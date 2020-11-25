Dominion in Georgia: What Happened?

Sidney Powell made waves last weekend when she said that the lawsuit being filed on behalf of Trump in Georgia would be “biblical.” Frankly, this entire election has had a biblical quality to it. When speaking about it, pastors reference the Book of Daniel, King Nebuchadnezzar, the times of Jeremiah, and other prophetic books. If I were to cast a real-life character as the biblical figure of Judas, that man would definitely be Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who calls himself a “passionate Trump supporter” but whose actions prove otherwise.

There is an explosive investigation in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) regarding the Dominion Voting Machines (DVM) and Brad Raffensperger’s role in easing the security surrounding those machines. According to the AJC, in October the Secretary of State’s office was responsible for weakening the system’s defenses, disabling password protections on a key component that controls who is allowed to vote.

Just days before the early voting started, on October 12th, according to the AJC, Raffensperger’s office “pushed out new software to each of the state’s 30,000 voting machines through hundreds of thumb-drives that experts say are prone to infection with malware.”

According to the article, the features that make this new software vulnerable to hacking would “not be detected without an audit after the election.” The software has a feature where voters verify their selections as a paper ballot and then the ballot is fed into an optical scanner by an election official. For reasons that are difficult to understand, the scanner doesn’t record the text of the ballot. Instead, it reads “an unencrypted quick response” or QR barcode that is indecipherable to the human eye.

That feature, according to the AJC, makes it possible either to tamper with individual voting machines or to infiltrate the state’s central election theory. In theory, hackers could alter the barcodes to change votes and there would be no way to detect the changes.

What was the purpose of this software update? Why did Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger spend more than $100 million of taxpayer money to roll out the Dominion voting software at the same time that the Texas’ Secretary of State’s office released a report saying that the machines were vulnerable to manipulation?

And now look at the results:

Texas was deemed a battleground state, and yet without the help of the Dominion voting machines, Trump won Texas easily, winning 89% of Texas’ 254 counties. Governor Greg Abbott called the state for him on election night because there was just no ambiguity surrounding the results.

Powerful people in Georgia must have really wanted the DVS machines, since the DVS machines were rushed out in Georgia despite multiple objections that there was not enough time for a complete overhaul of the voting system before the March 24 presidential primary. According to the AJC, the rollout in Georgia was “the largest rollout of election equipment in US history.”

On Friday Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger certified the election results in Georgia after a recount that many Trump supporters viewed as largely useless as it simply recounted vote tallies that had not been audited. In a news conference at the State Capital on Friday, Raffensperger claimed his engineering background had led him to understand that “numbers don’t lie.”

There are some other numbers that are worth keeping in mind: Biden is said to have won the state of Georgia by just 12,670 votes. Biden, who has multiple times at major events referred to himself as “Joe Biden’s husband.”

Just as in Minnesota, this shift is anomalous, considering that in 2016 Trump carried the state of Georgia by 211,141. I have personally seen Biden at a rally in Atlanta calling himself “Kamala’s running mate.” I have watched him struggle to keep the crowd’s attention. Thanks to Dominion’s presence in every single county in Georgia, thanks to Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger pushing through the Dominion machines, and the Secretary of State’s office weakening the password protection just days before early voting, this state has been delivered to a corrupt man who can’t speak without a teleprompter and who skims off the top for his family at every turn.

Anne-Christine Hoff is a proud American whose father lived through the propaganda of Nazi Austria. She considers the big lies being peddled today as dangerous as the ones peddled during the 1930s and 40s Nazi period. Her work has appeared in New English Review, American Thinker, Middle East Quarterly, and LifeSite News. You can also find her political commentary on her YouTube channel Scarlet Pimpernella.

Image: Dominion