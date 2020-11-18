Red Flags in Wisconsin and Minnesota

The mainstream media continues to pitch the idea that the November 3 presidential election was free and fair. Yet the numbers just don’t add up. Looking closely at outcomes in states like Minnesota and Wisconsin, certain “red flag” patterns emerge. First, both states experienced an anomalous 89% voter turnout, a number between 14 and 22 points higher than the turnout in the 2016 General Election.

Secondly, both states had a surprisingly high number of ballots that were not completely filled out with a large portion of incomplete ballots either cast for Biden but not for a U.S. House Democrat (95% in Minnesota; 57% in Wisconsin) or a disproportionately high number of incomplete ballots cast for a US House Republican but not for Trump (43% in Wisconsin) [See link for more complete data.].

Registered Voters* Total Votes % voter turnout Wisconsin 3,684,726 3,289,158 89% Minnesota 3,588,563 3,204,958 89%

Table 1: Registered voter numbers come from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office and the Wisconsin Elections Commissions office. Total vote numbers come from Decision Desk HQ (archived as of 11/15/20).

General Election Voter Turnout Minnesota Wisconsin 2020 89% 89% 2016 75% 68% 2012 76% 73% 2008 78% 73% 2004 79% 75%

Table 2: 2020 numbers come from Table 1. All other numbers come from the United States Elections Project.

While an incomplete ballot might suggest a voter who only cares about the presidency and doesn’t take an interest in local or state politics, or vice-versa in the case of Wisconsin’s high U.S. House Republican turnout while comparably low turnout for Trump, a voter who cares for state and local politics but is not interested in the presidential vote, it’s notable that the pattern consistently disfavors Trump. It also occurs at a time of a massive increase in the number of absentee ballots submitted, an estimated 1.8 million in Minnesota. An incomplete ballot might also suggest a voter who is rushing to fill out more than one ballot, a practice traditionally known as “ballot stuffing.”

The state of Minnesota also strangely picked up one Republican seat and lost one Democratic seat, a red flag because traditionally a Republican surge like this one should narrow, not widen, the margins for both the presidential and the congressional races. Hillary Clinton won Minnesota in 2016 by a little over 43,000 votes. Yet Biden leads the race in Minnesota by a jaw-dropping 233,196 votes. This in the context of the very public defection of six Democratic mayors in the Duluth area who said they would vote Trump over Biden and who likely took many local voters with them, this just does not make sense.

While most every major media outlet has called Wisconsin for Biden, in reality Trump’s legal case for a recount in Wisconsin is strong. Biden leads Trump by just over 20,000 votes in the state, and there are also clear indications that the Wisconsin Elections Committee (WEC) violated Wisconsin law when it ignored Wisconsin Statute 6.50 (3) calling on the commission to remove from the voter rolls 234,000 people who had either moved out of state or to a different city in Wisconsin.

Since the statute unambiguously requires that those people who have moved should have been purged, the law is clearly on Trump’s side. There is very little ambiguity in the statute:

“If the elector no longer resides in the municipality or fails to apply for continuation of registration within 30 days the notice is mailed, the clerk or board of election commissioners shall change the elector’s registration from eligible to ineligible status.”

So here are the red flags in a nutshell:

An improbably high 89-90% voter turnout in both Wisconsin and Minnesota;

Incomplete ballots where the voter cast a ballot for Biden but did not vote on a U.S. House Democrat (95% in Minnesota; 57% in Wisconsin) or where the voter cast a vote for a U.S. House Republican but did not vote for Trump (43% in Wisconsin);

Biden’s 233,000 vote lead in Minnesota in the context of a Congressional red wave, six Democrat mayors defecting to Trump in the Duluth area, and the Republicans picking up a seat in the house, does not make sense;

A violation of Wisconsin Statute 6.50 (3) by the WEC allowed as many as 234,000 “phantom” voters to cast a ballot even though by law they were supposed to be purged from the voter rolls.

These are just some of the many voting irregularities in the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Elections Commission showed itself to be extremely partisan in its disregard for Wisconsin law. When the dust settles from all of this election confusion, my hope is that they will be held accountable for their lack of interest in upholding a free and fair election. The anomalous 89-90% voter turnout, together with voting irregularities related to the absentee ballots, suggests the overreach of a Democratic elite that believes itself above the law. While Minnesota will likely not be settled this time around, the petition in Wisconsin for a recount cast by Trump’s legal team on November 4th, considering the disregard for the law in that state, should give Trump a good shot at a victory in that state, landing him another 10 electoral votes toward the coveted 270 he needs.

Anne-Christine Hoff is a proud American whose father lived through the propaganda of Nazi Austria. She considers the big lies being peddled today as dangerous as the ones peddled during the 1930s and 40s Nazi period. Her work has appeared in New English Review, American Thinker, Middle East Quarterly, and LifeSite News. You can also find her political commentary on her YouTube channel Scarlet Pimpernella.

