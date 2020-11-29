Did President Trump Spring a Trap on Treasonous Democrats on Election Night?

"I, DONALD J. TRUMP . . ., find that the ability of persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States to interfere in or undermine public confidence in United States elections . . . constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. ... I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with this threat."

—President Trump, in his executive order of September 12, 2018, giving the pretext for the blocking of property and money transfers, without prior notification, belonging to persons who have dealt in foreign interference during the 2020 presidential election

Trump Knew All Along the Democrats Would Cheat

When President Trump became president in 2017, he knew that the Democrats were hell-bent on removing him from office. The Democrats tried endlessly to find skeletons in Trump's closet, as part of a Soviet-style harassment campaign, wherein a person, rather than a crime, is investigated. Stalinist Lavrenty Beria would have been proud; it was Beria who said, "Show me the man, and I'll find you the crime." The fact that Trump has survived so much character assassination and political scrutiny only goes to show how scrupulously honest Trump has been in his business and other dealings throughout his life.

Trump has known for a long while that, to finish his part in restoring America's free republic, he would have to deal with tremendous election fraud in his bid for re-election. In 2016, Trump enjoyed the element of surprise in that his overwhelming popularity was great enough to overcome the systemic fraud set in place to rig the election for Hillary Clinton. So certain were the complicit media of a win for Clinton that they predicted a 95% probability of her winning. But the same blunder — born of Democrat arrogance and overconfidence from years of triumphant cheating — would not occur a second time in 2020. The media would, during Trump's first term as president, embark on creating the illusion that the most popular president since Ronald Reagan was actually reviled. This Big Lie would be endlessly repeated, in hopes of making enough people believe a loss to Biden was in the cards for Trump.

Learning How the Sausage Is Made

In 2018, there was serious election fraud in Florida and in Arizona. Trump's team observed the cheating and learned from it in preparation for the 2020 presidential election cycle. Prior to the 2018 election, on September 12, Trump issued an "Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election." The importance of this Executive Order largely escaped notice during the 2018 election cycle, but it would loom ever larger as the 2020 election approached.

The fact that no major arrests seem to have been made, concerning the election fraud of 2018, indicates that many of the fraudsters may have received plea bargains in exchange for making the next round of electoral crimes so highly visible that the irregularities could not be missed. If arrests had been made back in 2018, the Democrats would simply have brought in new operatives to do their criminal bidding in 2020, which, in the long run, would not have helped President Trump. While this line of reasoning is speculative, to be sure, the actual election fraud perpetrated in 2020 against the president is unmistakable.

Does Trump Possess Proof of Widespread Cheating in the 2020 Election?

After the November 3 presidential election of 2020, a news story broke reporting the seizure of important computer servers in Frankfurt, Germany. Though the event is disputed, what occurred, according to the Gateway Pundit, was this: "[a] unit under the command of USEUCOM (i.e., United States European Command) did in fact conduct an operation to take control of computer servers. But these servers belong to the CIA. ... Such an operation would have been carried out with US law enforcement present to take custody of the evidence." The presence of federal agents of the court would guarantee a chain of legal custody for the servers that would render their data admissible before a judge.

Gina Haspel and Christopher Wray were supposedly not informed of the raid in advance, leaving the CIA and FBI heads necessarily blind to this action and, therefore, unable to interfere. This means that the CIA was certainly the target and that a law enforcement agency unrelated to the FBI, such as the U.S. Marshalls or the Secret Service, was likely used to take control of the evidence. The timely firing of Mark Esper prior to the raid would mean that the oppositional defense secretary was cut off from foreknowledge of the raid and, therefore, would have been unable to disrupt what was going to transpire.

Biden's Voter Fraud Was Predictable

As Bill and Ted may have characterized Biden's unrealistic vote totals on election night, "strange things are afoot at the Circle K." But these are strange things Biden himself brought up while speaking to former Obama staffers on Pod Save America on October 24, 2020, saying, "[W]e're in a situation where we have put together — and you guys did it for our...president Obama's...administration, before this — we have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics." Perhaps it would have been wise for the former vice president to have remained mum and in his basement that day, especially in light of his follow-up comment, while speaking to Michigan voters on November 1, 2020: "I don't need you to get me elected; I need you once I'm elected." Taken together, Biden's comments paint the picture of a candidate with no need of voters to get elected, instead relying on election fraud to win — the same plan, it would seem, that worked for Barack Obama.

Did Trump Set a Trap for Election Thieves?

The Millennium Report of November 6, 2020, opens, "Just as the Democrats had 4 years to come up with a plan to steal POTUS 2020, so did Team Trump to foil that convoluted scheme. ... Where to set the biggest traps was as easy as pie — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia." This idea that Trump set up the Democrats with his executive order and sprang a trap on them on Election Night is definitely within the realm of possibility, given what is known about this creative president.

It is likely that Trump has known about Dominion Voting Systems for some time but has chosen not to interfere with enemies who were in the process of setting themselves up for their own destruction. Little did the Democrats suspect that their villainous strength — the ability to win elections by cheating — was about to become an eminently indictable weakness. Psalms 141:10 reads, "Let the wicked fall into their own nets, while I pass by in safety." It would appear likely that this is precisely what President Trump's motto has been during the presidential election of 2020.

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for American Thinker, Independent Sentinel, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Conservative Notions.