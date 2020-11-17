Trying to Think Ahead

Of course, I believe that Donald Trump won the November 3rd election fair and square and he should use every legal means to prove it.

But, it seems to me that we are not going to get out of the present cold civil war until the American people teach the Democrats a lesson they will never forget. At least until next time.

Here’s what I don’t understand. I thought that all the smart people agreed with Judis and Teixeira about The Emerging Democratic Majority of women, minorities, young people, and professionals. So who needs to game the vote, Democrats?

So why do they need bushels of Dominion votes in four Democrat cities -- Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta -- to win Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia? Why the thirty-year effort of the Dems to relax the rules on voting, from Motor Voter to the present vote-by-mail?

Why is it necessary to game the vote -- even steal an election? Why is it necessary to hound a duly-elected president with a Special Prosecutor and goose up an impeachment over a phone call, and blast him throughout the COVID-19 epidemic? Why is it necessary to call your opponent’s systemic racists 50 years after the civil rights acts? Why is it necessary to censor social media, bearded @jack? Why is it necessary to hide Hunter Biden’s influence peddling? I thought you guys already owned the future.

The answer is obvious. People don’t cheat unless they are about to lose everything, wife, house, job, children. So, whatever brave front the Dems are putting on they know in their heart of hearts that the game is nearly up.

But if President Trump claws back the win I worry about the next four years. The normal story in a second term is that the opposition makes a big showing in the midterms, winning back one or both Houses of Congress. Then in the next presidential election it is “time for a change” and the new president from the other party enters the White House with both Houses of Congress and a mandate for change.

If that happens, then we haven’t solved the basic problem, which is that the Democratic Party is deeply corrupt, and that its agenda, from climate change to systemic racism, is an agenda by, for, and about the educated elite. The party, its officeholders, the media, and the whole educated elite needs to be sent to the woodshed and told to stay there until they come up with an agenda that will actually help ordinary Americans.

But if President Trump is denied reelection then we Deplorables will be so mad that there ain’t nothing going to stop us. We will run the midterms and capture both houses. Then we will defeat the Democrats up and down the ballot in 2024, according to the all-American principle that you ain’t seen nothing yet. Then, maybe, all the billionaires and bearded @jacks and clueless media clowns and NGOs will get a clue, that they are an out-of-touch ruling class heading for the waste-heap of history to join the other out-of-touch ruling classes of the historical record.

I am doing a close reading of Gaetano Mosca’s classic The Ruling Class and I am blogging each chapter here to make sure that I am the master of the book. One of his key ideas is that every ruling class rules with a “political formula” that justifies its rule beyond mere power. A good political formula connects with and appeals to the basic beliefs of the people, because then the rulers can rely on the people to sacrifice themselves for the good of society. E.g., WWII.

Obviously, our present ruling class rules on the basis of its superior education and evolution and its moral commitment to fighting racism, sexism, and homophobia.

That is its “political formula.” Notice how this formula does not connect with the basic beliefs of the American people.

On the other hand, Trump’s “political formula” is that the American people are the best people in the world, America is the best country in the world, and you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Which political formula do you think appeals best to ordinary Americans?

Another line of Mosca’s is that a good ruling class is always sensitive to the “passions of the masses” and its policies are “influenced” by the concerns of the masses. I don’t know about you, but I get the feeling that, for our present rulers, a policy is a good one only if it hits the Deplorables over the head with a two-by-four.

Now they are talking about President Trump starting his own TV network. Jared Kushner, the architect of Mideast peace, is working on it. Wow! Imagine that! And hey, the Trump news network website could pick up all the conservatives, like Conservative Tree House, that have been deplatformed by the liberal KGB.

Hello liberals! Wouldn’t you really rather have Donald Trump in the White House?

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: Fibonacci Blue