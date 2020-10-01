The Deep State Wins if Trump Loses

In his 2017 inauguration speech, President Trump shocked the world by promising to take on the Washington, D.C. establishment -- aka “The Swamp” -- and thereby return power to the people.

The Swamp denizens seated in the main dais behind Trump that day, Republican and Democrat alike, were not pleased, to put it mildly. In fact, they were so discombobulated by Trump’s remarks that one of the biggest, meanest alligators in the whole bayou went on TV soon after and accidentally told the truth.

Referring to Trump’s doubts about the trustworthiness of his intelligence agencies, fake-hair Chuck Schumer told fake-news Rachael Maddow, “You take on the intelligence community -- they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you!” In retrospect, Schumer’s comment was right on.

The U.S. intelligence community, or “Deep State” if you prefer, found a lot more than six ways to undermine Trump, both before and after his election.

We saw Holy James Comey, the disgraced former head of the FBI, totally tank two investigations into Hillary Clinton, one looking into Clinton Foundation money-laundering and the other scrutinizing Hillary’s illegal secret server. All you have to know about Comey, other than he’s as dirty as he is tall, is that he penned Crooked Hillary’s exoneration letter months before the supposed investigation ended, months before he even interviewed Clinton.

Americans were also treated to the fraudulent Russia Collusion scam, brought to us by the odious John Brennan of the CIA, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page -- a pair of horny toads in the FBI -- and the hissing, slithering serpents of the mainstream media. Through their efforts, “Trump is a Russian agent!” became the mantra of the Left, even though there was never any evidence for opening an investigation other than the phony, bought-and-paid-for Steele dossier.

Which brings us to one of the worst critters to ever roam the foul, fetid Swamp: Hillary Clinton. Clinton somehow managed to be both a wild boar (an “Arkansas broadbeam” as per Rush Limbaugh) and a deadly bore. So, who paid for all the lies, nonsense and innuendo in the Steele dossier? Yep, the shrill, waddling Arkansas broadbeam, that’s who. Quelle surprise.

Yet another swamp creature, a wise-looking hoot owl named Robert Mueller, pretended to run a special counsel investigation into Trump, knowing from the very beginning he had no evidence -- none, nada, nihil -- and that the Steele dossier was utter crap. Later, when asked to explain himself before Congress, Mueller appeared to be quite senile and forgetful, making many observers wonder just who was running that illicit show. The jowly old hoot owl in a suit certainly wasn’t.

Some of the most dangerous beasts in the marsh appear harmless, like, say, a baby bear. You might want to pet it but you’ll regret it. Federal judge Emmet Sullivan is such a creature, swaddled as he is in the soft black robes of judicial impartiality. But don’t be fooled by Sullivan’s placid demeanor, folks, he’s actually a fierce, cunning predator, and more than willing to target and kill his political enemies.

Enemies like General Mike Flynn, President Trump’s short-lived national security advisor. Knowing full well that the Deep State tried to entrap Gen. Flynn, so much so that the prosecution has withdrawn all charges, Sullivan has nonetheless refused to drop the case, hoping that, come 2021, a different man in the White House will let the judge send an innocent man to prison.

Some swamp animals are communal and hunt in packs, like Alexander Vindman and his buddy, the “Don’t call me Eric Ciaramella” whistleblower. Surely the softest Ranger that elite group ever produced, Col. Vindman and the Pajama Boy Who Mustn’t Be Named conspired to remove President Trump via impeachment. They were aided in this pathetic spectacle by a lying, bug-eyed loon, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. This shady trio produced the most forgettable impeachment in history, such a weak and perfunctory exercise that it’s hard to believe the impeachment happened a mere seven months ago.

Trump supporters and people with even a vestigial sense of decency have been waiting patiently for the Deep Staters who targeted our President to get their just due. Almost every day a damning new bit of evidence comes out, showing the swamp creatures carefully planning their coups, sometimes in their very own words. Like Peter Strzok telling Lisa Page not to stress over Trump possibly getting elected, “Don’t worry, we’ll stop him.”

Donald Trump has done his level best to seek justice in the dank D.C. quagmire. In addition to House and Senate committees, he’s tasked Attorney General William Barr and federal prosecutor John Durham with investigating the numerous ways the intelligence community – aided by the lying media, every elected Democrat and lots of GOP pols – tried to get back at the President.

But the Swamp is deep, wide and treacherous. Thanks to unelected federal bureaucrats, the Durham investigation has been hindered at every turn. Getting documents from the FBI, CIA, DoJ and State Department has been harder than pulling teeth on a unsedated lion. It’s become increasingly clear that U.S. voters won’t learn the full extent of Deep State treason until after the election.

And should Joe Biden, the Democrats’ dead-man-walking candidate, somehow win in November, we won’t learn anything. The entire Barr/Durham/Jennings investigation will go down the memory hole, never to be seen or heard of again.

And the Swamp will rejoice.

Don’t let the dirty, stinking Deep State win. Vote Trump in November.

Image: Pxhere