to drive this home.

Time will tell if they will.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain