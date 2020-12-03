Enough Already: 'Governor, May I?' Must End

Where do these governors get the nerve to run point on a massive election fraud scheme? Actually, we the people are giving them this power. Though our Founders created a government by the people, we are allowing others to usurp that power, to take that power from us.

Enter the "pandemic," where state officials openly reject the Constitution and make government the ruling authority. We've allowed their tyranny, and now we're trapped in a sick game of "Governor May I" where we need the governor's permission for every move we make.

Restaurants

Governor: You may take two baby steps. Open your business at 50% capacity.

Citizens: Governor, may I?

Governor: Yes, you may.

The People

Governor: You may take three baby steps. Gather in small groups; wear masks everywhere, even outdoors; and stay six feet apart at all times.

Citizens: Governor, may I?

Governor: Yes, you may.

This is a dangerous game, where government's and citizens' roles are reversed. The governor issues orders, and the people ask permission to carry out those orders. If they forget or neglect to get permission, they're hit with ridiculous fines or even jail.

Why does one man or woman have absolute authority over every citizen in the state? Our lack of understanding of our constitutional rights has tipped the balance of power to government, including the Judiciary. The only acceptable recourse to stop these rogue governors is to sue for each separate abuse. Since several lower-level judges are liberal activists, we have to appeal again and again until we get a ruling on that specific abuse. Then there's different language or a different basis for a lockdown, and the legal process starts all over again, an endless loop.

However, we don't need a court to read us our rights. We can read the Constitution ourselves, can understand and assert our rights without a judge's permission. The Constitution is straightforward.

Amendment I

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Amendment IV

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

The Constitution is the law in America. It unequivocally states that Americans are self-governing, free from government oppression. Yet we've bought into the narrative that this doesn't apply in a pandemic. Thus, we must pursue a separate legal opinion for every constitutional infringement.

No, as the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled, "Even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten."

Yet instead of telling governors to go to hell, we cry out. "Oh, please, Master, free us from this bondage! Let your people go!" By playing these third-world games, we embolden our republic's enemies to take the next and probably last step in their power-grab, stealing the 2020 election. Should they succeed in this effort, the game will change to "Mr. President, May I" or "Government, May I." And Americans won't be allowed to sit out. They will be "ordered" to play.

The good news is that as of today, we are still free people. We can open our businesses, serve as many people as we wish, go without a mask, do any damn thing we want. And we don't need a governor or judge to approve our actions. We already got permission on July 4, 1776.

Declaration of Independence

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

Our Republic is in great danger. We've allowed the enemy to infiltrate and dominate. If we are to stop these insurgents from stealing our election, we must first strip these governors of their perceived power. Imagine how small they'll appear when Americans ignore their orders en masse. They will be shown to be the feckless cowards they are, weaker in their attempt to steal the election.

The clock is ticking, America. Time's running out. Act now while you still can.

"Wear none of thine own chains; but keep free, whilst thou art free." —William Penn