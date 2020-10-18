Hunter Becomes the Hunted

The wonderful cartoonist Michael Ramirez has Hunter Biden disguised as a deer with the caption “From Hunter to Hunted.” Hunter in costume says, “Here, Dad, Camouflage. I got this in China.” In his usual pithy style Ramirez evokes the scandal of Hunter’s using his dad’s position as vice-president to rake in substantial bribes for access for the Chinese.

China was not alone in lining the Biden family’s pockets with millions of dollars. So did corrupt officials of Ukraine and more particularly the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. And the Hunter peculation continued with a tribal bond scheme that landed one of his partners in jail, a partner whose emails to and from Hunter are now in the hands of those determined to unmask the Bidens’ misdeeds -- and the FBI’s hiding and failing to act on them.

There is no question that the FBI had access to the same material and seems to have done nothing with it. Nor did the Special Counsel.

...the U.S. federal government had every reason to know that associates of Hunter Biden, who himself had obtained a lucrative deal with a Ukrainian gas company, were being prosecuted for a massive fraud scheme -- with one participant, Devon Archer, identified in both activities -- at the same time the U.S. federal government was probing the partly contemporaneous dealings of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates in Ukraine with an electric cattle prod. The latter probe was explicitly linked by the Mueller team to the U.S. 2016 election -- although the actual Manafort and Gates activities taken to court were all from before 2015. No connection with the U.S. 2016 election was ever established. The links from the tribal bonds participants, in particular Devon Archer’s, to Hunter Biden would have been of greater potential significance to the 2016 election, given the numerous connections during the election campaign among story elements relevant to the Biden-Ukraine narrative. Those elements include the Democratic Party, Ukraine, scurrilous gossip about candidate Trump, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, the State Department’s USAID, and U.S. funds in Ukraine overseen by Vice President Joe Biden, as well as the connection with a major donor to the Democratic Party and prominent partner of USAID in Ukraine, George Soros. The timeframe of chargeable activities in the tribal bonds case, March 2014 through April 2016, was almost exactly contemporaneous with Hunter Biden’s and Devon Archer’s involvement with Burisma, and eventually Joe Biden’s chat with Petro Poroshenko.

For the most part, except for the New York Post and Fox, the scandal has been kept under a lid by the press, Twitter, and Facebook. The Washington Post, NBC, and The Hill seem to be leading the defense with another cockamamie claim that this is just Russian disinformation. As in the boy who cried wolf, only the terminally moronic will fall for this manufactured alarm. It was promulgated by the Washington Post’s Ellen Nakashima and NBC’s Ken Dilanian (the consistent Russian collusion banner wavers), and repeated by The Hill’s Coleman (a newbie with no experience in such matters) and lacks any substantiated evidentiary base.

The now-discredited partisan Committee on Presidential Debates selected pro-Biden moderators along with gotcha nonsense as topics for the non-debate debates. Townhalls hosted by media giants continued a pattern with partisan questioners whose backgrounds were hidden from the audience, something that because of its consistency cannot be passed off as negligence.

One of the questioners at the ABC-hosted event was Nathan Osburn, a former speechwriter for the Obama White House. Osburn specifically worked for the Office of Public Affairs at the Commerce Department under the Obama-Biden administration and at the Small Business Administration. Osburn's profession was listed as "communications" on the ABC town hall graphic and his city was listed as Philadelphia, Pa. He was quoted in the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this year as "a former Obama administration speechwriter" who had created a "Philly for Pete group" aimed at boosting former Democratic presidential primary candidate Pete Buttigieg. Another questioner at the town hall was Mieke Haeck, who ABC presented as a physical therapist from State College, Pa. She is also the wife of Ezra Nanes, a high-profile Democrat in Pennsylvania who in 2018 ran a campaign challenging Republican state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman. Nanes is currently an at-large member of the Centre County Democratic Committee. Centre County is the county in which State College resides.

Media and tech platforms' thumbs on the scale for a clearly weak and disoriented Biden continue to unravel. The high-handed censorship by the tech giants under the dubious assertion that the revelations were the result of hacking are being undone due to lack of evidence, public fury, congressional hearing oversight, and FCC warnings of election interference. (The authenticity of the stuff on the Hunter computer, lawfully in the possession of the repair shop, is not in question. Hunter’s lawyer demanded the computer’s return, thus establishing the provenance of the hard drive material.) The treasure trove of evidence against the Biden family’s corruption will be released steadily for the next couple of weeks leading to the November 3 election.

In the meantime, on October 22 I have no doubt that the charming and estimable nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will be confirmed and sworn in in time to participate in any election disputes. That the Democrats fear this is obvious from their latest gizmo in their bag of tricks -- voting for statehood for Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico so that when they move to pack the court with nominees more to their taste they will be able to get Senate approval of the nominees.

So, here’s the prospect which faces us if the Democrats win: mindboggling official corruption ignored by the FBI and scorched earth to undo the balance the framers of the Constitution knew were essential to hold the Republic together by assuring rural and urban voters were all given voice and elected representatives write the laws, not unelected Supreme Court justices.