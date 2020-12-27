If It's Biden, Expect Wholesale Rejection of American Core Values

With this presidential election, American history is hanging in the balance, but not as in the past, where we perceived the implementation of unwanted policies if the wrong candidate should win. In this post-election scenario, a Biden administration is much worse than "unwanted" or "wrong-headed" policies. To this writer, we are facing a collapse of natural rights as depicted in the Bill of Rights, the curtailing of individual mobility — upward socio-economic mobility and literally restricted travel mobility (to protect the environment under Green New Deal restrictions). If we have a new administration, we are also facing forced vaccinations and curtailment of property rights on an unimagined scale.

Critical Race Theory will be required in curricula in colleges and high schools. Whites will be strongly pressured thereby to accept that there is endemic structural racism in our institutions, irrespective of what any individuals might think or feel, because of the inherent white privilege in American and Western civilization. There will be national gun policy, national nutrition policy, national electric and gas controls (not state regulatory agencies), and national gun confiscation (a few types of guns at first, then all guns). National health care (private doctors only for the very rich) will be pressed upon us. In foreign policy, there will be re-instatement of the dangerous Iran P5+1 deal, and that in turn will connect with a renewal of the two-state "solution" (that has already failed five times) and a gradual infusion of anti-Semitism masquerading as "fairness for the Palestinians."

Education will become even more of a monolith. The charade of Common Core (setting standards of achievement and testing but pretending not to encroach on state control of education as required by the Tenth Amendment) will unabashedly override the Tenth Amendment, and nationwide teaching and curricular requirements will be put in place.

The centrality of natural rights in our way of life has already begun to unravel. The rights advocated by the Leftocrats are not rights at all, but preferential laws that advance the lives of some of our citizens at the expense of others under the false rubric of "advancing equality." Also, environmental rights means controls over so many areas of our lives that we, in essence, become controlled mannequins, supposedly for our own good. And "Palestinian rights" in the Middle East is just thinly disguised anti-Semitism.

The rights defined and listed in our Constitution are natural rights. These are "natural" in the sense that they are God-given to the individual. Just as God gave us nature by creating it, in similar manner, God gave us rights as individuals as part of our "natural" inheritance. These rights are thus protected against encroachments by government. Natural rights cannot be removed by passage of law because our Founders understood that law forces us to acknowledge and respect individual rights that exist independent of and prior to law itself. Governments can prevent certain behaviors and promote others, but government cannot withdraw our natural rights. To do so is tyranny. There are no specific "protected classes" under natural rights because all citizens are a protected class against encroachment and oppression by government. A government that fails to recognize that is inherently tyrannical.

However, the Leftocratic Platform of 2020 seeks to implement a host of "rights." This listing is to place a natural rights aura around the various rights enumerated as though they have a high dignity that resonates with our Bill of Rights. Actually, they are saying rights in addition to natural rights accrue to certain protected classes of persons within our society.

Here is a sample from the Leftocrat platform of the perverse thinking about rights that actually not only fails to protect our rights, but diminishes existing natural rights: "Democrats are committed to standing up to racism and bigotry in our laws, in our culture, in our politics, and in our society, and recognize that race-neutral [gender-neutral is also included] policies are not sufficient to rectify race-based [gender-based] disparities."

The selfish, sycophantic authors of the above words know they are advancing a purely demagogic, vote-seeking — not a principled —agenda. They recognize in the above quotation that there are race-neutral policies now in place that under a natural rights understanding are the only legitimate policies.

My grandparents came from Russia, where there were laws restricting where they could live, what occupations they could engage in, and how far they could advance in the areas of employment in which they were allowed to participate. In the USA, when they arrived, there were still individual employers who did not want to hire them because of race. There were still places that would not sell them real estate. But the natural rights philosophy of the country, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, etc., etc. was rights-neutral and sufficient to make the transition possible. This was not because they were white or straight, but because they could enjoy the liberty inherent in the American way of life. This liberty is what the Leftocrats seek to dilute or destroy.

Did they need special treatment to prove that America is really a place that accepts and welcomes people? Should subsidized housing in better neighborhoods have been provided to make their transition easier? Should they have been guaranteed a minimum income? Should they have been told they had automatic admission to college and free tuition? What about my father, who as a young man dropped out of school after 8th grade (free public high schools 9–12 existed even in the 1920s) because his mother had died and he was no longer motivated to achieve? He went to work before there were labor laws and put in 70- to 80-hour work weeks for years to put a roof over his head, buy food, enjoy an occasional movie or book, or take a girl out for a soda.

What about my grandfather who emigrated here and had six kids? Is it up to the government to make it up to me as a second-generation citizen that as a young worker and parent, he had so many trials and struggles? Should the government say to me that because your grandfather was discriminated against in hiring, because he had poor English and few skills, and your father had to work so many excessively long hours for minimal survival, society should make that up to me? Should I be compensated in some way for the struggles of my grandparents or my own struggles? Frankly, such a proposition is idiotic. I am grateful to my grandparents and parents for their fortitude and endurance. I am grateful for their love. I am grateful that the U.S. allowed my grandparents to emigrate to this special country.

The Leftocratic platform is not progressive and enlightened. It is a poorly written, boring, and wicked program projecting tyranny.