Election Fraud You Can See

Mainstream media, elected officials, and popular culture are attempting to steamroll America into surrendering to the pronouncement that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. The election certification train is leaving the station and joining the steamrolling.

As with so many other leftist missions, the “let’s move on… this is over..” mantra has been unleashed. But preservation of our democratic republic requires election integrity, and integrity requires investigation of serious allegations and evidence of election fraud, lest we anoint someone president who did not actually win.

Vote fraud, the kind that occurs in varying degrees in every election, where deceased people mysteriously vote, some individuals vote multiple times, and mysterious pallets of ballots appear to save the election for the candidate who was losing, seems to be widespread. Affidavits in unprecedented numbers and scope, describing firsthand observations of perceived vote fraud, are piling up.

But election fraud, the electronic manipulation of voter tabulation software, also called vote-switching, is the burning issue that could change everything we think we know about election 2020. The central question is how serious, how substantive, how real, is the evidence of widespread, systemic election fraud? And why are so many Biden-supporting anti-Trumpers SO determined to shut down consideration of the evidence before it is presented? Sidney Powell’s promised upcoming lawsuits will no doubt be full of details that have made her so resolute and confident in saying that Trump won, and that she is about to “release the Kraken … on steroids.”

We have time. We have less than three weeks until the December 14 Electoral College vote as set by the constitution, and more than 8 weeks until the 2021 presidential inauguration. This is enough time to look at the evidence, and to get the answer right in what many have called the most important election in American history. We have time to find the truth.

This article is a head start on the evidence of electronic election fraud, based on my interview of Russ Ramsland on my America Can We Talk show on Monday November 25th. Russ is the co-founder of Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG) in Dallas, and has provided information to Sidney Powell.

Summary of the Interview

The interview is in a show that went a little over an hour and 45 minutes, and it’s worth the watch. Here are a few top-level takeaways.

· Russ Ramsland’s ASOG group both employs and contracts with a well-trained group of experienced ex-military and former national intelligence agency specialists who know cybersecurity.

· They began researching the vulnerabilities of the major voting machine companies and the software they use, in 2018, long before this present 2020 election controversy.

· They discovered and reported widespread vulnerabilities to hacking, failure to protect passwords and other very sensitive information, and the actual capacity to both access and change votes.

· Senators Klobuchar and Warren among many others have in the past complained about the lack of security in the Dominion Voting Systems software that is at the heart of many concerns in this election. Most or all of the major voting machine and software companies share similar flaws.

· Contrary to what most Americans naturally assume, voting machines allow voting tabulation algorithms in their software, instead of simply counting votes. Algorithms are manipulable and changeable, and the ability to utilize them is explicitly acknowledged in the owner’s manuals for those machines.

· Following the explanations of the cybersecurity discoveries ASOG is reporting requires an adult-level attention span. Serious adult Americans need to care what the truth is, and take the time to understand what occurred.

Specifics: Strong Evidence of Electronic Election Fraud

Decimals in Vote Tallies

Tabulation software in use in the 2020 election in at least 28 states explicitly authorized in operating instruction manuals provided by the software vendor -- the use of weighting algorithms to tally votes.

Actual tallies in Michigan’s public records show weighted numbers of votes received, showing vote tallies in fractional numbers -- e.g. a tally of 1,615,707.52 votes for candidate X and 1,925,865.66 votes for candidate Y.

These numbers are not vote total percentages for one candidate or another, which would logically include decimals. These are reports of vote totals. With decimals. There is no logical place for decimals in a system that is supposed to be counting one person, one vote. Vote counts with decimals establish that the system used algorithms. They prove the actual vote tally has been manipulated.

Impossible speed: Vote Tabulation Volume Impossibilities

Michigan’s Magical Ballot Blaster. After election night vote counting was suspended (in several key swing states) and later resumed, public voting records in Michigan show, according to Mr. Ramsland, the tabulation of numbers of ballots after resumption of the counting to be at levels that are physically, functionally impossible for the actual machines in use. It could only have been done by what is effectively a manual stuffing of the electronic ballot box. This appears to be simply old school cheating implemented with new technology.

Over 100% Voter Turnout

In Minnesota and other jurisdictions, some announced vote tallies exceeded the number of registered voters in those counties. By a lot. In Minnesota, the vote tally showed that one county had a 350% voter turnout, while at least 18 others had an over 100% voter turnout. This is election fraud that anyone can understand.

More commonsense suspicion about the election outcome

Voters already have a wide range of common sense reasons to doubt that Donald Trump lost, and to resist the media’s coronation of Joe Biden as president-elect. The comparative ability to attract supporters at campaign events is one of those reasons.

America’s bellwether counties, 18 out of 19 of them, went for Trump by an average of 12 points. The one lone outlier went for Biden by 3 points.

The GOP did not lose ONE US House seat, and won all 27 House races ranked by Cook Political Report at toss ups.

Dominion Voting Systems’ suspicious behavior. Dominion Voting Systems’ machines are under great suspicion. Last week the Pennsylvania legislature called Dominion officials in to explain the serious issues with their machines. After first agreeing to come, they backed out and lawyered up, after, Mr. Ramsland disclosed, a series of hard-hitting questions was delivered to the legislators about to question them.

The burden is now on the “coronation crowd” and the courts

All of this is enough to shift the burden from those raising questions, to those demanding the evidence of fraud be ignored and the masses join the Biden coronation. The answer of the American people to the clamor that Trump should concede now must be, NO. We are not moving on.

Where to go from here?

Resist the steamrolling.

Closely examine the evidence Sidney Powell and President Trump’s team will be presenting.

SCOTUS may not want to decide election outcomes, but they have many remedies available if the assembled evidence shows widespread election fraud, including holding that the 2020 presidential election decision must, under the Constitution, be made by Congress.

In any event, if the systemic election fraud that appears to have occurred actually did happen, justice must mean that America should not be forced to tolerate a ‘President Biden’ elected through massive fraud.

Graphic credit: Nick Youngson CC SA BY 3.0 license

Debbie Georgatos is the Host of the conservative talk show, AmericaCanWeTalk?