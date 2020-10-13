Hey Wokies! What Doesn’t Kill Me Makes Me Stronger!

I was going to substitute “Trump” for “me” in the title. But then I thought that “kill” and “Trump” might offend the idiot hate-speech algorithms scything through the web undergrowth at Google.

Once again, President Trump has beaten the odds, and that makes him stronger.

But the Deep State? I just have the feeling that it is not quite up to snuff. I keep returning to the Margaret Thatcher quote my grandson found for me.

They’re a weak lot, some of them, in Europe, you know. Weak. Feeble.

And the reason is that our globalist elite follows the ancient and venerable philosophy of Buggin’s Turn. What matters is belonging to the club, the Inner Ring, not merit and achievement -- you know, like getting a seat on the Presidential Debate Commission.

It’s all very pleasant and congenial. But I don’t think it prepares you for a life of real achievement. It results in a half-cocked Steele Dossier, Madame Hillary, that wounds but does not finish off Candidate and President Trump.

It results in meetings with the President and notes therefrom, and even Special Prosecutors waffling around at enormous expense. But not the kill shot.

It results in a grand old time rioting in the streets of woke cities with the nod and the wink of the mayor -- and hey, how about this conspiracy theory, the nod and the wink of the Chinese! And the FBIs decorously keep hands off, bless their hearts, unlike when it comes to lowlife conspirators in Michigan.

And hey kids, how about ice-cream at Grandma Nancy’s after the show!

Everybody who is anybody is going woke. Even the mathematicians, according to John Derbyshire. But it seems that real mathematicians need not apply. Only mathematical diversity administrators are welcome in the new woke mathematics.

I know that we are all enraged about the woke canceling. But it only applies if you want a sinecure in the patronage of the woke educated Gentry. You could live the life recommended by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, with his three principles in Skin in the Game, p.189:

Never engage in virtue signaling; Never engage in rent-seeking; You must start a business.

The point is that if you do all that the wokies don’t have any power over you. And they won’t know about you. And when you collide with them, they are soft and you are hard.

Wouldn’t you agree, President Trump, you manly man, you?

I wonder what the suburban women are thinking about Trump now. Because if women “expect to be protected,” as I suggest, then a man taking COVID for the team and living to tell the tale would be lighting up about half a dozen Jungian archetypes, deep -- and long forgotten -- in the unconscious of every wokeologically liberated woman.

An emailer sent me a disquisition about men and women:

The human race needs the separate talents of both men and women. Day to day survival requires the tireless efforts of women. Extraordinary circumstances require the dedication of a man's entire existence to achieving one single goal.

Maybe, as the Zman writes, “human evolution leads away from violence and humanity is headed to a peaceful demise” and extinction with everyone working tirelessly and routinely like women.

Or maybe, in every generation there is a man who finds a way to activate his inner warrior by battling away in New York real estate. The lesser breeds without the law can fake it, peacefully protesting in the wokiest cities in the comfortable knowledge that Soros-funded prosecutors have their backs.

For if we are not to head for “a peaceful demise” then men have to find a way to release their inner warrior without actually driving their enemies before them and hearing the lamentation of their women.

Obviously, you do not do it harassing a candidate for president using the intelligence community as your sword and shield.

You do not protest in artistical black in the middle of a Portland street in the night.

You do not shoot the guy in the street that dissed you two nights before.

You do not spend 50 years of your life Deep Stating in Washington D.C. and teaching your children to do the same.

You do not take a vow of wokery as you enter the cloister of the academic monastery, hoping to rise from probationary adjuncthood to professorial monkhood with your wokish vow of progressive celibacy.

Yes, what does it mean to be a man? My friends says that in the eternal moment, men

bring to bear all mental and physical abilities to accomplish that one task. In some cases, extraordinary mental and physical abilities come to bear yielding extraordinary accomplishments.

And yet, in our age we are mostly neo-serfing as cubicular wage-earners.

But at least President Trump lives a life where he seems willing to risk it all, every day.

