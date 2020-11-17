Jihadists Are Rooting for a Biden Presidency

It should be of grave concern that America's avowed enemies are cheering on the possibility of a Biden presidency. Thus, "Iraq's pro-Tehran factions have welcomed Joe Biden's election as US president[.]" That such politicians who have called the U.S. "evil" and shout the phrase "death to America" would be pleased by a possible Biden win speaks volumes.

Vijeta Uniyal explains:

The Iranian regime is equally upbeat in its statements about a possible Biden-Harris administration, hoping to revive the Obama-era appeasement policies. If the mainstream media and the Biden-Harris camp have their way, the Tehran and pro-Iran terrorist groups may have a good reason to rejoice. A Democrat-led administration will likely undo President Donald Trump's legacy on Iran, lifting economic sanctions and ending the campaign of maximum pressure against the world's biggest sponsor of terrorism and its Islamist proxies across the Middle East.

In addition, the fact that the terrorist organization the Muslim Brotherhood wishes Mr. Biden well should send clarion bells ringing.

According to Khaled Abu Toameh:

Some Arabs say they are worried when they see the Muslim Brotherhood celebrating the results of the US presidential election. These Arabs fear that the Muslim Brotherhood, backed by Qatar and Turkey, is preparing to make a comeback under a potential Biden administration. The message Arabs are sending to the new US administration is: Do not repeat the mistakes of former President Barack Obama, whose administration sided with then Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member. The Arabs also want to remind a potentially new US administration that the Islamists and their supporters are inveterate liars who care only about their own interests.

Indeed.

At the Arab Weekly site, one learns "that Pro-Muslim Brotherhood activists and media professionals in Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen and the Gulf states did not hide their prayers for a Biden victory."

It was as if Biden was the Muslim Brotherhood's candidate and not the candidate of the American Democrats.

Let that sink in!

The Muslim Brotherhood and its allies "are hoping for US pressure to be exerted on Cairo to release Brotherhood leaders convicted in court cases related to terrorism and conspiracy against Egypt's security, as well as for pressure on the Arab quartet countries to lift their boycott of Qatar and restore relations with it."

In fact:

From the outset, the Muslim Brother[hood] did not hide their bias towards Biden. They presented him as a supporter of Islam and Muslims, highlighting the fact that he cites the Prophet's hadiths, and is a fierce opponent of Islamophobia. American Islamic associations, such as the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which are associated with the Muslim Brotherhood ... promoted Biden's candidacy among Americans and participated in his election campaign at state and national levels.

In truth, the Muslim Brotherhood is hoping that under a President Biden, the U.S. would remove the group from the list of terrorist organizations.

Yet "no US administration can afford to dismiss the warning bells sounded by Arabs in the wake of the Muslim Brotherhood's attempt to present itself as a peaceful group that seeks to bring freedom and democracy to the Arab world."

Here in America, anti-Semite activist Linda Sarsour has made her preference for Biden quite clear.

I want [Biden] to defeat Trump so we can mobilize our movements to hold him accountable and push him to do and be better. We can't do that with Trump.

In fact, "[t]his year, 110 Muslim candidates were on general-election ballots across 24 states and Washington, D.C. Two representatives — Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — are Muslim," and their hatred for Trump is on daily display.

Many Muslim Americans want Biden to change refugee limits to allow more migrants into the United States — the country that is allegedly racist and anti-Muslim.

So while they rail against the United States, one must wonder why they want to settle more Muslims here.

Could it be the implementation of hijrah? Hijrah is immigration by jihadists who seek to populate and dominate new lands. They have absolutely no intention of assimilating peacefully in a new host nation. In fact, they scorn the host nation's traditions and legal systems. Rather, hijrah is a means to "colonize and then transform non-Muslim target societies since the ultimate goal is global submission to sharia law."

Let us unpack what the Muslim Brotherhood means when it speaks of a world living "in dignity under the principles of freedom, justice, democracy and respect for human rights."

For the Muslim Brotherhood and its adherents, "doing 'good' has never meant practicing the ... Western Golden Rule for the sake of mankind or recognizing and legitimizing the other, but only domestically, doing good within the Islamic community."

The pinnacle of that 'good' in political terms is to promote Islam as the only religion and to work for the advancement of Islamic interests. Therefore, it is important for Western public opinion to understand that when Muslims declare in praise of peace, tranquility, and cooperation it is not for mutual peaceful relationships with the infidels, in a pluralistic world, according to Western conceptions, but only for the Islamic interests, advancement, and achievements. There is no recognition and no acceptance of the other's legitimate existence.

How does hijrah advance this? Each stage works to promote the idea of an Islamic global caliphate. Muslims must keep their Islamic identity and must not integrate and assimilate in their host societies. Mosques are central features of life, and clerics serve as the "main political component in the process of the phased strategy resulting in the occupation of the infidel's land."

Another component that serves as a "political declaration of supremacy concerns street prayers which have nothing to do with practicing the religion but serve as a political agitation against the outer society." Yet they "have enough places of prayers, and mosques abound. But closing the main streets with masses is totally political, to introduce the Islamic call."

To Western thinking "Muslim activities ... appear to be reasonable and logical among the host society's mind, as if they are part of the culture and religion to be cherished in a pluralistic liberal society." But "the infidels do not understand the meaning and aims of the Islamic standings ... and fall to the hazards Islam poses. The infidels' ignorance and the gaps of cultures increase the Muslims' demands and actually empower them."

That Biden has stated that he wishes that schools would teach more about the Islamic faith is music to those whose ultimate aim is Islamic domination. Biden is either unaware of the true reality of Islamic ideas of supremacy or on board with them. As a tool for the totalitarian left, he is the perfect point man. As Jim Simpson points out in The Red-Green Axis 2.0: An Existential Threat to America and the World, the international Marxists (think BLM) and Islamic alliance continue to grow more potent because of their "inspired mass migration to erase American constitutional liberty." In a word: hijrah.

The result is disastrous for America and a win for the jihadists. No wonder they are rooting for Biden.

