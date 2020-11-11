How Collapsing Checks and Balances Destroyed the Election in Pennsylvania

The presidential election of 2020 will go down as a pivotal test of whether or not our great Constitutional Republic experiment in liberty will survive.

There are a few states that will serve as the front line in this critical battle for survival. Be it Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nevada, or Arizona, the impact on our grand experiment will be profound.

As a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives recently re-elected to a third term in a landslide, I have seen firsthand the overwhelming tilting of the scales of justice in the 2020 elections in my own state. I am in the midst of this battle for survival.

The undue influence by the Executive Branch and the Judicial Branch of government has been profound in Pennsylvania, virtually guaranteeing the debacle that has occurred in the 2020 election in the Keystone State.

With the election results in for most states, the overturning of the tentative election results in Pennsylvania and two other states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, or Wisconsin, which have seen similar allegations of inconsistencies, fraud, and irregularities, would alter the electoral results and thereby re-elect Donald J. Trump to a second term.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has been so biased in its actions relative to this election that it appears as if some of the justices on the Court colluded with the DNC and the governor to influence the election.

In September 2020, the PA Supreme Court changed Act 77 of 2019 by allowing votes to arrive three days after Election Day and to permit drop boxes, both of which had been specifically precluded by Act 77.

Even NPR wrote in its article that "the Pennsylvania Supreme Court handed down several voting-related decisions Thursday that are likely to help Democrats this fall. The court extended the deadline for accepting mail ballots, will allow voters to submit their ballots through drop boxes, and removed the Green Party's candidate for president from the ballot."

These decisions were exacerbated when the Court ruled just prior to the election that signatures on mail-in ballots could not be verified as a basis for disqualifying a vote.

The conduct of one justice was so outrageous that I filed articles of impeachment, H.R. 1044, against him for his alleged conduct.

Notwithstanding the judicial interference, the Executive Branch, particularly the Department of State, has been so horribly inept in its actions that election inconsistencies were rampant throughout Pennsylvania in the 2020 election.

For instance, in Philadelphia, the Trump campaign went to court to allow election-observers close up observation of vote-counting but this legal victory happened on November 5, two days after the election and after much counting had already been done.

Additionally, the counties were given such conflicting guidance from the Department of State relative to the election that the uniformity of the election processing of ballots would be impossible to enforce.

In the case of Barnette v. Montgomery County Board of Elections (2:20-cv-05477), one county actually has been accused of attempting to cure defective votes cast despite a court decision to the contrary. It turns out that similar guidance went out to multiple counties, particularly in more urban areas.

Due to the rampant concerns of irregularities and inconsistencies, H.R. 1032 was introduced prior to the election. It was since tabled but is not being pursued with the governor to ensure that the past election results fairly and accurately reflect the desires of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in this most recent presidential election.

The resolution states:

RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives establish the Select Committee on Election Integrity to investigate, review and make recommendations concerning the regulation and conduct of the 2020 general election; and be it further RESOLVED, That the select committee be authorized and empowered to investigate, review and make findings and recommendations regarding the regulation and conduct of the 2020 general election, including all of the following: (1) Actions taken, instructions provided and information distributed by the Department of State and the Secretary of the Commonwealth concerning the 2020 general election. (2) Actions taken, instructions provided and information distributed by the county boards of elections. (3) Best practices of other states concerning the regulation and conduct of the 2020 general election. (4) Legislative, regulatory or other changes to improve the conduct of the 2020 general election or subsequent elections.

Election fairness is important in reality and in perception. Our liberties and our system of government demand accountability, transparency, and honesty in how we select our leaders.

The election of 2020 is our most important test of our fragile system of liberty, justice, and basic freedoms that I have sworn to support, defend, and uphold.

Col. Frank Ryan, CPA, USMCR (ret.) served in Iraq and briefly in Afghanistan and specializes in corporate restructuring and lectures on ethics for the state CPA societies. He has served on numerous boards of publicly traded and non-profit organizations. He can be reached at FRYAN1951@aol.com and on Twitter at @fryan1951.