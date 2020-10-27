Experiencing Debates as Regime Orthodoxy

I don’t usually watch presidential debates, preferring to get my take on the cheap from the on-line hot-takes at PJMedia.com and Breitbart.com. But last week I decided to watch. And here is my take.

First, a shout-out to our far-right media. Wow, you guys sure can turn the sow’s ear of debate platitudes into white hot political purses of political kill-shots! Your ability to spin the post-debate debate is positively Clintonian -- as in Bill, not Hillary.

Second, even the fearless Donald Trump doesn’t dare challenge Regime Orthodoxy. Example: climate change and race.

In the climate change section of the October 22 debate, President Trump told us how he loved the environment. But not a word on climate change being the biggest scam since scientists went all-in on the deep state shortly after the Germans invented the research university back in 1809. Yes, you reporters and reporterettes: follow the money; the scientists sure did. Of course, Vice-President Biden could descant for hours (well, he could have once) on the wonders of saving the Earth from warming in the sweet spot of the current mild interglacial before the Earth plunges back into its brutal Ice Age. But don’t mention the Frack, not until after the voters of Texas and Pennsylvania have voted.

I dream of an America where the president is allowed to rip up the climate scam with a chainsaw.

In the race section, President Trump completely failed to answer the question on “The Talk.” Instead he warbled on about how he is doing wonderful things for African-Americans and how the Historically Black College guys were his special pals. Biden? I forget. But I’m sure it was all warmed-over Regime Orthodoxy.

I dream of an America where the president can mention “The Talk: Non-black Version” that got John Derbyshire fired from National Review back in 2012.

So, my take on presidential debates is that they are Oral Exams in Regime Orthodoxy. And you better not flunk them.

If you are a Republican at the debate you have a problem. Everything that Republicans believe and want to do is indexed by the Holy Woke Inquisition as heresy, hate speech, white supremacy, taking away health care, witchcraft: whatever floats a duck this week. So every Republican has to figure out how to dog-whistle his heresy to Republican viewers without being burned at the stake. Hey, you try it!

If you are a Democrat, no problem. Everything you believe is Regime Approved Orthodoxy countersigned by @jack. So warble away on the horrors of climate change, The Talk, the wonders of socialized health care, windmills, solar, whatever. It is all Regime Approved, and all the Good Little Boys and Good Little Girls in media and the avenging tech angels in social media will applaud and strew your path with garlands of flowers.

Okay, let’s get all Hegelian and say that the opposite is true as well. When there are Things You Are Not Allowed to Say, you and your supporters learn to speak in code, and that is good for the IQ and tremendous fun besides. But for those that live and breathe Regime Orthodoxy it can make you a little -- or a lot -- insensitive to things that might trigger the plebs -- all those haters and white supremacists and deplorables you see at Trump rallies, Trump Boat Parades, and Trump Car Parades. The things you say, Joe Biden, might remind them of the monstrous injustices that are perpetrated on them in the name of bending the glorious arc of history towards justice.

By the way, I also understand the monstrous bias of the presidential debate moderators in this light. They are priests of the Holy Church of Woke. They eat, sleep, and dream Regime Orthodoxy; they rehearse their responses at breakfast. They’d better or they’d be out of a job. So of course they seem to be horribly biased against the heretics.

The question is: what do we do about it? How do we change the culture so that Good Little Girl debate moderators are instinctively horrified by Democrat talking-point answers and say “I can’t believe you said that, Mr. Vice President?”

Come on! You already know the answer.

It starts with the Breitbart Dictum, that “politics is downstream from culture.”

It continues with the John C. Wright Proviso, that “politics is downstream from culture is downstream from religion.”

It proceeds to the Chantrill Maxim, that “politics is downstream from culture is downstream from religion is downstream from ‘the meaning of life, the universe, and everything.’”

Hey, some guy already wrote about this!

All we need is some Sacrificial Hero to dazzle the world with a new understanding of the meaning of life. Followed by Sts. Peter and Paul to create a new religion, followed by some fashionistas to teach the Good Little Girls a new culture, followed by the grating politicians that make it all sound like common sense.

This isn’t rocket science, you know; it’s much harder.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: Dnet