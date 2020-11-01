Voting Against Evil

If ever you sought proof that evil and its master were running rampart in our country since a pandemic that originated in atheistic China hit us, one look at the lockdown in Catholic churches would confirm it. I’m not sure if the lockdown guidelines are the same for all dioceses but in mine, the holy water fonts are covered over and lighting faux candles is verboten. Whether or not one believes in the mythic power of holy water against vampires and various demons, most Catholics actually use the blessed water to ward off illness and bad luck rather than monsters. I seriously doubt that there is concrete evidence that holy water has been instrumental in spreading the covid virus, so who decided to ban it? Was it the city, state or measly church officials who decided to take away one of our spiritual supports? We’ll never know, but this 2020 is less about political parties than it is about good vs. evil.

An uncovered holy water font

Photo credit: Our Lady of Geneva CC BY 2.0

There has never been a clearer divide between the two major candidates running for president when it comes to their spiritual essence. The Republican incumbent, Donald Trump, never fails to utter the name of God in just about every campaign speech, while some Democrats blatantly removed His name from the Pledge of Allegiance at their convention this year. Who can forget that at the 2012 Democrat convention the crowd booed when God and Jerusalem were put back in the Democrat platform? In 2016, they heckled and jeered when a minister, Rev. Cynthia Hale, opened the convention with a Christian prayer for Hillary Clinton. Bernie delegates screamed out his name instead of respecting the solemnity of the moment.

Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, professes to be a Roman Catholic, yet like all the other faux Catholic Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, still approves abortion on demand up to delivery. That is infanticide and pure wickedness.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, another faux Catholic, took great pleasure signing the Reproductive Health Act “which protects women's reproductive rights by ensuring New Yorkers can make personal healthcare decisions and medical professionals can provide crucial services without fear of criminal penalty.” The bill allows late term abortions and abortionists are apparently exempt from prosecution should the procedure go awry (and it frequently does). The Governor was so proud of championing women’s rights that he ordered One World Trade Center's 408-foot spire, the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge and the Alfred E. Smith Building in Albany to be lit in pink to celebrate passage of Reproductive Health Act. What a man.

The leftist anguish at the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the seat occupied by Justice Ginsburg on the Supreme Court is due primarily to the possibility that Roe V Wade will be overturned and their sacred cow – abortion -- will end. The truth is, even if Roe is overturned, abortion rights will simply return to the state jurisdiction, thus New York, California and other Democrat states will still be able to kill their unborn children.

I used to naively believe that if we just stopped saying the word ‘abortion’ and replaced it with the phrase ‘killing a baby,’ women would think twice about having one but we have gone way past desensitizing the death of the innocent.

Hollywood celebrities are always fundraising for Planned Parenthood, even though undercover videos showed its officials were involved in selling fetal body parts for obscene sums of money. Their actions were illegal yet only the undercover videographer was convicted and ordered to pay thousands to the abortion mill disguised as a medical service institution. Why is Planned Parenthood still receiving government funding? Because no one cares about inconvenient dead babies. I recognized that sad fact when in March 2011, Debi Vinnedge from a pro-life group, broke the news about the use of aborted fetal cell lines by the company Senomyx in testing its food and beverage flavor enhancers for many food giants including PepsiCo. I mentioned that to a relative of mine, who’s a diehard Democrat, who told me, “I don’t care, I love my Pepsi “

The left is great at using sympathy and empathy to connect with the low-info populace. A close relative complained to me about President Trump, saying he hasn’t done anything to unite us, he’s divisive. Joe Biden comes across as a nice man, unlike Trump, who’s mean. These voters care more for style than substance when it comes to Republicans, They ignore what our president has accomplished and spout all the negative comments by media pundits who are completely in thrall to the Democrat party.

What exactly, does the Democrat party stand for in 2020? It’s certainly not your grandparents’ party anymore. It now stands for unlimited late term abortion on demand, open borders, stringent gun control for lawful citizens but reining in police authority while allowing suspects freedom with no bail. While God made two genders, the Democrats endorse scores more and insist that transgender men can use women’s bathrooms and participate in women’s sport competitions. In California, they’ve passed bill SB-145 to reduce the punishment for sex offenders of minors of a certain age.

Let’s not forget how much they care about minority organizations like BLM, which are funded by anti-American interests. But do they really care about Blacks? Bring on the protests if a black is killed by a white cop but ignore the hundreds murdered every year in Chicago by other blacks.

Rapper Kanye West tweeted about the genocide of the black community: “Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years.” Eugenicist Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood with the express purpose of eliminating Blacks and minority immigrants, which is why PP clinics disproportionally are in the inner cities. Candace Owens, a black conservative activist, launched the Blexit movement, a social media campaign to encourage African Americans (plus Latinos and other minorities) to abandon the Democratic party and register as Republicans. Appearing on the Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight show, she reiterated Kanye West’s assertion about genocide by saying that 1,000 black babies are aborted every day.

President Trump is unabashedly pro-life and has done more for the black community than Joe Biden had done in 47 years.

Next Tuesday, we’ll find out if enough Americans recognize that our souls are as much in danger as our freedoms. I will be praying my rosary and dipping my fingers in the holy water I thankfully ordered from Lourdes that the right choice will prevail once again.