Is Rashida Tlaib an Agent of Jihad?

Much has been written about the radical leftist policies that will be enacted should Biden become President. They would include but not be limited to defunding police departments nationwide; abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE agency; decriminalizing illegal border entry by foreign nationals into the United States; and incentivizing States to pass laws that expand voting access." In actuality, "Pelosi's HEROES Act which is misleadingly titled 'Protections for Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers' is a 'virtual blank check to keep illegal aliens from being deported.'"

But to my knowledge, no one has considered the possible consequences of Biden appointing Rashida Tlaib to head the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

While many Americans rail against the socialist/communist bent of the Democrat Party, far too many are still unaware of the insidious Red/Green alliance of Leftists and Jihadists. Those who would ostensibly be enemies are currently bedfellows. Nineteen years after 9/11, far too many Americans still do not understand or acknowledge the jihadist enemy.

Ten years ago, top security policy experts wrote the book Shariah: The Threat to America. Their in-depth work highlights the principle of "stealth jihad." Thus, internal documents of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is the font of modern Islamic jihad "make clear that civilization jihad is subversion waged by stealth instead of violence only until such time as Muslims are powerful enough to progress to violent jihad for the final conquest."

The key finding is that "the United States is under attack by foes who are openly animated by what is known in Islam as shariah or Islamic law. According to shariah, every faithful Muslim is obligated to wage jihad, whether violent or not, against those who do not adhere to this comprehensive, totalitarian, political-military code." Anyone who questions this conclusion is instantly labeled an Islamophobe and all critical inquiry is squashed.

Tlaib is an avowed Jew-hater who stands for everything that a genuine Jihadist admires. If she were to head HUD, she could use her authority to administer federal aid to manage housing for low-income residents. With this power she could take actions in the country to strategically place shariah-compliant individuals in specific areas. This could (a) change the voting demographics; (b) insinuate jihadist ideology into unsuspecting low-income families; and (c) create the possibility of no-go zones where Muslims would enforce shariah law and ignore American law. It would be the realization of ongoing efforts to turn America into an Islamic caliphate.

Over the years, Tlaib has cultivated ties to a number of Islamist organizations such as the Islamic Relief USA, which is a branch of Islamic Relief Worldwide. This group has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates.

Joe Kaufman has explained that "[f]ollowing the founding of Hamas in 1987, the Muslim Brotherhood set up worldwide committees to assist the newly formed terrorist group. In the US, it was called the Palestine Committee, and by the end of 1994, it would consist of four organizations [.]Of the four, only one remains, CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations). However, remnants of the others came together in the form of a more recent group, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)." Tlaib has expressed support for AMP.

I n fact, Tlaib has impeccable credentials in supporting Islamic terrorist groups. Tlaib aids and abets these groups with nary a word from any Democrat. In the past, she has raised more than $30,000 from Islamists affiliated with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), the Muslim Students Association (MSA), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) and the Muslim American Society (MAS). They are all offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood.

In fact, MPAC and ISNA are ecstatic over the prospect of a Biden/Harris Administration. They issued a statement that reads: "MPAC congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic win! After an absolutely chaotic past four years, the majority of voters chose honesty and decency, and a multicultural, multi-ethnic coalition elected the first African-American, Indian-American, female vice president, who is also the child of immigrants, in our nation's history. With African-American and immigrant communities comprising the majority of American Muslims, it is a significant milestone to have someone we can relate to in such a high position. With all of the work MPAC does toward inclusion at every level of government, media, and civil society, this is a huge step forward and cause for celebration." In addition, "ISNA also congratulates around 60 Muslim brothers and sisters, who were elected to office at the national, state, and local levels in these elections."

Have any of these Muslim officials disavowed ISNA? Given the endorsement of known terrorist groups, what does this bode?

After all, upon winning the Democratic primary, Tlaib draped herself in a Palestinian flag while celebrating with her supporters. In her victory speech, she promised to “fight back against every racist and oppressive structure that needs to be dismantled.” When Tlaib won her congressional election on November 6, 2018, CAIR founder and CEO Nihad Awad congratulated her on her “historic victory of becoming the first Muslim and Palestinian woman in the U.S. Congress.” In December 2018, Tlaib become just the second U.S. lawmaker -- the first was Ilhan Omar -- to publicly voice support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Her hatred for Israel is palpable.

In addition, Tlaib embodies the perfect leftist ideology of identity politics. In this YouTube video, Tlaib calls Mark Meadows' use of a HUD official a "racist act." She positions herself well to cater to the leftist perversion of seeing racism in everything. Is it merely a nod to the Left and its anti-America agenda or is there an ulterior motive of an equally insidious nature at work?

In a September 2019 Twitter post, Tlaib wrote: “We have to make the tough, courageous changes that completely transform a political and economic system that is now built for corporations (and profits), not people. We need a political revolution.” Tlaib endorses fellow Democrat congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s recent call for “dismantling the whole system of oppression” in the United States.

Given her public views and her associations with terrorist groups, if Tlaib were given free rein in HUD, would Muslim no go zones be established? Raheem Kassam explains how they already exist and reveals "communities, neighborhoods, and whole city districts" (think Hamtramck, Michigan) where "Islamic law is king and infidels are unwelcome." Biden and Harris totally support open borders; thus, America would soon find itself at the mercy of those who seek to destroy her. And not a shot would have been fired.

What a boon it would be if Rashida Tlaib and, by extension, her jihadist buddies could get their hands on Federal funds and continue the march to jihadist supremacy through an agency that is meant to help low-income families.

This is one more reason why Biden must never be sworn in as president.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com

Image: SecretName 101