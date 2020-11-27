Conservatives must stop quitting before the battle is over!

America is on the verge of sanctioning a socialist takeover of the greatest government ever established on the face of the Earth.

What are we doing about it? Are we in solidarity with our president, or are we tacitly admitting defeat in the midst of the battle? Are conservatives who criticize the president's legal team, as Rush Limbaugh did, helping the president or the insurgents? Are those who say Georgia is now our only hope, the Senate our last chance, encouraging patriots or the enemy? The subliminal message is that we've already lost the White House, so the Senate is all we have left.

Why do so many feel defeated in the middle of the fight? For years, Americans have been beaten down, victims of emotional and psychological abuse by media. With continuous abuse, many succumb to learned helplessness, where an individual who "continuously faces a negative, uncontrollable situation stops trying to change [his] circumstances." In other words, they give up.

The media's abuse is wide-ranging, and their weapon of choice is gaslighting. They tell us we can't believe our own eyes. Hillary did nothing wrong; there was no RussiaGate conspiracy to remove the president. Don't believe stories of Biden using his son for money-laundering and kickbacks — not even if you've watched the video of Biden demanding a quid pro quo from Ukraine.

They gaslight us with polls to reinforce the coming election fraud. Polls are not only wrong, but ridiculous — Hillary a 15-point lead, Biden 15 points again, yet Trump trounced Hillary and, without fraud, Biden. They use polls to tell us what to think: "the majority of Americans don't believe there was voter fraud"; therefore, neither should we.

One form of gaslighting, projection, is why we're screaming at our TV's, "That's what they do." The president's been accused of interfering in an election, colluding with Russia, and extorting Ukraine, all crimes of the left.

These daily beatings inevitably take the fight out of Trump-supporters. Learned helplessness leads to a passive response to tyranny, a reluctance to actively engage the enemy. Add a cacophony of voices telling us to stand down:

We ' re told to stand down and trust the press to safeguard our democracy. They ' ve been our watchdog for centuries; they ' ll sound the alarm if our government comes under attack.

We ' re told to stand down and trust the system. Our republican form of government has withstood the test of time. The checks and balances of our system will fend off any attempt to defeat our republic, will survive any attack.

We ' re told to stand down and trust our elected government. Though many if not most of these government officials have sold us out, are working with the enemy, they ' ll come through when our Constitution is under attack.

We're told to stand down and "trust the plan." QAnon's unwavering message is for his followers to blindly trust the plan, to limit our resistance to internet memes, to act as digital soldiers rather than the real thing.

The overall message is to surrender. But we don't need to stand down, America; we need to step up. We have to start with these drunk-on-power governors. They have no right to issue, much less enforce unconstitutional orders. And we don't need to wait on courts to set us free. It's already done with the Constitution and ruled on by the Supreme Court.

Norton vs. Shelby County, 118 US 425, 442: "An unconstitutional act is not law; it confers no rights; it imposes no duties; it affords no protection; it creates no office; it is in legal contemplation, as inoperative as though it had never been passed."

Stand up to tyranny today. Show these governors we are still free American citizens. The people in the video below show Americans exercising their constitutional rights: the guy's ready to go to jail, will suck up a fine, because either is a small price to pay for liberty.

Citizens kicking out a health inspector.



Beautiful 🇺🇸 🇺🇸



Know your rights- if the government doesn’t have a warrant they usually can not enter your property.pic.twitter.com/OIIVPWyFYw — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) November 22, 2020

So tell your governors to pound sand on their fake orders. Then tell them we will not accept a fake election. The Stop the Steal movement is working day and night to stop the takeover. Join them. Do it today.

Though we're made to believe a large part of the country is for Biden, they're not. In fact, a small group including governors, election officials, and judges are pushing this farce. But they've mapped it out, put their people in the right places to stall. And now time is on their side.

But I refuse to believe that even if they stall long enough to keep us from overturning state results, we as a people will accept a socialist takeover without a peep. We're not an abused wife who stays with her husband because she doesn't think she can change the outcome. We are Americans, and as of now, we are free. We'd better damn well exercise that freedom before these people who steal our votes, who rule us with lockdowns, rule us permanently.

We have one shot to stop these people — not the Georgia races, not 2022 or 2024. We have got to protect our vote; it's the foundation of our republic. If we let corrupt, evil people take our government because they mastered the cheat, there will be no tomorrow for America. Our republic will have died.

On every unauthoritative exercise of power by the legislature must the people rise in rebellion or their silence be construed into a surrender of that power to them. —Thomas Jefferson

It's time to act, fill the streets, march on every corrupt thug standing in freedom's way. Take back our country.