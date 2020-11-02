Trump, the American Lion, and the Republican Cowards

The popular 1960's cartoon character Pogo said, "We have seen the enemy and he is us." Nothing could be truer than Republicans’ continued fear of offending some person, media or race. Fear facilitates failure. But this isn’t true of our president, who is a fearless American Lion. He has demonstrated that the way to win is not to be fearful. He is truly courageous.

The example of the fearless Lion's direct response has fallen on deaf ears of our Republican established leaders. They are fearful to stand up against the leftist journalists, biased aggressive investigations and leftist intimidation. Fear and hubris have put Texas, Georgia and Arizona in great jeopardy of falling into the leftists’ column with the potential of losing the statehouses, or worse, the entire state in each case.

Winning means overcoming fear. Challenging the lies, riots and disinformation is an obligation of all Republicans. The press will not cover the truth. Let's not forget history. Every four years the Republican presidential nominee is accused of not paying taxes. Romney, the ever-fearful Republican presidential nominee who wants to please his leftist overlords and begging to be liked by them, was falsely accused of not paying his federal income taxes. And none other than the majority leader at the time, Sen. Harry Reid, laughed afterward and said he lied about Romney not paying taxes. Then Sen. Reid added, “Well, it worked didn't it?”

The end justifies the means.

2018 should have been a great awakening for Republicans… but it wasn't. Vote cheating, fraudulent donations, big data and social media manipulation, all played a major role in turning the Republican House over to the Democrats, allowing Nancy Pelosi to become speaker. A closer look at the big data collected by Amazon and TikTok and how it was used should have been investigated. Many suspect that the data collected by TikTok has been used to increase turnout and use false information to influence the youth vote in swing states. TikTok has vacuumed up tons of data on its users -- mostly young Americans. While American social media companies are barred from China, China has free rein here in America

For this election, former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder is collaborating with Biden’s

“army” of lawyers numbering as many as 700 to litigate the ballot counting, often suing fellow Democrat officeholders, who then agree to unreasonable demands such as allowing unverified late mail-in ballots days after the election. It's like suing yourself. Both sides of the negotiations want the same outcome.

Helping Democrats is the ever-fearful Chief Justice John Roberts. He ruled in favor of Democrats’ outrageous late new rules for voting. Ironically his ruling has the potential of turning his beloved Supreme Court into a political circus packed with an additional 3-4 new Democrat activist judges. His fear is greater than his principles.

We should have followed up with investigations into TikTok, Act Blue and the two Obama nonprofits and the people who funnel funds to them. TikTok's role in our elections would be true foreign interference and, like the Hunter Biden scandal, it will be dropped either by frightened Republican DOJ officials, or DOJ's own resistance (deep state) movement, or the media. Or, if Biden wins, it will be forever buried.

A Biden win means investigating and targeting every conservative, conservative donors, and Christians. All this creates more fear. As the book, Three Felonies a Day points out, anyone can be charged with a felony -- including you.

This election, Obama and his cabal must turn out the African-American vote. In 2016 the Democrats’ African American vote dropped dramatically. Currently, the African American vote is up by 7% over 2016 -- driven in large measure by false claims of racism and Republican voter suppression. Fear has kept Republicans from countering the false notion that President Trump is a racist. We created an ad quoting Malcolm X who said, "if you [are black and] vote Democrat you are a chump and a traitor to your race." It is now posted on YouTube, but it was the white Republicans that originally blocked that quote by Malcolm X because of fear of offending African Americans. In a small test, we had the exact opposite result. They loved the ads and the spot moved African American opinion.

In 2007, I called attention to then Senator Obama using overseas phone banks to raise funds. The BBC's article that documented the illegal campaign operation was pulled from the internet and two other sites scrubbed. Many of Sen. Obama's donors were oddly unemployed and the 3-digit CVS code missing, making the donations harder to trace. When I suggested Republicans should file an FEC complaint, I was repeatedly rejected. The fear of being called out as racist outweighed the desire to file a complaint and expose the corruption.

Now, the washing machine of money laundering called "Act Blue" has some of the same signs of illegal overseas donations. Act Blue has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to Democrat candidates across the nation. Our national community organizer appears to have institutionalized his method of fundraising. Again, no one wants to investigate or challenge Act Blue's anomalies.

In 2007, being fearful did not solve the problem of overseas donations. Attorney General Barr's DOJ has already repeatedly shown just how fear or deep state operatives prevent action to clean up the corruption. They sat on Hunter Biden's laptop, even though it was critical to help defend against the faux impeachment of the president. They did nothing with the laptop. William Barr's DOJ even refused to indict their own corrupt lawyers who ignored their own OIG report that recommended indictments for their corrupt DOJ employees.

Another example of fear was when I asked our Republican Speaker of the House to request a special prosecutor for the murder of our diplomats in Libya. I was rejected not by Democrats, but by our Republican Speaker. More fear. I fought back against the Republican Speaker by issuing a discharge petition calling for special investigation. The Speaker buried the discharge petition in a locked drawer in a plastic bag and he actually hid the key. There was much more evidence of corruption by Senator, then Secretary, Hillary Clinton than there was for the faux President Trump impeachment. In fact, there was no real evidence for the impeachment.

It was fearful Republicans who blocked a true independent investigation of the Benghazi slaughters. No fear from Democrat Hillary Clinton's State Department. She issued a gag order to stop the witnesses in the Libya murders from testifying, not allowing them to be questioned by investigators, congress, or the press.

Republicans' fear of reforming our government radio NPR has allowed one of largest leftist propaganda platforms to go untouched. Millions of your tax dollars fund NPR, paid by all American citizens – including conservatives and Christians. Even so, the government radio does not have a single conservative in any position on their staff with a voice. Government-funded NPR has spoon-fed its 20 million plus listeners to a steady diet of hate, half-truths, and disinformation. Just as important are the stories they spike. They killed the story about Hunter Biden's corruption while promoting the false story of Republican voter suppression. NPR ignored and suppressed excellent video proof of Democrat vote-stealing documented by James O'Keefe’s Project Veritas.

They even buried the story of Jimmy Carter and James Baker’s joint commission review of mail-in ballots. Not your rightwing radicals. They both called mail-in ballots ripe for fraud. Instead, NPR called President Trump a liar about potential voter fraud with mail-in ballots. NPR is a mouthpiece for the far-left wing of the Democrat party. They repeatedly make false and unverified claims that President Trump is a racist. They even broadcast a claim that the Electoral College is racist and a way for slave owners to protect their interest. Daily, NPR repeats the talking points of the Democrat party.

Republicans need to reform NPR into a fairer organization, presenting both sides of an argument. The left treats NPR as if it's their network and not the people’s. But fear by Republicans keeps badly needed reform at bay.

Courage fights fear. In the last presidential election, 25 million evangelical Christians did not vote. Republicans, Christians and conservatives have a great example in President Donald Trump -- the American Lion. He sets an excellent example on how to defeat the weasels in both parties. Having courage, strength and commitment to truth in the face of the aggressive onslaught of deception is needed by our candidates and leadership. Join President Trump. Wake the sleeping giant. Speak out and vote. Bring your friends to the polls on Tuesday. Your country depends on you. Ignore it and it will go away -- forever.

Conservative stalwart Steve Stockman was twice elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas. Targeted by the corrupt Department of Justice for his fearless opposition to the previous administration's corruptions, he is now in Federal prison. For more information or to help with his legal expenses, go to www.DefendAPatriot.com.