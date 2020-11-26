The Difficult Way Forward

It used to be said that America was fortunate in that its politics were played between the 40-yard lines: that we agreed on the most important things and argued over the details within a small range of policies. That hasn’t been true for many years, the playing field being stretched as far as it can go. But the problem now is not that the playing field has expanded, the game itself has changed. The object of the game as well as the rules, are practiced very differently by the two sides.

Republicans are still playing the old politics about governmental efficiency and improving the American people’s lives. The Democrats are trying to destroy America and assume unlimited power over the American people. Republicans do everything within the confines of the Constitution and law. The Democrats are lawless and recognize no standard or precedent.

We should not persist in thinking of today’s Democrats as the American political party of old: Andrew Jackson, FDR, Harry Truman, JKF, etc. It is a radical atheist revolutionary party, more akin to the Nazi Party of Germany or the Communist Party of the Soviet Union than the Republican Party of today. The Democrats are utterly corrupt, power mad, and pitiless. They are trying to destroy the institutions of its country and replace them with totalitarianism. They do not wish to serve the American people, for whom they have nothing but contempt; they wish to enslave us.

We have to stop thinking that what we are experiencing today is still normal politics. This is a war against evil and for national survival, nothing less. We have to understand with whom we are dealing, the stakes, and the prospects if we continue our half-hearted engagement. Our determination, urgency, and sense of duty have to be more like they were in World War II, not as if we are participating in typical electoral politics.

Evil cannot be reasoned with and should never be accommodated. It can either be conquered or allowed to flourish. Leftism, being a highly developed and all-encompassing form of evil, must be destroyed. Not just opposed, but destroyed. For too many years, we have thought that small gains by the left were allowable. Now we know that leftism has consolidated them to the point of no return. Destroying leftism will not be easy, quick, or painless. Our focus needs to be ensuring freedom for future generations of Americans, not on our own short-term comfort and security. We simply do not have that luxury.

Our ancestors sacrificed much for us: their fortunes, their aspirations, and in some cases, their very lives.

For the Continental Army at Valley Forge, their predicament must have seemed dire and their chances of success doubtful. Yet they persevered.

Civil War soldiers bore hardships and conquered challenges that we can barely imagine. It wasn’t merely for themselves and their families that they strove so valiantly; it was for us, too.

At the battles of Midway and D-Day, the first waves of Marines and Soldiers knew that their chances of survival were slim. But they also recognized that their sacrifice was necessary and that victory would be built upon it.

We need this same spirit of selflessness.

Defeating leftism will likely take a long time, perhaps many years. Some will lose their jobs or their retirements. Some will lose their lives. Our days may be filled with worry, exhaustion, and misery. But we must do it for future generations. Accommodating evil is itself evil. Therefore, we have a moral obligation to resist evil, though it may be painful. We did not ask for this, but here it is, staring at us. The liberals can destroy us, financially or physically, but they cannot destroy our eternal souls. Only our cooperation will do that.

One thing necessary to crush leftism is firmness in justice: the leftists must pay for their treachery. To let them off easily, or entirely, is not magnanimity; it is cowardice. Protecting our nation and ensuring freedom for future generations requires the imposition of penalties commensurate with their crimes, not just the exposure of the truth. As we have seen, the lack of accountability for the NSA database abuse, the FISA spying on the Trump campaign and administration, and the Mueller witch-hunt has led directly to the current situation. Bad people who aren’t punished for their crimes don’t learn mercy; they learn that there are no consequences to their wickedness. Crime demands punishment.

Unless we accept the challenge, it will only become more difficult to push back against leftism over time. That’s why we need to be firmly committed to the destruction of it now and always act on that conviction. If people think it’s hard now, just imagine what it would be like if the oligarchy were in power for years. We would yearn for these days.

Maintaining religious belief entails a firm commitment to keep the faith despite temporary doubts, which will come from time to time. Unless we have that commitment, the first doubts or difficulties can unnerve us and destroy our devotion. In the same vein, we need to resolve now to always be faithful to freedom, even though it may look bleak at times. This will prevent us from discouragement and riding the roller coaster of doom and gloom. Restoring freedom and civilization is our task, and we will see it to the end.

Leftism looks very powerful, with its dominance of cultural, government, and business institutions. But nothing is preordained. We can win, but only if we recognize it as a war against evil and never walk off the battlefield and quit the fight. The thought of surrendering to leftism, with or without a fight, should be as distasteful to all patriots as it would have been to surrender to Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union.

If we are unwilling to sacrifice for generations of Americans to come, to do difficult things and persevere through suffering and set-backs and treachery, they will have no future and we will lose our souls. We can do this, and we must.

God bless President Trump and God bless America.

Photo credit: Montecruz Foto CC BY SA 3.0 license