Do Americans Love their Country More than They Hate Trump?

Many NeverTrumps assert that they're voting against Trump, not for Biden. But the reality is that a vote against Trump is a vote for Biden/Harris and their progressive policies. Biden promised that if he is elected, "I'm gonna be good to go down as one of the most progressive presidents in American history." Bernie Sanders asserted, "Joe Biden will become the most progressive president since [FDR]."

Kamala Harris, who stands a good chance of replacing Biden, has the most progressive record in the Senate, farther left than even Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who will likely serve significant roles in a Biden/Harris administration, critically influencing policy. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other admitted socialists are advising the campaign and will be a powerful influence in a Biden/Harris administration.

Based on the premise that America is systemically racist, Phil Gramm, former Senate Banking Committee chairman, noted that Biden proposes "a massive transformation of American life, using a reparations commission, wealth transfers, subsidies, employment and promotion preferences, quotas, and even a new mandate to the Federal Reserve[.]"

The Biden-Sanders "manifesto," which the WSJ labeled "the most radical policy document of either major party in our lifetimes," co-written by AOC promoting her socialist dreams, is a must-read. The multi-trillion-dollar Green New Deal; $1.4 billion in slavery reparations; open borders; taxpayer-funded college, health care, and housing for illegal aliens; Medicare for All (Squad member Jayapal co-chaired Biden's health care task force); ending Israeli military aid; court-packing; expansive regulations overseeing every aspect of our lives including regulating the destruction of suburbs; federally funded abortion on demand; expanding unions by repealing right-to-work laws; defunding the police; restricting gun ownership; ending fossil fuels and rejoining the Paris Accords; skyrocketing taxes; and empowering Iran and China — these are but a few of the Democrats' plans.

Our Democracy and Freedoms

Democrats have promised to pack all federal courts with extra lifetime seats for progressives to legislate from the bench, notwithstanding the Constitution's separation of powers explicitly providing for the Legislative Branch to make the laws. This would be accomplished after abandoning the filibuster, an important mechanism that provides the minority party a voice and enables our two-party system to function.

They have promised to pack the Senate by making Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. states, thus providing four more liberal senators and ensuring the Democrats a permanent majority in that chamber. And they have proposed gutting the Electoral College, another important mechanism included by the Founders in order to ensure that all states have a voice in selecting the president.

Democrats prefer one-party rule. The cancel culture has already resulted in many losing jobs and other positions. When the far left, which does not support free speech, freedom of religion, or gun rights, gains control, our constitutional freedoms will slowly disappear without a check on the abuse of power.

Foreign Policy

Biden has promised to return to the Obama days, including rejoining the JCPOA (leading to a nuclear Iran) and lifting the crippling sanctions that would eventually lead to regime change. He will push for the moribund two-state solution while empowering the Palestinians and criticizing Israel. Going back to the days of bullying Israel, passing anti-Israel resolutions at the U.N., and threatening to withhold military aid are just some reasons why Israelis overwhelmingly support "Super-Trump" over Biden. Don't expect a Democrat-controlled Congress to stop anti-Israel efforts from a Biden/Harris administration. Schumer and Pelosi, fearful of losing their positions if they don't bend to the will of the progressive left, will move away from pro-Israel policy and continue to embrace these anti-Semites.

We now know that the entire Biden family — including Joe — has been trading on the family name to squeeze millions out of foreign entities including Russia, Ukraine, and China. The corruption will likely continue into a Biden presidency, but Americans should be concerned about what secrets these foreign leaders have on Biden leading to foreign policy decisions dangerous to our national security.

Obama defense secretary Robert Gates has repeated many times that Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." A man whose day ends anywhere between 9 A.M. and 12 P.M., who cannot remember what office he's running for, and who can't speak without a teleprompter is not a man who should be sitting across from Putin, Xi, Erdoğan, Rouhani, or any other world leader.

The Economy/Environmental Policy

While the country lived through the slowest recovery in decades under Obama/Biden, Trump, in a few short years, produced the strongest economy and jobs market we've ever seen benefiting all Americans including blacks, Latinos, and women. That will change dramatically if Biden wins.

Biden's promises of reversing Trump's tax cuts and increasing taxes (including individual and corporate income, payroll, capital gains, estate, and foreign earnings among others) that will impact every American, onerous regulations in the form of green initiatives and the like, welfare programs including "free" stuff for many, and other progressive policies will inevitably lead to weak growth and financial strains on families.

Biden will kill the energy industry, rejoin the Paris Accords, outlaw gas-powered automobiles, apply new appliance and building efficiency standards, and impose energy taxes and mandates to eliminate carbon, all of which will destroy jobs and make the U.S. non-competitive in the global arena. He intends to create a DOJ "Environmental and Climate Justice Division" that would jail corporate officials whose businesses "pollute."

He also intends to politicize the Federal Reserve by requiring the chairman to collect data and report on "the extent of racial employment and wage gaps," resulting in racial justice impairing the Fed's ability to address inflation risks. A WSJ editorial recognized that similar policies in the housing market contributed to the 2007–2008 mortgage collapse.

Social Justice/Law and Order

Trump has done more for minority communities than any other president in modern times. Biden has had 47 years in public office; he's remembered for pushing a strict crime bill calling blacks "predators" whom we must "take out of society" because they're "beyond the pale." Biden encourages BLM and Antifa, groups tearing inner cities and minority businesses apart.

The Biden/Sanders manifesto includes abolishing law enforcement as we know it; ending cash bail; abolishing the death penalty; appointing social justice prosecutors in order to free violent criminals; and ending mandatory minimum sentences, prison closures, and free federal housing for former inmates. Our cities have already been destroyed with Democrats decriminalizing public urination and defecation, nudity, marijuana, and other quality-of-life offenses. Federalizing these plans will put the final nail in the coffin for sustainable city life.

The Suburbs

Trump ended the Obama/Biden Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule designed to require suburbs to build high-density low-income housing, as it did in Westchester County. Biden promises to reinstitute the rule, ending single-family zoning and requiring "transit-oriented development," forcing residents to use public transportation — in effect, as Stanley Kurtz stated, "Manhattanizing the suburbs." AFFH also urges local municipalities to "equalize the distribution of 'community assets,' like good schools, parks, proximity to transportation hubs and business districts, among various demographic and economic groups."

Education

Biden and Harris are in the pocket of the teachers' unions and thus oppose school choice, which provides minorities and poor students a quality education. They will abolish tax credit scholarships, all charter schools including in poor neighborhoods, and educational standards while adopting liberal K–12 curricula that focus on teaching Islam, requiring equity and diversity training, and the New York Times' 1619 Project that rewrites American history.

Higher education will be destroyed by bringing back affirmative action, giving "free" college to all, and forcing taxpayers to pay for others' student loans. The Obama era during which students were guilty until proven innocent and anti-Semitism was ignored, policies reversed by Trump, will ruin students' lives once again.

Immigration

Biden's plans include abolishing detentions, deportations (including MS-13 gangsters), and travel bans (including from jihadist regions); supporting sanctuary cities; abolishing enforcement of immigration laws; taxpayer-funded lawyers, welfare, health care, student aid and community college, and work permits for illegal aliens; canceling cooperation agreements among the Western Hemisphere countries; and mass amnesty.

Voters will decide whether they choose the transformation of the country under an unprecedentedly progressive, regulated, and invasive Biden/Harris administration or whether they wish to preserve our democracy as the Founders intended and under which we have flourished for 244 years. To paraphrase Golda Meir, I'm praying that Americans love their country more than they hate Trump.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.