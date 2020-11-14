2020 Election Fraud vs. 2016 Russia Collusion

Just two days after Donald J. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the race for President of the United States, the Washington Post ran a piece with the headline, “Moscow had contacts with Trump team during campaign, Russian diplomat says:”

Russian government officials conferred with members of Donald Trump’s campaign team, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday, a disclosure that could reopen scrutiny of the Kremlin’s role in the president-elect’s bitter race against Hillary Clinton.

Likewise, on the same day, Reuters reported the same story and added,

The Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a preliminary inquiry in recent months into allegations that Trump or his associates might have had questionable dealings with Russian people or businesses, but found no evidence to warrant opening a full investigation, according to sources familiar with the matter. The agency has not publicly discussed the probe.

Of course, we now know that this was the beginnings of the foolish Trump-Russia-collusion narrative that was meant to end the Donald Trump presidency. Despite little more to go on than a fake dossier, liberal delusions, and a hatred of the truth (this is why they hate Trump and his supporters), for years the media shamelessly and falsely attempted to link Trump to the Russians. Gallons of ink, countless hours of television reports, millions of words, and a mountain of webpages were devoted to this evil effort.

In spite of all of this, along with an unnecessary Special Counsel investigation, Trump was exonerated. As Peter Van Buren put it,

Robert Mueller did not charge any Americans with collusion or criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. The special counsel also considered whether members of the Trump campaign “coordinated,” a much lower standard defined as an “agreement, tacit or express,” with Russian election interference activities. They did not.

Everything – everything -- else we have been told since the summer of 2016 falls, depending on your conscience and view of humanity, into the realm of lies, falsehoods, propaganda, exaggerations, political manipulation, stupid reporting, fake news, bad judgment, simple bull, or, in the best light, hasty conclusions.

Undeterred by the facts, many in the media -- and thus, many like-minded Americans -- still insist that Trump-Russia collusion was a real thing. Wikipedia even has an extremely lengthy page devoted to the supposed “Russian interference” in the 2016 presidential election. Hoping to capitalize on this delusion, Democrats even perpetrated a baseless impeachment of President Trump.

Fast-forward to the fall of 2020 and Trump’s re-election bid. In one of the strangest and closest elections in U.S. history, and despite plenty of evidence of election fraud (much of it chronicled on my site) -- which could potentially alter the results of a presidential election (an unprecedented occurrence) -- the media has largely pretended that the fraud is nonexistent.

Thus, they want Trump and his 70+ million supporters to shut up and go home. CBS’s Major Garrett well epitomizes the mainstream media’s views on this matter:

It goes against our history, it goes against good governance, and the longer it goes, the deeper it will create divisions in this country about what actually happened in this election, and the president and the Republicans who stand with him will have to bear the responsibility for whatever comes from that… Every sensible Republican on Capitol Hill knows that in his or her heart of hearts. And their mute testament and loyalty to the President will only serve to encourage him to resist was inevitable, the transition of power, and history will judge them harshly.

Where was Garrett and his ilk when the phony Steele dossier was being discussed for months? Where were they on the sham of an impeachment? A sitting U.S. President was on trial in the U.S. Senate based on a proven fake scandal -- in other words, Major, what “actually happened” in the 2016 election was ignored by Democrats and their allies -- yet I don’t recall anyone at CBS concerned with Democrats “bearing responsibility” for their foolish efforts, or declaring that history would judge them harshly!

There are multiple lawsuits over voter fraud, hundreds of affidavits filed detailing thousands of incidents of voter fraud, multiple accusations of suspicious vote totals involving suspect vote-counting software, and recounts in the works. Yet, team Biden seems certain that their perpetual basement dweller is indeed the president-elect. And, as was the case in the Trump-Russia collusion delusion, a like-minded media is completely content to allow this charade to continue.

As Jay D. Homnick notes, this is a bit of a gambit on the part of Biden and his presidential apologists. Homnick writes,

Will the fraud be exposed? That is not yet the question, as long as the media cries “What fraud?” alongside the Democrats. Joe Biden, the man-who-would-be-king, is proudly wearing the Emperor’s New Clothes, noticing nothing out of the ordinary, and the media does not boast a single person of courage to note aloud that the Emperor does not have any clothes at all.

This game can only be played so long. There is one lever that can force the media into noticing there is a problem, and can awaken the Biden legal team from hibernation. That is, the Georgia hand recount, due to begin today and end by November 20.

If the lawsuits and the recounts do indeed confirm fraud that attempted to change the outcome of a presidential election, team Biden and the Democrat Party won’t be the only losers. The mainstream media will be revealed to be accomplices in unprecedented corruption. Of course, this will only add to a growing list of media malpractice that clearly reveals the mainstream American media to be what Trump has long considered them: the enemy of the American people.

Trevor Grant Thomas

At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith and Reason.

www.TrevorGrantThomas.com

Trevor is the author of The Miracle and Magnificence of America

tthomas@TrevorGrantThomas.com

Image: Washington Post