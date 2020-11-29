Seven Quotes to Lay Out a Totalitarian America

How might a Biden administration lead us to a totalitarian state? What parallels may exist with previous pathways that lead to totalitarianism? These seven quotes could provide some insights.

1. "The press is our chief ideological weapon."

—Nikita Khrushchev

The lion's share of the press seems to disparage Republicans or dismiss their arguments as baseless while praising Democrats. These people bury Democrat misdeeds (Clinton emails, Hunter Biden, etc.) while advancing critical narratives against Republicans (Russian collusion, questionable impeachment, etc.) without diligence or evidence. Why did the mainstream press seem to bury Republican legal challenges regarding the 2020 election, calling them false on day one, before evidence was produced and analyzed? A press that regularly sides with only one point of view and takes no accountability begins to resemble Khrushchev's ideological weapon. A Biden presidency could cement a state-controlled media establishment that fulfills Khrushchev's vision.

2. "Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech."

—Benjamin Franklin

Additionally, there is a notion of censorship not only by the historical press, but within all other communications with the public that did not exist in the time of Khrushchev. Why would Twitter and Facebook subdue reports of Hunter Biden's relationships with Ukraine and China and emails with possible ties to his father Joe? Meanwhile, the president was subject to an intense three-year investigation regarding collusion with Russia to win an election that resulted in no collusion being discovered. What would an aggressive three-year investigation of Hunter Biden's emails produce? In a society with freeness of speech, we would know. With the direction we are headed in now with social media and other censorship, we might not know.

Also concerning is the silencing of conservative voices across universities. Janet Mock was banned from speaking at Brown University. Ben Shapiro was banned from speaking at Cal. State at L.A. There are others. Upon a Biden presidency with sympathetic voices from Twitter, Facebook, other social media, universities, and others, we could find ourselves bearing out Ben Franklin's observation and overthrow our own liberty by subduing the freeness of speech even beyond Khrushchev's historical press.

3. "Indeed, you won the elections, but I won the count."

—Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza

Is it possible for a presidential candidate in the United States to legitimately have the votes to win but then lose the election to the counting of those votes? Elections happen around the world, and there are those in totalitarian states, as indicated by the Somoza quote above, that are controlled by manipulating the election counts. In dispute at present with the 2020 presidential election is the flood of mail-in ballots that may have distorted the 2020 election results through the vote-counting process in Democrat-controlled cities. How can we know if this is true? It requires total re-verification and re-counting all mail-in ballots from Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Las Vegas before the existing counts and the election result could be believed. Absent that, as implied by Somoza, Trump may have won the election, while Biden won the count.

4. "The implementation of a multi-party governing system offers people an avenue for giving constructive criticism to the government. This prevents leaders from becoming dictatorial and repressive."

—Sharon Rondeau

For a democracy, even our republic, to succeed requires at least two "legitimate" political parties. For a party to be "legitimate," it needs to be recognized as being able to govern once elected. Our nation's two predominant parties have had mutual legitimacy — that is, up until Donald Trump and the Republicans won the 2016 election. The Democrats never recognized the Republican victory's legitimacy. They formed a "resistance" and attempted to take down the president with a false Russian collusion narrative, a low-bar impeachment process, and on and on. With a Biden presidency, could this resistance expand to writing off the Republican Party as an illegitimate organization that will need to be eliminated, placing us squarely in totalitarianism's crosshairs?

5. "Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past."

—George Orwell

The founding of our country — "the past" — is under direct assault from the "woke" initiative. Wokeness, being a Marxist concept, is trying to tell us that our nation's founding is based on slavery — a false narrative. Why false? Slavery was an accepted, legal process at the time of our country's founding, and many of our founders had slaves along with others across the world. But slavery contradicts the founding principles these great men advanced. The Declaration of Independence and Constitution held the principles of freedom and equality that contributed to the abolition of slavery, not slavery's justification. Should Biden gain the presidency, being Orwell's "the present," this woke notion and the "1619 Project" could be expanded to redefine "the past" and orient "the future" education narrative that might have our Declaration of Independence and Constitution labeled ill founded and discarded, along with our democratic republic, based on a false historical slavery narrative, moving us toward a totalitarian state.

6. "As for civil liberties, anyone who is not vigilant may one day find himself living, if not in a police state, at least in a police city."

—Gore Vidal

We have all seen the recent effort to delegitimize the country's police as overreaching, racist entities — yet another false narrative. Among the 800,000 armed policemen in this country, there have been incidents of criminal behavior that need to be addressed. But to characterize Michael Brown's shooting as a criminal act is another false narrative (look at the evidence). Yet this incident was leveraged by Black Lives Matter to accelerate that movement's Marxist agenda to take down and defund the police. Then we have Marxist Antifa's involvement. With Biden, what could happen here? Could defunded police be refunded and re-established and transition from an entity to "protect the people" to an entity that "protects the state," moving to a "police state"?

7. "The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism. But, under the name of 'liberalism,' they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program, until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened."

—Norman Thomas

This is a quote that defines overall what may be happening. We have lived through the decades of gradual transition of socialist sentiments and actions in our country, becoming more socialist every day through the transition. We have seen universities, K–12 school systems, the media, large companies, philanthropic organizations, and other entities transition from idealistic to socialist, largely unnoticed — until now. Would Biden's administration be a massive socialist revolution into a totalitarian state? No. But given what has happened already, it could be the straw that breaks democracy's back.

Our transformation to a totalitarian state must be resisted. Buckle up and stand tall. Do not fear Black Lives Matter, Antifa, social media, the press, your school's curricula, your employer, or any of these forces.

We must heed the words of Andrew Jackson:

But you must remember, my fellow-citizens, that eternal vigilance by the people is the price of liberty, and that you must pay the price if you wish to secure the blessing.

As individuals, it is our price to pay to ensure our democratic republic's survival and have its blessing secured.

It is on us.