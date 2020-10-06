Mr. President! Don’t Leave Us!

The news that President Trump has tested positive for WuFlu certainly reminds us racist-sexist-homophobe-white-supremacist-systemic-racists what is at stake in America.

It is that, without President Trump, we non-wokies are naked before our enemies. Don’t leave us, Mr. President! Not yet! We need you!

No doubt the president will make a swift recovery with the help of the knowledge that six months of the epidemic has given us.

But it makes you think. What happens after Trump leaves? Will the Republican Party continue his populist nationalism? Or will it sink back into the Swamp? Will people that violate wokie norms be able to get jobs? Will Google’s hate speech algorithm, that dumped me for a moment last week for using a forbidden word in my blog post “My ‘1584 Project,’” be improved enough when the next Democratic president takes office that it can analyze all political speech on the internet in microseconds to detect and delete forbidden ideas?

Yes. All I was doing was saying that, if you want to talk about the first slave ship arriving in North America in 1619, Nikole Hannah-Jones, how about the first ship bringing the “waste population” of England to the white trash heap in the Roanoke Colony in 1584? Then I listed all the pejoratives that have been used over the centuries to describe these waste people -- as concocted by a presumably tenured professor of gender, Nancy Isenberg, in her White Trash. The 400-year Untold History of Class in America.

By the way, Pichai old chap, how are you doing fighting the “systemic casteism” among high-caste South Asians working at Alphabet? More to the point, what did you do last week to stamp out violence and discrimination against Dalits, my noble Brahmin friend?

But again, does it really help us if Trump sticks around? It’s not as if populist thinkers are beavering away trying to imagine the ideological framework of post-Trump America. It’s not as if our wokie friends are going to ease up on their plans for a massive increase in government power and spending any time soon, or ease up on their plans to slay the dragon of systemic racism or white supremacy.

Trump or not, the wokies plan to fundamentally transform America. With our money. And what can a Trump or a few straggly populists do against billionaire techies and their crazed Antifa followers?

The weird thing about the western populist nationalist movement of the last decade or so is its incoherence and lack of the kind of ideological structure beloved by intellectuals. Nigel Farage, who founded Britain’s UKIP Party, was a stockbroker. The populist parties in France, Germany and Eastern Europe seem to us as random eruptions. Who really knows where the Tea Party came from? But our lefty friends look on the populist right and insist that there must be a reason: it’s systemic racism or white supremacy or fascism. There must be a reason, and the “far right” must be destroyed.

I suspect that populist nationalism is founded more on Frederick Douglass’s famous plea: “Do Nothing With Us!” Ordinary Commoners that work in the ordinary jobs of the world just want to be left alone to get on with their lives: to obey the law, to go to work, to follow the rules.

Whatever the law is, we will obey it; whatever the work is, we will do it; whatever the rules are, we will follow them. But, for the love of God, stop ordering us around!

It all fits in with my reductive Three Peoples theory. If you are a Creative, you want to tell people what to do; if you are a Subordinate you expect someone else to tell you what to do.

But if you are a Responsible, you just want to get on with your life, neither ordering other people around or waiting for them to tell you what to do. Do Nothing With Me. What a concept!

So, maybe the meaning of Trump is to give us Normals a breathing space, where we can practice telling the busybodies of the world to

Do nothing with us! Your doing with us has already played the mischief with us. Do nothing with us! If the apples will not remain on the tree of their own strength, if they are wormeaten at the core, if they are early ripe and disposed to fall, let them fall!

Of course, Frederick Douglass was talking about “the Negro.” I am talking about every good-hearted American that just wants to live their life and not be ordered around by educated Gentry hungry for “ambition, honor, and vanity” at other peoples’ expense.

Let’s start practicing. If Trump is reelected it looks like he is going to be spraying the Deep State with anti-critical-theory insect spray to stop the swamp-dwellers from propagating and sucking our blood. But we must do our part and fill in the public space created by Trump’s prophylactic spray with courage and determination.

