How to Steal an Election

President Donald Trump had every right to call this entire process a complete sham, as he described it from the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday morning after Election Night. “This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment on the American country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election.”

On election night, Trump was ahead in Pennsylvania by roughly 690,000 votes with 64 percent of the vote counted, before his lead disappeared on Friday. In Michigan, Trump was winning by nearly 300,000 votes, with 65 percent of the votes recorded, before he ended up losing the state on Wednesday. In Georgia, Trump was ahead by 117,000 votes with 92 percent of the votes counted, before Biden pulled ahead on Friday. In Wisconsin, Trump was also ahead by 107,000 votes with 81 percent of the votes counted, before that was somehow called for Biden on Wednesday. Why did those states suddenly stop reporting the votes for several hours, and how is it possible that virtually all of the new votes that were tabulated went to Biden?

Many in the media have tried to justify the late Biden surge by perpetuating the false narrative that mail-in ballots were counted after in-person voting. That is simply incorrect. Even CNN reported that many mail-in ballots were in fact counted before election day. It is also incorrect to say that only Biden supporters voted by mail. For instance, at the Villages in Sumter County, Florida, where Trump has a lot of supporters, 59 percent voted for Trump by mail-in and absentee prior to the election.

Nearly 64 million mail-in votes were turned in before election day (out of the 92 million that were requested), and at least 101 million people voted before the election. With Biden totaling roughly 77 million votes, and Trump totaling around 72 million votes (as of this writing). That means there were roughly 48 million votes outstanding on and after election day. It is not yet clear how many of those were mail-in votes, or what percentage of those votes went to Trump compared to Biden, but that is an important number to keep track of since there seems to be a never-ending trail of mail-in votes that favor Biden by proportions that do not seem statistically possible.

Consider these facts. In Pennsylvania 2.8 million mail-in ballots were requested. Politico reported that as of November 3rd, Pennsylvania had received more than 2.5 million mail-in and absentee ballots, or 81 percent of those who had requested a ballot. More than 1.6 million of those ballots were from registered Democrats, while 586,000 were from Republicans. Yet the article also noted that 84 percent of registered Democrats who were sent mail-in or absentee ballots returned them, compared with only 74 percent of Republicans. How does one explain this discrepancy? What happened to the other 10 percent of Republicans who received their mail-in ballots?

What also remains unclear is where all these outstanding mail-in votes are coming from after election day, and whether they have been properly postmarked, so that they can be properly segregated. Curiously, most of these mail-in dumps seem to all be going to Biden. As Nate Silver reported, 23,777 batches of votes were found in Philadelphia, all for Biden, and of the roughly 5,300 votes in Trump-friendly Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of them went to Biden. These instances cannot simply be ignored or explained away as “the process working.”

In Michigan 3.4 million voters requested absentee, or mail-in votes, 41 percent of whom were Republicans, while only 39 percent were Democrats. This further dispels the myth that only Democrats voted by mail. Also, consider that in Michigan at 5:04 A.M., Biden appeared to have received an additional 138,000 votes, while Trump received exactly zero votes. The Decision Desk HQ, which first reported the numbers, later said that it was a typo from one county in Shiawassee, and then retracted the numbers. There is no evidence that it was a typo (to this writer’s knowledge) or that the 138,000 votes were retracted. In fact, after the AP called Michigan for Biden, the Michigan Bureau of Election website still had Trump listed as the winner. Why was there a discrepancy between what the AP was reporting and what Michigan’s own bureau was reporting?

When the final vote tally in Michigan was completed, Biden wound up winning with 2,790,648 votes, while Trump wound up with 2,644,525 votes. Biden Somehow managed to win an additional 659,953 votes, or 59 percent of the remaining vote, while Trump only managed to win 443,623. It seems suspicious that Biden was able to pull off that many votes that late in the game, in counties where Trump did well in 2016.

In Wisconsin there were also irregularities. Absentee ballots were sent out beginning in September and were supposed to be returned by November 3rd. On election day, Wisconsin reported that 192,483, absentee or mail-in ballots were returned. Yet mail-in votes were still being counted as of November 6th, with an additional 32,676 absentee votes still being counted three days after election day. Why were those votes still being counted? Other irregularities in Wisconsin included Milwaukee, where 346,332 absentee ballots were supposedly requested, 345,871 absentee ballots were sent out, and 325,587 were returned. That means, a whopping 94 percent of mail-in ballots were sent in to be counted. That number seems remarkably high, and unlikely.

Other elements of potential corruption or fraud include the vote counters. Why do so many of the counters in Philadelphia, and Detroit appear to be wearing masks that say, “vote,” or in some cases “Biden/Harris.” Meanwhile photos of ballot counters with an American flag on them, were nowhere to be found. In Detroit, there were photos of poll counters gleefully checking the election results on their cell phones as the election somehow tipped into Biden’s favor. There were also instances of poll counters cheering when Republicans were removed from watching the counting, and there was a video of poster boards being used to cover up the windows of the vote counting room. To say that these poll counters have displayed anything resembling impartiality would be a gross understatement.

To make matters worse, anyone who questions the legitimacy of the election is effectively being silenced by the Mainstream Media and Big Tech. We live in a post-truth world where these powerful entities determine what is true and what is false. They do not need to offer any evidence, or proof to explain why a factual statement is false. Their view stands, simply because they said so. Any opposing view (in some cases it’s a statement of fact) that they disagree with is considered a conspiracy and will be labeled as “false,” or “misinformation,” and there is nothing anyone can do to stop it.

We are told by Democrat politicians that we must trust the electoral process, even as they falsely declare Joe Biden the winner. During her weekly press conference on Friday, Nancy Pelosi referred to Joe Biden as the “president-elect,” even though not a single state has declared Joe Biden the winner. During another press conference in Philadelphia on Friday, Lisa Deeley, the chairwoman of the County Board of Election, kept reassuring us that with more than 40,000 votes still to be counted in Pennsylvania, the counting was being done in good faith. Yet, when she was asked how many mail-in votes had arrived after election day and were being segregated from votes that were being counted, she was unable to come up with a number, or even an estimate. Perhaps most egregiously of all, just moments after we were told to trust the process in Pennsylvania, the mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney said that Trump should, “Put his big boy pants on,” and “acknowledge the fact that he lost.”

Every American has the right to know how many ballots were mailed out prior to election day, and how many were returned before and after the polls were supposed to have closed. President Trump has every right to use the full legal process to try to remedy this sham of an election that is being stolen from him and the roughly 72 million people who voted for him. Every legal vote must be counted, and every illegal vote must be thrown out. This could drag on for weeks or months, but our democracy is worth defending.