The Road to Majority: The Faith and Freedom Convention 2020

Amid a high-stakes Presidential election year, conservative Evangelicals and Catholics from every corner of the country gathered in Atlanta, GA for the 11th Annual Faith and Freedom Road to Majority policy conference with this year’s theme “Everything That Matters” in defense of the Christian organization's core values and beliefs.

This was an unusual year because Faith and Freedom usually meets in the Washington D.C. corridor since its inception but this year was different, forcing six changes to the policy conference venue due to the CCP virus in the nation’s capital, in addition to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s restrictions. Consequently, it was relocated to Atlanta, several miles away from its Faith and Freedom Coalition headquarters nearby Duluth, GA.

In a momentous time like none before experienced, Faith and Freedom social conservative activists came together to celebrate and commemorate the annual Road to Majority, to listen and engage the speaker lineup from Vice President Mike Pence, Madison Cawthorn candidate from North Carolina, and Judge Jeanine Pirro, along with Georgia’s finest Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Republican U.S. senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Major topics highlighted included religious freedom, the state of the economy, COVID-19, and the current consideration of the nomination of Federal judge Amy Coney Barrett, with final night keynote speaker and guest of honor, Nikki Haley, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

The conference was kicked off by Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Pastor of Free Chapel prayer. Alveda King said, “we have a president who says we don’t worship government, we worship God… He is standing up and facing socialism and communism that is encroaching on America.”

The Left calls President Trump a racist but this is far from true. Bishop Harry Jackson Jr. shed light on the truth at Road to Majority saying, “President Trump is not a racist. He has been branded as a racist, but what he has done is criminal justice reform. He has created opportunity zones bringing jobs back to the hood. I know he’s not a racist, because racists don’t do that.”

Chairman Ralph Reed's presentation of the Antonin Scalia “Defender of Freedom Award” to White House counsel Jay Sekulow of ACLJ was followed by Vice President Mike Pence capturing the audience’s attention with a summation of the America First administrative achievements of the last four years. As Vice President Pence said, “President Trump is the most Pro-life President in American history.” Pence continued, “the foundation of America is freedom, and the foundation of freedom is faith.”

Madison Cawthorn was a special guest who illuminated the audience with his spirited testimony from his car crash right before he was scheduled to enter the U.S. Naval Academy. Cawthorn is currently in the race for a seat in the North Carolina 11th district to replace current White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who served in Congress for years and was the former House of Representative Chairman of the Freedom Caucus.

A special feature movie presentation was provided Dinesh D’Souza, writer and movie director of Trump Card, due out later this month of October, which wove together all major issues of the last four years of President Trump’s presidency. After the movie D’Souza engaged in a Q and A with the audience. “I even provided the President with a copy before the release and it is in his hands. I named it Trump Card to reflect the President’s unorthodox campaign for re-election contrasting America’s First policy as opposed to a socialist state.” D’Souza also mentioned his other feature film INFIDEL, out in 180-plus theaters, a story about a desperate woman who tries to save her husband, played by Jim Caviezel from previously acclaimed The Passion of the Christ, after he’s kidnapped by Muslim radicals and put on trial for espionage in Iran.

The week ended with the Annual Patriot’s Gala, with this years’ host and FFC founder Ralph Reed celebrated the evening with grand introduction of luminaries of speakers and evening festivities. The Keynote speaker was former U.S. ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. She gave a sort of pre-presidential speech that sounded more like a state of the union to the surprise and delight of many. She even shared a part of her faith testimony.

“I’ve always had faith in America’s future and I’ve always have a deeper kind of faith. I wasn’t born a Christian, but I found Christ in my 20s. It wasn’t easy leaving the Sikh faith of my family and to this day I’ve honored my parent’s tradition greatly. It’s not always popular to be a person of faith these days, but believing in God is not about what’s popular but it is about what’s true. That Truth is written on my heart and I learned to leaning on the Lord a lot these past few years as a wife and public servant.”

Moreover, Haley concluded “I, as governor, found hope in the bible in the book of Joshua. That’s where God tells us, be strong and courageous, do not be afraid or discourage for God be with you wherever you go.” Niki has been touted by social conservatives as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

