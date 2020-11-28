The Left’s Adoption of Schrödinger’s Cat

Aficionados of the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory may recall an episode from early in the series in which one of the main characters, Leonard, struggles in his effort to assess his budding romance with another primary character, Penny. Leonard eventually decides to use the famous thought experiment of Austrian-Irish physicist Erwin Schrödinger -- commonly known as “Schrödinger’s Cat” -- to explain the paradox created when particles interact and the “wave function” created by the interaction has not yet collapsed into reality. According to Schrodinger, the cat could be both alive and dead at while the experiment was being conducted, its actual state not revealed until the experiment was concluded.

Much debate has occurred to explain this paradox, one of which holds that the multiple truths involved could lead to alternate realities, a “multiverse” in which every possible outcome actually comes to pass, which naturally challenges the very idea of “reality.”

The Left in America seems to be progressively drifting off into their own version of reality; riots are peaceful, counting legal ballots is a threat to our democracy, and vicious attacks on political opponents are meant to “heal” a divided nation. But should we simply dismiss the Left’s tendency to invert reality as either idiocy or deceit, or perhaps instead consider the prospect that they’ve been researching the existence of parallel dimensions? Let’s examine some specific examples.

ANTIFA

This group, who Joe Biden says is not a group, supposedly takes their name from the term “anti-fascism.” The problem, of course, seems to be either an ignorance or dismissal of what the term fascism actually means. Most definitions of fascism include these key characteristics: being led by a dictator whose government wields complete control of the media, education, and economy, relying on violence when necessary. So what does Antifa advocate? They support candidates such as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders who promise to assert increasing power from the executive branch of government, by executive order when necessary, in the spirit of Barack Obama. They embrace the ideologies preached by academia, which is overwhelmingly left-wing. They enjoy a complicit mainstream media, one that is essentially a tool of the Democratic Party, which refuses to criticize them as they frequently use violence in getting out their message. And they despise President Trump, who has faced 90% negative coverage from the mainstream media and whose federalist approach to governance is the antithesis of fascism. Outside of some alternate universe, “Antifa” would be more accurately labeled as simply “Fa.”

FACT-CHECKERS

This term would imply that these folks not only check on news items for factuality, but indeed ensure that actual facts are clarified and disseminated. In the modern-day Wild West that is the internet, actual fact-checkers would be not only beneficial, but welcomed. Instead, what we’ve witnessed in recent years is that supposed fact-checkers actually check news stories for the sole purpose of ensuring they concur with their own individual worldview. If not, they automatically label them as false or just suppress their distribution. The most disturbing example has to be the decision made last month by Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers to shut down the New York Post story detailing the damning content of Hunter Biden’s emails. Was the story false? No, but the “fact-checkers” argued that it couldn’t be verified. In a subsequent hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, both Facebook and Twitter -- who conducted similar censorship -- admitted that they had zero evidence indicating that the story was false. The fact that over a month later the Biden Campaign has still not contested the authenticity of the emails is a clear indicator that they are genuine, and the self-proclaimed fact-checkers are more accurately described as fact-suppressors.

TRUMP IS A NAZI

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, are both practicing Jews and are reportedly raising their three children accordingly. Due to his unmatched affection and backing since becoming president, officials in Israel have named a town after the president; Trump Heights. And Trump’s support from minority voters in the election increased dramatically across the board, virtually doubling among blacks, while support from white voters dropped by 8%. That jump in minority votes was likely due in part to Trump’s pre-pandemic economic record, which saw record-low unemployment for Hispanics and blacks, combined with other various efforts such as his approach to law-and-order and unjust prison sentencing. Donald Trump is to Nazism what Michael Moore is to body-building.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

The statement, “black lives matter” is indisputable for anyone with an ounce of humanity; no conflict there. The movement, “Black Lives Matter,” however, is an entirely different animal, and the statement not only doesn’t align with the movement, it’s outright contradictory. For example, during a heated exchange between CNN personality Don Lemon and celebrity guest Terry Crews in July, Lemon challenged Crews on his criticisms of BLM and its blatant disregard for black-on-black crime. Crews lamented, “The BLM movement has said nothing about this. Black people need to hold other Black people accountable.” To which Lemon, one of the more prominent pro-BLM voices, awkwardly replied, “The BLM movement was started because it was talking about police brutality, if you want an all Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities, including black communities, then start that movement.” If the BLM movement was actually in step with the statement “black lives matter,” then the fact that over 90% of black homicide victims are killed by other blacks would be their number one focus. The BLM movement couldn’t care less about black lives, it only cares about its leftist political agenda.

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE

Anyone having the misfortune of being exposed to CNN or MSNBC for more than a few minutes during any discussion of COVID-19 will likely hear the mantra “follow the science;” repeatedly. It’s likely to be heard on discussions on climate change as well. But while those topics have multiple aspects that remain unsettled, there are other subjects on which science is much more precise. Men have one X and one Y chromosome in every cell in their bodies, whereas women have two X chromosomes, regardless of how one “identifies;” that’s science. A 21-week old fetus is likely to be able to survive outside of the womb, which clearly makes it a human being; that’s science. Viruses don’t discriminate based on ideology, choosing to infect attendees at pro-Trump rallies while passing over peaceful BLM protesters; that’s science. For the Left, to “follow the science” means to ignore the science they don’t like.

The Left as a collective is made up of millions of people, and we can therefore assume that there are examples of all three motivations when it comes to their shift to an alternate reality. Some of them, no doubt, simply aren’t very bright. Others may have examined the ideas related to Schrödinger’s Cat and the resulting multiverse theories of Max Tegmark, and concluded that alternate realities do indeed exist. And others -- likely many, many others -- are just intent on deception. If they tell people up is down and east is west often enough, eventually some people will start to nod their heads in agreement. For the rest of us, we should remain focused on what we know is truth, and what we know is reality, and forget about Schrödinger’s Cat when it comes to politics.

P.F. Whalen is a conservative blogger at TheBlueStateConservative.com. His work has appeared in multiple publications, including American Thinker, the Western Journal, and Human Events. Follow him on Parler @PFWhalen, and on Twitter at @pf_whalen.

Image: Geralt, Pixabay