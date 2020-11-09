The Coming Purge if Trump Loses

The 2020 presidential election is the stuff of banana republics as the ruling class loathes the boss and is trying to steal the election in broad daylight. Joe Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every state except the four where hundreds of thousands of ballots are miraculously appearing for only Biden. Something is rotten in Denmark, as the Bard put it.

The DNC media gleefully called the election for Joe Biden, four days after Election Day, yet no votes have been certified and the Electoral College vote still over a month away.

What if the fraud succeeds and President Trump pushed out of the White House? Is it over, with Trump going back to private life as a real estate developer and television star? Will the new Democrat regime just “move on,” to borrow a phrase that Democrats used after Bill Clinton’s impeachment? Fat chance.

This will only embolden the left to begin a “purge.” Google the word purge and the most hits are for the famous purge in the old Soviet Union under Stalin, as History.com describes,

The leader of Communist Russia, Joseph Stalin, was paranoid of opposition. It was this paranoia that led to the Great Purge where millions of people were executed or sent to labor camps in Siberia.

That couldn’t happen here. This is America, not a communist dictatorship. Don’t be so sure. Let’s look at the words of the potential purging class to see if this could indeed happen in America.

David Plouffe, Barack Obama’s former campaign manager, tweeted in June 2016.

Twitter screen shot

Those are words typically directed at someone like Hitler, a black stain on humanity, not a US President who simply represents the American people rather than the American ruling class.

Plouffe isn’t the only one recommending purging the opposition. Project Veritas spoke with Bernie Sanders campaign organizer Kyle Jurek who liked Stalin’s approach.

"Do you even think that some of these like MAGA people could be re-educated?" an undercover reporter asked. "There's a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right?" Jurek said. "Actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like re-education." "Greatest way to breaking a fucking billionaire of their like privilege and the idea that they're superior, go out and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You're now a working-class person and you’re going to fucking learn what that means, right?"

But Bernie wouldn’t advocate for that, would he? Who would fill Biden’s administration? A bunch of Kyle Jureks, that’s who.

Project Veritas found another paid South Carolina Sanders field organizer who mused about sending Republicans to “reeducation camps.” During the Obama years, a Daily Kos editorial proposed, “Send Republicans to re-education camps.” Just a bunch of tolerant Democrats channeling Stalin.

Today we have a Congressional Stalinist threatening the same. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last week tweeted,

Twitter screen shot

She proposes “archiving,” making a list and checking it twice, finding out who’s naughty or nice, AOC is coming to town, promising a reckoning for Trump supporters under a Biden administration. Would she be “Secretary of Purging” in a Biden cabinet?

She will have help from the “Trump Accountability Project” also promising revenge. From their website.

We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda. Those who elected him. Those who staffed his government. Those who funded him.

In other words, half the country wears a scarlet T, ready to be purged by the ruling class. This “Trump Purge Project” as it should be called, concurred with AOC’s Stalinesque threat.

Twitter screen shot

Jennifer Rubin, once a somewhat sensible right-leaning opinion columnist for the Washington Post, who following Trump’s election came out as a far-left loon, promised the same, specifically, “We have a list.”

Twitter screen shot

Evan McMullin, darling 2016 NeverTrump presidential candidate, also proposes “a list”.

Twitter screen shot

All these “lists” conjure up memories of a bad time. Who else had a list? The above-mentioned Joseph Stalin had one. It was called “Stalin’s Shooting Lists”, 44,500 names, his political opposition, but only a fraction of the 720,000 shot during Stalin’s purge of the late 1930s.

America now his her own “list”. Here is an enemies list compiled by the Trump Accountability Project, listing administration workers, judges, and donors. What are they in store for under a Biden presidency?

Imagine if Trump had “a list”, threatening those who opposed him? The reality is far from it, as those who certainly deserve a reckoning, think Spygate, remain free, writing books, teaching, and bloviating on cable news shows. It’s the Democrats making lists.

Is this far-fetched? I’m not suggesting half the country will be sent to a gulag or shot. A hundred years after Stalin there are now nonviolent ways of purging opposition. The administrative state, weaponized, can be a figurative gulag. Look at what the Obama administration did to Trump via spygate. Weaponizing the intelligence and justice departments against Trump, essentially putting Trump and his presidency into a bureaucratic gulag for most of his first term.

How many Trump supporters would face IRS audits? Remember Lois Lerner of the IRS targeting Tea Party groups who opposed Obama? How many other myriad government agencies could target Trump supporters with frivolous audits and lawsuits?

Then there is the Trump Family. Imagine Adam Schiff as Attorney General, sending scores of US Attorneys after every Trump entity, followed by Democrat state Attorneys General, and local prosecutors, attempting to bankrupt the Trump Family and send them to prison. Along with those in his administration and finally his supporters.

Make no mistake that this is not only possible but likely, as AOC promised. Which is why I remain cautiously optimistic that Trump will pull out this election, as he knows the stakes for his family and team and the millions of supporters who endured threats and ridicule for wearing the MAGA hat and supporting their president.

He knew election fraud was coming and it’s hard to believe he wasn’t prepared. And he doesn’t like to lose. This election is far from over but make no mistake about what’s at stake, the coming purge.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a Denver based physician and freelance writer for American Thinker, Rasmussen Reports, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Parler, and QuodVerum.