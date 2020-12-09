How to Steal an Entire Country

It's been over a month since the election, and all is not well in Mudville. The home team fights round the clock to prove that the challenger cheated, and the challenger makes no effort to calm fears or address concerns — just continues naming cronies and planning not just to take over the ballpark, but to change the rules for the entire sport.

For those who care, the internet still exists, and there are more sites than Twitter, Facebook and news services out there where the truth actually matters. So why does anyone have to search for the truth? Investigations and impeachments have been blasted forcefully into our faces for years, thanks to the author of the MSM's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Joseph Goebbels, of Third Reich fame, who said, "The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly — it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over. ... A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth." It appears he also wrote the SOPs for Facebook, one of which is clearly "propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will."

Now, all across the MSM, Biden's "victory" consequences are given the fait accompli treatment. We should all just behave and accept reality. It sounds and reads like this: "Trump is baselessly contesting the results." "Trump campaign court cases have been thrown out due to baseless claims." All the "doing" is from the Trump side, and it's wasting everyone's time. The Democrats haven't done a thing, obviously. They are the innocent victims, once again, of Trump's craziness. "Meanwhile, President-Elect Biden saw his shadow again today."

There is nothing baseless about what happened. It's clear the Democrats planned this for quite some time, focusing on the battleground states, and centrally synchronizing and executing their Transition Integrity Project war-gamed plan. They prepped the battlefield with lawsuits all across the country to remove any teeth in election laws, thus making the commission of fraud much easier and its discovery much harder. And here is what they did. And here. And here. And here. More here. Just check it out. I recommend getting a head start and caring now; otherwise, it will be a big shock when you care later, and you will certainly care later.

So there's a growing mountain of evidence that President Trump was re-elected. If the election had been conducted according to existing laws, there would be no question. If only legal ballots were counted, there would be no question. If the Democrats hadn't fabricated so many illegal votes, there would be no question. But there is a question, and it's this: how are we going to make this right? This is no conspiracy theory; it's a real conspiracy, across many states, involving the highest levels of Democrat elected officials, down to hapless election volunteers just following directions. It was a conspiracy to steal the federal election for Joe Biden or, in other words, to remove Donald Trump from office, something Democrats have been openly trying to do for at least four years.

All the guilty Democrats believe that if they act the propaganda out, it will actually happen. Why don't they call for transparency? Because they don't want it. It will expose them for what they are. Don't they want to eliminate the cloud of illegitimacy in the election? No, because they built it; it's about power, not legitimacy. What about their reputations in being associated with a fraudulent election? They don't care what we think of them; they want their shot at wielding power and getting rich from taxpayer dollars, book deals, and speaking fees. There is no MAGA in what the Democrats did, nor in what they plan to do. If they are allowed to do it, there will be no America left to make great.

Like the home title theft commercials, this is entire country and cultural theft. Every MAGA policy will be reversed if Biden is allowed to take the Oval Office. He will make America weak again, dependent upon others again, full of Made in China again, and friends to jihadists again — it'll be Obama II, the narcissistic pronoun president again. "I," "Me," and "My" will dominate every speech again, which will repeatedly lecture to us, "That's not who we are," as something we absolutely are is insulted in favor of some more egalitarian socialist-globalist replacement. Under a Democrat administration, "we" real Americans who love "our" nation and don't want "our" prosperity given to China so Hunter Biden can get rich again will slowly watch "our" Constitution, freedom, history, democracy, tradition, and independence chip away.

Because the Democrats are so self-centered, they have framed the governance of the U.S. as them versus Donald Trump. They have fought everything Trump because he has fought their corruption with his promise to "Drain the Swamp." But this is much bigger than Donald Trump, and he has openly said so. It's not whether he wins or loses this election; it's whether the U.S. ever again holds a free and fair election. To the Democrats, it's "Donald Trump's investigations can destroy many of us in the next four years and we'll never win another election" versus "Donald Trump goes away, and so do his investigations of Democrat crimes (and as a bonus, Joe Biden will let us do whatever we want and we'll ensure we never again lose an election)." In framing it in such a way, the Democrats' thirst for power at all costs created the circumstances whereby they couldn't succeed without doing grave damage to the country. That's where we are, with our election system shattered, void of the electorate's trust, and those who did the damage potentially and ironically poised as the only ones who can fix it. The epitome of "the fix is in."

In the end, it comes down to this: what does it mean to have right versus wrong, corrupt versus honest, truth versus lies, fair versus stolen all work out backwards? The last place on Earth the rest of the world would have thought that possible is right here. "Our" America. Abraham Lincoln said, "We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth." He was talking about slavery, an evil that needed to be purged from our nation, lest we lose our nation altogether.

There are many evils, but today the foremost evil we must address is the Democrat party's corruption of our national election. We all know what happened, and what the right thing is. We need to fix it. Now. The details and the prison terms can be figured out later.

Donald N. Finley is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.

Image: Don Hankins via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.