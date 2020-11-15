The Biblical Book of Esther Playing Out Again Today

Four years of unconscionable, duplicitous, manipulative, manufactured attempts by the ruling class to get rid of the unacceptable outsider Trump seems poised to achieve success. The deplorables who dared in 2016 to elect Trump in defiance of their ruling-class betters are about to be put back in their place.

Maybe the Bible suggests otherwise.

The Bible's Book of Esther records the story of how Queen Esther and her uncle Mordecai stood up for their Jewish heritage against a conniving, arrogant, anti-Semitic ruling-class "noble" named Haman.

Haman was furious that Mordecai wouldn't bow to his presence. Haman was fed up with Mordecai and his people, who seemed to love their religious faith and values more than they cared about his stature and authority.

The Mordecai types just weren't going to give him the subservience he felt entitled to, so he came up with a plan to exterminate them and pay for it himself. The king shrugged and let him go forward.

The king happened to genuinely love Queen Esther, and he was not aware of her Jewish heritage. He also wasn't aware until late in the story that Mordecai the Jew had actually saved the king's life by outing two of the king's aides who were plotting to assassinate him.

Long story short, Esther finally had to step up and steel herself to tell the king what Haman was up to. She did so after having been convinced by Mordecai that perhaps she had become queen "for such a time as this."

And when she made it clear to the king that Haman was determined to kill all of her people — including even the man, Mordecai, who had saved the king's life — the king immediately turned on Haman. The king soon ordered Haman to be hanged on a pole that Haman himself had just built for the purpose of hanging the man who wouldn't bow to him, Mordecai.

The story of Esther suggests some lessons and portends some parallels.

Don't be surprised by authorities determined to shut down people who won't bow to them, and don't underestimate the depths of depravity to which they can sink. Hyper-wealthy elites with a "shut down" inclination will pay to have the government accomplish the dirty work of their worst intentions.

Exposing evil and corruption among high-level government officials takes courage.

Courage when the stakes are highest is the ultimate in courage — even the willingness to risk life itself to stand up for what is right. Esther summoned that level of courage — she said, "If I die, I die" — and went forward with the explicit exposure of Haman's wickedness.

Evil was exposed by Esther's courage and then destroyed. Good was discovered and remembered — in the form of Mordecai's protection of the king — and preserved.

Is the Book of Esther 2.0 about to be played out in the United States of America in 2020?

There is treachery in America's Deep State and its hyper-wealthy secular financiers (read: George Soros). There is no one single Haman, but an entire cabal of them.

Whether they admit it explicitly or hide it deviously, their real hatred is directed at Americans who cling to their guns and religion, or otherwise have that ingrained American spirit that will not bow to the rule of men. They hate those who revere and uphold the God-given, freedom-grounded Constitution.

The Hamans of today are furious that there are men and women who will not bow to them — to their self-generated definitions of morality and their concept of unlimited power to control the lives and businesses and families of others. The Hamans of today are determined to teach such deplorables a lesson.

So far, the Newsoms and Cuomos and their Big Tech and MSM enablers haven't ordered extermination of patriotic religious people, but they are leveraging the pandemic (which itself looks more and more contrived) to take dead aim at shutting down churches and synagogues and the congregations of people who might worship and obey something other than the secular ruling class. (Joe Biden has said he will order the creation of a 100,000-person force to carry out "track and trace" to battle the phony pandemic — which is another way of saying he intends to create a surveillance state in the land of the free and the home of the brave.)

The good news is that there are Esthers rising up all over the country "for such a time as this." Sidney Powell looks like an Esther-type figure all by herself — ready to go not to the king, but to the American court system to make clear how enormous the plot against the Republic really is.

Because no matter how many Karl Roves try to characterize America's struggle of 2020 as just another every-four-years political battle of Rs vs. Ds, or even as a unique clash of personalities named Trump and Biden, the American people sense that something far, far more serious and fundamental is at stake.

They know that the 2020 election was stolen by the radical left/Deep State/Democrat Party/mainstream media mob. They sense that the theft wasn't about a few thousand votes in a few states — it was likely a system-wide manipulation of the vote count that transformed a Trump electoral landslide into the utterly preposterous notion that a senile old man who couldn't draw 200 people to a personal campaign appearance, and who carries the baggage of demonstrable corruption of the worst kind staring the American people in the face — he appears clearly compromised by Communist China — drew a record 80 million or so votes. That didn't happen, and the fact that every ruling-class institution of America is trying to sell the American people on the absurdity that it did happen is a measure of evil that Haman would be impressed with.

America is at a crossroads. Sidney Powell has rightly characterized the next two months as the most important in the history of America.

The context of Queen Esther's "trial" of courage was really the age-old but simple struggle between good and evil. So is this one. It is the good of preserving the American constitutional structure and heritage of individual freedom and responsibility under God versus the evil of a Deep State ruling class determined to impose godless, tyrannical socialism on America.

Here's to American Esthers everywhere, and to the judges who will hear the cries of the American people that are not really about legal arguments per se; they are about heartfelt anguish as to whether the American rule of law can still stand as a bulwark for preservation of their exceptional nation from the evil that seeks to destroy it. And they are pleas to see the Hamans of today outed and appropriately dealt with.

Eric Georgatos blogs at America Can We Talk?

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.