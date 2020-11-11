Why Scott Adams of Dilbert Fame And I Say Trump Wins This Thing - Bigly

Ok, sit back from your sleepless nights and fury every time you turn on Fox News and put down the Chardonnay and take a long, deep breath. Please!

On Monday, Scott Adams of Dilbert fame, who is one of the finest critical minds in the podcast world quoted AmericanThinker.com’s article that said Trump was probably going to win this thing. Scott Adams agreed!

Scott Adams says Trump is right now a 60% favorite to win this thing.

YouTube screengrab

Scott and I are probably the only two people on the planet, other than DJ himself thinking this right now. Let’s go there for a moment. Calm down! Again. Calm down!

Biden is at 290 Electoral votes; awarded by the mainstream media. Nothing is truly awarded until the state legislatures do so in mid-December, so chill. However, the mainstream media is screwing with your heads by calling this election because they hate the guy who called them FAKE NEWS.

And you are letting them do it. Stop!

Let’s do some arithmetic.

Biden needs 270 Electoral votes or more to come out of the basement and become the first chief executive of the most powerful force on the planet with early stage dementia. It is a civil rights thing so deal with it. If you think that is wrong, you are a racist.

The 290 Electoral vote total includes 20 from Pennsylvania. There is a ton of fraud in that state and you are seeing all kinds of reports of ballots coming in at 4:00 AM and all that. Skip it. That does not matter.

Focus people on the Justice Alito Supreme Court Order. Justice Alito, not a man with whom to trifle, is in charge of day-to-day activities for a group of states and Pennsylvania is one of them. The Justice told Pennsylvania to “segregate” any vote that came in after 8:00 PM on election night. You will recall, DJ was winning bigly (a Scott Adams word) at that point.

Around midnight, Texas time, the Pennsylvania vote counters stopped counting. Then the truckloads of new ballots came in, reportedly voting for Biden and no other candidate for any lower office.

The Supreme Court ruled, sort of, in this case already. They said, with 4 Justices led by Justice Alito that ONLY the Pennsylvania legislature can make or modify voting rules. Read the opinions – this thing is NOT going to go to Biden.

It is black and white, in the United States Constitution, a dusty document tourists see in the National Archives in DC.

The Pennsylvania legislature did not allow such voting changes, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, a quite partisan body, did. And the grown-ups at the U.S. Supreme Court said that was judicial overreach. That is not a good thing for Biden.

This week, Justice Alito again said all votes coming in after 8:00 PM on election night need to be segregated. That is what is called a Federal Court Order. That’s no parking ticket.

The leftists will say this is a racist thing because of the word “segregated.” Maybe separated would be more politically correct.

Anyway, it is pretty clear with Justice Amy Barrett on the Supreme Court, those votes in Pennsylvania are getting backed out right after Rudy Giuliani makes his case. The mainstream media know that; thus, they are screwing with your heads and you are up all night eating popcorn looking for any shred of information. Go to sleep!

Biden is at 270, the bare minimum to get out of the basement! And you are in a frenzy, getting no sleep, ignoring the dog, worrying all night long.

Let’s start at 270. I really hate the cliché “how many paths to winning” but I have to go there. Ugh!

There are two paths for Trump, there is one for Biden, and Biden’s options slowly evaporate every time a new affidavit gets signed testifying about voter fraud.

Let’s do the DJ paths. Both of them.

First, Biden is at 270 after the Supreme Court tosses Pennsylvania. There are credible vote counts in 5 – 6 states where Biden’s lead shrinks by the hour. If even one state falls, it’s over for Joe and instead of a Presidential Inauguration Committee there is a senior citizen, assisted living solution. That is path 1, if you forgot to count.

Another, independent path that I really like, is DJ saying, in effect, screw it, I am going to the state legislatures in each of these states, all of which are Republican, and I am taking my message to the people.

Trump uses all his negatives for a positive outcome. Brash, punches down, cannot control his unseemly attacks on Big Media, Fox News, Big Tech and rallies in every state in contention. He tweets. Thousands, perhaps tens of thousands show up. You know it will be rallies beyond imagination!

When you calm down, and put down the Chardonnay, let me ask you: is there a state senator, state rep in a Republican chamber who will be the one to say “well, Fox News called this election, I think Trump should concede, and I vote to certify the fake election results?”

Before you answer, remember that neither Mitt Romney nor Ben Sasse live in any of these states.

So, Trump goes above these geeky fraud statistics, taking out one vote at a time and he makes a bigger pitch. Trump’s pitch is that the fraudulent ballots are just a distraction. The real fraud was the collusion of Facebook, Twitter, Google altering search results so nobody ever heard about the Hunter laptop, The Big Guy Joe getting paid off from China.

The real fraud was a Hillary Clinton fawning supporter named Anthony Fauci who kept giving contradictory advice on a pandemic, and then blamed Trump for following his earlier advice.

The ugliest fraud was the college of pollsters who issued fake polls, day after day showing Trump could not win – and they used these as active voter suppression techniques. Against you!

Trump’s pitch is that America needs to stand up to a different kind of fraud – the fraud of mass media manipulation. We are in George Orwell territory.

You have seen it. The MAGA-nation hats. The wild crowds. The automobile lines for 90 miles in Arizona, with stickers, signs, flags created organically just to show DJ support.

Going to the people’s elected representatives to stop them from certifying a fraud of unimaginable proportions, from the media and tech – that’s the story!

Only one state legislature, only one, and only one chamber of any of them chokes, says “…ya know, we aren’t going to certify this fraud thing” and Biden does not get to 270 and it goes to the House of Representatives. Trump wins there 26 – 24.

So right now, if Joe Biden were conscious, he would be sweating that trip to an assisted living facility. Donald Trump is now playing to his strength – going to the people.

This has never failed him, and it will not fail him now.