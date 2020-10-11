Corey Lewandowski on Donald Trump

Trump: America First by Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie is the third book in their Trump series. It gives the reader a firsthand account of the Trump administration's battle for the soul of America. The most critical part of the book is when it makes a case for electing Donald Trump to a second term. American Thinker had the privilege of speaking with Corey Lewandowski.

The book devotes a whole chapter to Joe Biden. Lewandowski was asked if President Trump will focus more on the policies of Vice-President Biden. If so, considering there might not be a second debate, how will the President emphasize Biden’s desire to eliminate charter schools, appoint Ocasio-Cortez as his climate czar, ban fracking, and appoint Beto as his Second Amendment Czar? Corey told American Thinker, “These issues will resurface again, maybe in rallies. There is also the need to emphasize that Biden refuses to answer if he agrees with the packing of the Supreme Court. Regarding the list for Supreme Court Justices, Biden was supposed to release it in June, and it is now October. He will never release it before the election, and the press never pressures him. Also, Biden said at the first debate he was the leader of the Democratic Party, but when asked why he did not call the Oregon/Seattle governor and mayor to get out the National Guard he answered, ‘I am not an elected official.’ This is not leading.”

Will the President point out Joe Biden’s comments? Biden compared Donald Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels and accused the President of “embracing dictators around the world” saying “He’s more Castro (Fidel) than Churchill.”

American Thinker relayed what former Florida Senator Connie Mack, and author of Citizen Mack: Politics, An Honorable Calling, stated: “The Cubans are very upset with Biden and they voiced their outrage. It is not just the Cubans, but people from Central and South America. They have been through socialism and know firsthand what it is like. I think their outrage is beginning to show at the polls.” Lewandowski agrees wholeheartedly with Mack’s assessment.

Lewandowski also has a chapter on China. “The President has held China accountable for the seven deadly sins. This was outlined in our book as we spoke of their currency manipulation, flooding our markets, and property theft. People should understand China is not our friend. Prior to Donald Trump becoming President, every politician has cozied up to China.”

What does he think should be the points President Trump makes this last few weeks of the campaign? “He has a record to stand on. The President should keep talking about how, prior to the pandemic, the U.S. had the greatest economy with record unemployment that included black and Hispanic Americans. In fact, the press never calls Joe Biden out for being a racist. He recently said on Twitter the reason he is able to stay home is because some black woman ‘stocked the grocery shelves for him.’ Let’s not forget his comment earlier, ‘if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.’ He asked an African-American reporter if he was on crack because he did not like the question, and while a senator he referred to black American males as ‘predators.’ This goes into his thinking. The media never covers this because there is a bias for Joe Biden.”

When Biden referred to only President Trump’s rich friends getting a benefit from the coronavirus relief bill why didn’t the President respond forcibly? “He understands that small business owners are hurting. So are wage earners who are unable to make a living because of a Democratic governor’s policies. Recently, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Governor Gretchen Whitmer's policies are unconstitutional and illegal. But Biden has said he will listen to unelected bureaucrats to decide when and how long this country will be closed for.”

He concluded, “This book is about President Trump’s success. It shows how the President put Americans first. Joe Biden had 47 years to fix America’s problems and has failed. What makes anyone think that he could fix the problems in the next four years? People have to decide what direction this country should go in. Leaders lead and Donald Trump is a leader.”

This is one of the most critical Presidential elections. Americans need to decide what issues are important to them and as Corey said, “put aside the President’s rhetoric and look at his record.”

The author writes for American Thinker. She has done book reviews and author interviews and has written a number of national security, political, and foreign policy articles.

