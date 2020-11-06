Never Bring A Republican to a Street Fight

Street fighting is different from just showing up.

There is the movie cliché about never bringing a knife to a gunfight; nothing quite makes the case more than never bringing a Republican to a street fight.

We have one party in America that openly wants to fundamentally change our entire form of government into a one-party totalitarian state. They plan to add several states to gain permanent control of the Senate. They pitched adding enough justices to the Supreme Court to change it into a leftist legislative body of last resort. They said the filibuster was toast.

If this is what these people want to do, and they said it, who among us thinks they plan to play by the rules when counting votes? Is there anyone on the planet who doubts that when a Democratic state government in a critical electoral state stops counting votes when their party’s opponent is ahead will open the morning discovering thousands of “found” votes?

What is so galling about this vote fraud is how completely transparent these Democrat state governments are about it. You can bet they are laughing while saying “…well, it worked, didn’t it?”

The RINO Chris Christie, who recommended Chris Wray to President Trump for the FBI, says we should just wait and let the process work it out. That is what RINOs do.

We are now reaping the crop of 50 years of acquiescence by the Republicans.

Texas Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson, running behind in his Senate race “found” boxes of new votes. There were just enough to get him over the hump, not too many, and his friends jokingly called him “Landslide Lyndon.”

There was the Chicago vote for John F. Kennedy. Just enough. The found votes for Al Franken, just enough. It goes on and on.

What do the Republicans do? Acquiesce. Tell people to be calm. Follow the process. Show up at a gunfight with a lawyer.

So here we are. Trump was leading in several states and then they stopped counting. You know the story.

The real story is how this has gone on for generations and the result is always the same. The Republican candidate, who likely won, is out.

Then the Republicans, in the House or Senate, welcome their new “colleague” and promise to work across the aisle. Bipartisanship. Let’s be pals.

This will continue until it doesn’t.

The Democrats appoint attorneys general who protect their CEO better than the Secret Service.

Republicans appoint limp rags like Jeff Sessions and now William Barr, who are either insipid, spineless characters or inside-the-Beltway types who go to church with the people they are afraid to prosecute.

At Barr’s confirmation hearing, he introduced several members of his lovely family -- each of whom was a present or former attorney for a government agency. Any questions?

We cannot have two parties where one plays by rules and the other does not have to. That is not a two-party state, it is a one-party state with the dominant party allowing a certain amount of latitude, but not too much.

Okay, I know. The entire media, academia, RINO Republicans, much of the court system will cover up any wrongdoing from the Democrats and magnify any transgression of their opponents.

We know the drill. It is no secret.

In this election cycle it became obvious to the most dull, pearl-clutching Republican that Fox News is the new CNN, Chris Wallace is not a fair guy, the nonpartisan debate commission is highly partisan, any close election that counts will be fraught with fraud -- and not from the Republicans.

The new reality is the obvious partisanship of Big Tech, media, social media all covering up the Biden family payoffs through outright censorship. Everyone can see it -- there is no denying it. Finally.

Overwhelming odds. Let’s just acquiesce. Let’s quit.

Well, maybe it is time to street fight.

Want to know how?

Follow Trump, he is a street fighter showing how to do it. Fight it out, every day, every transaction, never give an inch.

Trump fights for inches, with tweets, maybe punching down, the result is that the miles seem to take care of themselves.

Traditional Republicans give inches and claim to fight for miles. They gain neither.

Follow Trump.

Hopefully in a second term he will clean out the Justice Department down to the janitor. He will take the partisan intelligence community apart person by person. Wray will be gone and exposed.

Whatever happens in this preposterous vote counting episode, in the end, Trump created a generation of street fighters and we are not going to acquiesce anymore.

Win or get screwed, Trump is not going away, and neither are we.

Image: Flickr, Sam