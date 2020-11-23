Andy’s Emmy and Other Misguided Awards

It was October 2009 when the Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to award its Peace Prize to newly coronated U.S. president, Barack Obama. At the time, Obama’s only accomplishment was showing up for the job sporting more melanin than any former commander in chief. In fairness, during his first year, Barry did contribute some "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." Those accomplishments include:

shielding Islamic terrorists from interrogation,

reprimanding cops,

expanding Mexican abortion access,

celebrating the Iranian New Year

butchering the U.S. healthcare system,

and signing an $831-billion stimulus package that funded pressing taxpayer concerns like turtle tunnels

After news got out that the peace prize recipient would rather eat shave ice than to fly to Oslo to pick up the award, the committee’s ex-secretary, Geir Lundestad, confessed that he regretted his choice.

Misguided adulations aside, progressives like Barry never tire of basking in undeserved kudos. For instance, the lovefest currently shown Governor Andrew Cuomo for his contribution to New York's low supply of unoccupied body bags.

Remember Andrew? He’s the guy who celebrated late-term abortion by illuminating the World Trade Center with pink lights.

Now, after failing to protect the Empire State from a virus he prides himself on handling like a boss, Hollywood’s International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, “in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,” granted an Emmy Award to Andrew Cuomo.

Even though upwards of 34,000 deceased NY residents occupy newly dug graves, in honor of that sort of exemplary leadership a shiny gold statue is destined for the Albany mantle of the governor’s mansion.

Reacting to the news of the award Commentary magazine associate editor Noah Rothman tweeted this:

Noah Rothman Nov 20 Almost every major award you can think of has become primarily aspirational. Hopefully, some day, you end up retroactively earning it. Noah Rothman Nov 20 I am beginning to think most of our society's "awards" aren't really offered in recognition of specific acts of excellence anymore.

International Academy President & CEO, Bruce L. Paisner disagrees. Paisner apparently considers Cuomo the political equivalent to Schitt's Creek. Extending Cuomo credit, Paisner had this to say:

the Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure. People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.

Cuomo sealed the deal, sharing “stories of success and failure” that included shared pandemic dating woes and throwing around the word “dumb” and “stupid” when referring to New Yorkers who refuse to genuflect to his führer-like mask and distance rules.

The truth is, thus far, Cuomo’s policies have resulted in the extermination of, at minimum, 11,000 Medicare recipients in a “feeding frenzy” that devoured both of senior Fox meteorologist Janice Dean’s in-laws.

Still, Cuomo who claims to "get it," accrued global celebrity for contributing to 13% of the total U.S. COVID-19 deaths and singlehandedly transforming nursing homes into death camps whose body count contributed to 1/3 of all of New York COVID fatalities. Unimpressed by Cuomo's performance, former New York governor George Pataki criticized his successor’s policies, calling them a "disaster" that needlessly caused the death of thousands of elderly residents -- an accomplishment Hollywood deems worthy of an prize.

In a style that some say delivers international respect, as the body count grew, Cuomo detailed for the world “calming” patient placement rationale in the following way, “I have John, I don’t know where to send John. Call the DOH, we’ll find a place for John. That’s how it works.”

Rivaled only by America's modern-day Moses', sure to be future Pulitzer Prize-winning, 900+ page, 2nd in an autobiographical trilogy, A Promised Land, while juggling plague management, Son of the Sfaccimm, even managed to embellish his resume by writing an unintended autobiographical book entitled, American Crisis.

When not busy penning “memoirs,” Cuomo continued to dominate the airwaves criticizing Trump's daily White House COVID task force briefings. For almost a year, New York’s “rock star” garnered popularity by presenting heartwarming stories, reintroducing his mother Matilda, chatting via Zoom with his COVID-19 basement-dwelling sibling, Chris, impersonating Tony Soprano, and keeping it real by appearing to wear nipple rings to news conferences, all while flaunting his Italian/Queens accent.

Speaking of Queens accents. Unlike Cuomo, President Trump has been systematically excoriated and accused of being personally responsible for a national death rate of 0.1%. Is common core math why Cuomo-loving Trump critics fail to notice that New York’s 0.2% is 0.1% higher than the national COVID death rate?

While the "Lov Gov" was crashing Jewish weddings, threatening to “deck” Trump, and sharing his childhood struggles with Howard Stern, the President fast-tracked a vaccine, supplied hospitals with ventilators and protective gear, and coordinated the assembly of makeshift wards at Manhattan's Javits Center. As Cuomo basked in the awkward splendor of Ellen DeGeneres referring to herself as a "Cuomosexual," Trump was dispatching the USNS Comfort to New York’s Pier 90 and proposing right-to-try drug hydroxychloroquine, options Cuomo either blocked or mocked.

Wasn’t it projected in March that there could be 2.2-million COVID-19 deaths? Nine months later, despite that dire prediction, approximately 260,000 Americans, many impacted by comorbidities, have succumbed to the virus. With that in mind, if handing out awards for competency is in order, doesn’t thwarting 1,940,000 COVID deaths mean Trump’s policies were 88% successful?

Thus far, even with all of the President’s achievements, the International Academy has yet to suggest that Trump deserves a Founder’s Award for instituting policies that very possibly averted millions of deaths.

Instead of giving credit where rightfully due, Cuomo is the one recognized for “for leadership” skills that include dressing down reporters with obnoxious, offensive and dismissive retorts like, “Let's try not to be obnoxious and offensive in your tone,” and “Well, I don't really care what you think.”

Considering all that and more, Andy's Emmy is right up there with participation trophies and Barry Soetoro's Nobel Peace Prize. Therefore, it's highly probable that Cuomo's commendation has more to do with hating on Donald Trump than it does with an impressive deliverance of television PSAs.

Andrew Cuomo's Emmy Award reinforces the speculation that progressives seek equally unimpressive progressives to lend credibility to their own inadequacies. That's why Obama and Cuomo will likely continue to receive international awards for messing up. In the meantime, authentic achievements will continue to be unacknowledged by the left, which, in the end, may end up to be the most impressive recognition of all.

Jeannie hosts an outdated blog at www.jeannie-ology.com

Image: Pixy