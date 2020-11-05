Count and Recount Every 'Vote' Until You Win

First, they tried to bring him down with a sex "scandal" that almost elevated a creepy lawyer to a Democratic presidential contender. Then they cooked up a baseless impeachment. A virus came from China to later derail what could have been a landslide win for him. Then numerous blatant push polls tried to demoralize his supporters. (Just pick one. Less than a week before the election, an ABC News–Washington Post poll gave Biden a 17% lead in Wisconsin. Is there any way to sue these two corrupt companies?)

They had written him off. Yet he not only survived, but also is winning — until a massive cheating operation came at the right time. The votes he won in Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, and Wisconsin should be enough to re-elect Trump. But he must be stopped. Just use the old refined trick.

Joseph Stalin, the Russian communist dictator, once said it is not the people who vote that count, but the people who count the votes. The Democratic Party in the U.S., which is full of radical leftists and quasi-communists, understands this trick well. Not only that, but the party has perfected it.

On Election Night in 2008, the Republican Senate candidate in Minnesota, Norman Coleman, led the Democratic candidate, Al Franken, by 726 votes. It's enough to warrant an automatic recount. Two weeks later, Coleman's lead was down to 215. The case then went back and forth to the court. Six months later, the election winner was certified. It was Al Franken, who then won by 312 votes.

Later investigation showed that 1,099 felons, all ineligible to vote, had voted in the race. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, John Fund aptly titled it "Felons for Franken."

Keep recounting the "votes" until you win.

On Election Night in November 2004, the Republican candidate, Dino Rossi, led his Democratic opponent, Christine Gregoire, by 261 votes in the Washington gubernatorial race. That triggered an automatic recount. After a three-week machine recount, Rossi was still ahead by 42 votes.

The Democrat Party asked for a recount again — manually. In the second recount, the election officials in King County, a heavily Democrat jurisdiction, entered a locked "cage" in a warehouse. They found a treasure: a plastic mail tray that contained 162 absentee ballots. They also decided to count 573 other ballots that were already rejected because the election workers could not find voter signatures that corresponded to them.

Seven weeks after the election, Christine Gregoire eventually emerged as the winner by a 130-vote victory.

Keep recounting the votes, including the "extra" ones, until you win.

Exactly two years ago, in the congressional race in California's District 39, the GOP candidate, Young Kim, faced the Democratic candidate, Gil Cisneros. On election night, Kim led Cisneros by about 4,000 votes. But that's not the end. There were still "many" mail-in ballots to be counted. Even after Election Day.

After about ten days, Cisneros was declared a winner with a 3,020-vote victory. The Kim campaign accused Cisneros's campaign of foul play, stating that the overwhelming percentage of the mail-in ballots that had gone to Cisneros was way higher than the overall split in the normal votes. And who was in charge of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder? Dean Logan, who was the election director in King County, Washington State, whose office mysteriously found the 162 absentee ballots in a warehouse.

Keep counting the votes, including the "extra" ones, until you win.

The mother of all election fiascos, until this year, is perhaps Florida 2000. On Election Night, George W. Bush led Al Gore by 1,784 votes. It's enough for an automatic recount under Florida state law. After a three-day recount in the 66 Florida counties that used vote-counting machines, Bush's lead was down to 327 votes. The Gore campaign requested a manual recount in four counties, which the Bush campaign objected to. But the manual recount went ahead, and that's the beginning of the fiasco, which led the U.S. Supreme Court on December 9, upon Bush's appeal, to order the manual recount to stop. At that time, Bush had a 537-vote victory.

After the election ended, a comprehensive study reported that George W. Bush would have increased his vote gap to a 1,665-vote margin if the recount continued. But that was done with essentially nothing at stake.

When the stakes are too high, the invitation to cheat will be so strong that even a saint could falter. I am fully convinced that Gore would have won the recount had it not been stopped. "Votes" would have shown up from mysterious places.

The Democratic Party's meme sounds noble: all votes must be counted. The problem is, who counts them, whose votes need to be counted (legal or illegal), and for how long should the votes be counted?

President Trump was already ahead in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. With a fair and honest count, Trump will win in all of these states and be re-elected.

But another Democratic Party trick came in handy. When your opponent is about to win, delay the vote count.

Had Biden done very well and been expected to win Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania on the Election Night, the vote count would have continued. But because Trump was about to win in the aforementioned states, the vote count was postponed.

Why they didn't count all the mail-in ballots first, as Florida did? And why did they delay the vote count in heavily Democratic blocs? It's reasonable to believe they did it so they could anticipate the number of the votes they need to produce in order to win the election. If the still uncounted "votes" turn out to overwhelmingly go for Biden, it will be said that the ballots are coming from Democratic strongholds for justification.

Brilliant! But it smells to high heaven like fraud.

Stalin's dictum has been refined by the Democratic Party to include "whose votes" to be counted. They are applying it in this presidential election to stop Trump — at any cost and at any means.

This time, we hope they meet their match: a street-fighter president. Trump must fight to the end. Otherwise, the United States will soon descend into a banana republic.