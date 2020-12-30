A Call to Arms for All Patriots to Come to the Aid of Their Country

Our founders were visionary and provided ways to resolve disputed Presidential elections. Constitutional law expert Attorney Jenna Ellis, a Trump legal team member, outlined this procedure. The most straightforward solution is for the six contested states' legislatures to convene on their initiative by a simple majority vote without being called into session by a reluctant governor. Then by a resolution by a simple majority vote, reclaim their state’s electors pledged for Biden and appoint electors for Trump before Congress meets Jan. 6, 2020.

Patriots in the contested states should immediately deluge by phone, fax, and email their representative to demand the retraction of the electors pledged to Biden. Warn the representatives there are 74 million disenfranchised voters who voted for Trump who are not going away, “. . . come back with your shield or on it!” Links to representatives in AZ, GA, MI, NV, PA, and WI. While not yet time for pitchforks and shovels, this has been done before. Shortly after WWII, Tennessee citizens faced a similar vote fraud by a corrupt government in McMinn County, “The Battle of Athens, Tennessee 1946.”

Nov. 3, 2020, a new day of infamy, a devious covert attack shook the United States of America to its core. This attack was worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11. The perpetrators were our elitist aristocracy and political class that reject the concept of self-governing by We the People. Complicit were our unelected administrative state, the Deep State, the mainstream media (MSM), Big Tech, The New World Order (Globalists – The Great Reset), and hostile foreign governments, specifically China. This evil coalition seeks to subvert the People's will by undermining our core beliefs, sovereignty, and overthrowing our government as created by our founders. As President Lincoln said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

As President Trump said, this coalition stole the 2020 Presidential election to prevent a duly elected President from serving a second term. This action was yet another coup to conceal the many past criminal acts of these perpetrators, e.g., treason, misprision of treason, rebellion or insurrection, and advocating the government's overthrow. Including violating the People's civil rights under the First, Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments and many other serious federal felonies that so far have gone unpunished.

This coalition's collective actions are a criminal conspiracy or a criminal enterprise, as defined in RICO, as I wrote previously in this article. See this article by Glenn Reynolds (AKA, Instapundit), a University of Tennessee law professor. Our law enforcement and other government agencies covered up these crimes - the Secretary of State, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency, Director of National Intelligence, and others. They all went rogue and failed to defend the United States against all foreign and domestic enemies.

Is Joe Biden a compromised Manchurian Candidate? A puppet used by dark handlers to implement the radical agenda of the Leftists and Marxists? Their manifesto is the antitheses of the People’s rights, “. . . endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” as declared in the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution - the free will of men and women. These allegations pose severe national security consequences from China to the United States should former Vice President Joe Biden serve as President.

Before the election, organized domestic terrorist organizations would magically appear that committed acts of murders, riots, arson, insurrection, and destruction of both public and private property (BLM and Antifa). These organizations are akin to Hitler’s Brownshirts. These organizations have ties and are funded by the perpetrators. The MSM colluded with outright lies and disinformation to suppress the vote in support of Biden. Big Tech censored social media to thwart the free flow of information and discussion of these issues.

COVID-19 mandates for masks and lockdowns were and are a sham. The hysteria generated was used to suppress the vote and to facilitate vote fraud. Whether accidentally released or not from a Chinese viral lab, China knew this virus was in the wild but hid this fact with the WHO's assistance. China banned travel from Wuhan within China but allowed international flights from Wuhan to continue. There is evidence to suggest China created COVID-19 as a bioweapon. The intentional release in either manner was an act of war.

The Hunter Biden investigation was kept secret from the voters for over a year by the DOJ and FBI. Evidence from this investigation contained exculpatory information that was withheld from the defense in President Donald J. Trump's sham impeachment trial. The DOJ should have disclosed this evidence no matter what its policy was. The People's interest far outweighed the DOJ’s policy of nondisclosure. The co-conspiring MSM refused to cover the Hunter Biden story. Instead, they called it Russian disinformation until very recently. Twitter de-platformed the New York Post that broke the story. Why?

The Dominion vote system is a well-known corrupt vote tallying system within the cybersecurity community. Dominion was used to flip votes at will (here, here, and here). A forensic analysis of the voter machines in Antrim County, Michigan revealed “. . . [were] not the result of an error by the Republican clerk, as claimed, but ‘machine error built into the voting software designed to create error.’” Dominion has been accused of being financed by hostile governments. At a news conference in Georgia on 12-02-2020, Attorney Lin Wood accused both the Governor and Secretary of State of Georgia of taking money from China (YouTube at 11:40).

Where are the DOJ and the FBJ? Late out of the gate again -- like 9/11? Why? Time to pay the piper, either do your job or get off the pot. Time for real police work instead of playing to the media with dog and pony shows, e.g., the NASCAR garage door noose. The FBI’s NASCAR response is the type of action necessary to root out and prosecute this conspiracy to commit organized and systemic vote fraud across many states in this election. The FBI has the Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF), Fusion Centers, and the forensic financial and cyber resources to confirm these crimes were committed and identify the perpetrators.

At stake is whether our country survives as a constitutional republic from this covert, insidious attack both from within by the aid and comfort by elected and unelected officials and others owing allegiance to the United States and by the assistance of hostile foreign governments and The New World Order. As Benjamin Franklin said, our government is, A republic, if you can keep it. As explained by Richard Berman, “. . . democratic republics are not merely founded upon the consent of the people, they are also absolutely dependent upon the active and informed involvement of the people for their continued good health.” [My emphasis] We must preserve the rule of law and put an end to this unequal system of justice — rules for thee, but not for me. As John Adams said, “[We are] a Government of Laws, Not of Men.”

